BUMAN Robot

EA BUMAN may not have a high frequency of entries, but it can provide stable profits.

The entry logic is quite simple. It only uses one moving average line.



It enters trades when the candlestick crosses the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) line.

If the closing price of the candlestick is above the moving average line, a BUY entry is executed.

If it is below the moving average line, a SELL entry is executed.



To increase the profit-taking win rate, it is important to effectively use the Break Even and Trailing Stop features.

Please adjust the default settings accordingly.



If you are using an ECN account, a Break Even setting of around 2 pips is optimal.

As for the Trailing Stop, the settings of TS_Start=5 pips and TS_Stop=5 pips have proven to be the most stable.



Please refer to the image for the optimal settings of Trailing Stop and Break Even.



Setting the stop-loss is crucial to maintain consistent profits.

If you don't use a stop-loss, it is not very effective to hold orders for an extended period when the trend goes against you.



After various adjustments, it has been found that setting the stop-loss automatically to the high or low of the previous candlestick is the most stable approach.



EA BUMAN can be used with any Forex currency, but major currency pairs are generally recommended.

Additionally, longer timeframes provide more stability. In particular, H4 or Daily charts have the highest success rates.



Since the number of entries is not very high, it is recommended to operate with multiple currencies.





