North Star EA is a trend EA, not a Martin EA, non optimized EA. just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests. Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！

North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators and oscillation indicators, able to identify trends and volatile market conditions well, and find trading signals.

North Star EA is not a Martin type EA and cannot make money quickly. If you want to quickly earn a large amount of money, this EA is not suitable for you. This EA is only suitable for patient investors.

In summary, I created this AI EA because I believe it can help traders make more informed decisions and be successful in the foreign exchange market. Using Trend technology allows the EA to analyze vast amounts of data and make predictions with high accuracy, providing traders with a powerful tool that can help them achieve their financial goals.

Please use over 99% of real historical data for testing. Good luck to everyone!





Option:

1st Position Lot: first position lot

2nd Position Lot multiple: if set 0.5, if first position lot is 2, than 2nd Position lot is 1.

3nd Position Lot multiple : if set 1, if first position lot is 2, than 3nd Position lot is 2.

Increase Balance：if set 1000, the account balance increase by $1000, the first position lot will increase value by " Increase lot" setting.

Increase Lot

TP1 Factor : Use to calculate 1th position TP value

TP2 Factor : Use to calculate 2nd position TP value

TP3 Factor : Use to calculate 3nd position TP value

Max Stop Loss(points): 8000 points ----------(If USTEC have 2 decimal places)

800 points ----------(If USTEC have 1 decimal places)

80 points ----------(If USTEC have 0 decimal places)

Trailling Start(points) : 11000 points ----------(If USTEC have 2 decimal places)

1100 points ----------(If USTEC have 1 decimal places)

110 points ----------(If USTEC have 0 decimal places)

Trailling Stop(points) : 4000 points ----------(If USTEC have 2 decimal places)

400 points ----------(If USTEC have 1 decimal places)

40 points ----------(If USTEC have 0 decimal places)

Trailling Step(points): 300 points ----------(If USTEC have 2 decimal places)

30 points ----------(If USTEC have 1 decimal places)

3 points ----------(If USTEC have 0 decimal places)

Trade Time Enable: true/false -- if set false, EA can trade 24 hours a day

US stock market opening time: 14:00 -------Set the opening time of the US stock market based on your broker service time

US stock market ending time: 20:00---------Set the ending time of the US stock market based on your broker service time

Close By Friday:true/false Firday Close Time

Magic Number

Comment

Signal Setting

Symbol USTEC/NAQ100/NAS/NASUSD

Type of account

Classic, ECN, PRO. Leverage 1:20 or higher

Timeframe

H1 Settings

Default, just need to change Lot size and trailing setting value and the trading time.

Minimal/Recommended Deposit

100$



