Arman Flying EA X3

The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price

when activating a transaction

It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit

Work on low spread currency pairs

Like dollar yen currency

The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes

Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes

parameters:



Transaction_Movement : Movement =true . no Movement=false .

Lot1: Manual Lot Size

Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.

Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.

TakeProfit : Control the target size by the number of pip not to use .

StopLoss : Stop loss control by pip number 2 .

TrailingStop: profit pursuit.

TrailingStep: Controlling the stop loss position after the key price of the deal.

Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.

Time_End: The work is finished at the same time.

Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.

Step: Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.

Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.

Currency:





EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use

it on the following curves: EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCHF AUDUSD EURJPY USDCAD. or any other currency which spread less Max Spread = 0.3

Time Frame: 15M 30M 1H 4H





Minimum recommended amount and Leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or more.

Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01