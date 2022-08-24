Balance Hedge Tanaka
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Hong Ling Mu
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 24 Ağustos 2022
Balance Hedge EA is designed for Low Draw-down.
The EA robot always make long and short order to monitor the each profit.
For this reason . DD is always low even the market changes drastically.
<Input parameter>
Main input parameter is lot size.
Main lot size is 0.01
Recovery lot size is 0.03.
This lot is placed when long and short profit balance is somehow different.
After placed recovery order, all order are closed together with profit target.
Profit target is made with manual input dollar or ratio of Account balance.
Each order stoploss is 100pips, which you can change.
Per ora sta lavorando bene