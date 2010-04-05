Koli Mt4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Multi currency ai trading bot for mt4 it is rich of parameters like equity control , tp and sl in different option like money and pips also drawdown control risk control trading timing and lot size in detailed options also closing control for trades supported with nice control panel with many options you can make your parameters as you wish that ea work with any pair any frame also any equity you can adjust that in equity balance