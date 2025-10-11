Coron Forex Indicator MT5

Coron Forex Indicator MetaTrader 5

The Coron Forex Indicator is a signaling oscillator designed for MetaTrader 5. Forex traders can use this indicator alongside technical analysis to identify ranging markets and enter buy or sell trades when the market exits the range phase.

The structure of this indicator is based on a histogram bar that displays market phases in three colors:

• Yellow: Indicates a ranging market



• Red: Indicates a bullish market



• Green: Indicates a bearish market



Coron Forex Indicator Table

Specification Details Category Trading Tool – Signal and Forecast – Oscillator Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Entry and Exit – Trend – Reversal Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Markets Forex – Stocks – Indices – Cryptocurrencies





Coron Forex Indicator at a Glance

The Coron Forex Indicator is a practical tool for traders seeking buy and sell signals after the market exits a ranging phase. This indicator displays ranging markets in yellow, and upon exit, it switches to red or green, issuing buy or sell signals accordingly. By combining this indicator with their trading strategies, traders can identify suitable market opportunities.





Uptrend in the Coron Forex Indicator

On the GBP/USD 1-hour chart, the Coron Forex Indicator displays a ranging phase in yellow before switching to bullish (red) and issuing a buy signal. Traders can use this bullish signal as an opportunity to enter a buy trade in the market.





Downtrend in the Coron Forex Indicator

On the XAU/USD 1-hour chart, the Coron Forex Indicator enables traders to identify a ranging market. In this chart, the price initially moves upward, then enters a ranging phase. Once the market shifts from ranging to bearish, shown in green, traders can use this as an opportunity to enter a sell trade.





Coron Forex Indicator Settings

Below are the settings of the Coron Forex Indicator:

• Set bullish color



• Set bearish color



• Set ranging market color

Note:

This indicator functions without the need for input settings. When applied to any chart and timeframe, it automatically performs its calculations.





Conclusion

The Coron Forex Indicator is a powerful and practical tool for Forex and cryptocurrency traders, allowing them to identify the three main market phases — ranging, bullish, and bearish.

This indicator displays a histogram bar that identifies market conditions in three forms:

• Range phase: Yellow



• Bullish phase: Red



• Bearish phase: Green

By observing the histogram’s color changes and the market’s exit from the ranging phase, traders can identify appropriate opportunities for entering buy or sell trades.