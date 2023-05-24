EA GapAngle

FOREX market is life itself.

There is no such thing as a stable life.

The same applies to FOREX.

It's always about staying within a certain price range, but occasionally, there are significant deviations from that range.



Life is no different. During those times, it's important to wait patiently.

Eventually, things will return to a stable range.

When there is a major deviation from the range, it's an opportunity.

You shouldn't miss out on this chance.



This robot uses the Envelope indicator to enter trades when prices deviate significantly. The ZigZag indicator is used to make those decisions.





The best pair GBPUSD TFH1

Stoploss 20pips





