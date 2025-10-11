De Munyuk Oscillator for MT5
- Göstergeler
- Eda Kaya
- Sürüm: 1.2
De Munyuk Oscillator for MT5
The De Munyuk Indicator is a valuable technical analysis tool that effectively identifies the beginning of bullish and bearish trends, as well as the overall price direction.
This oscillator displays small colored blocks that represent market fluctuations in a clear, minimalistic format within a separate window. Traders can use it both as a trend identification tool and as a filter in various trading strategies.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT5 Indicator Installation | De Munyuk Oscillator for MT4 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT5 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 | Best MT5 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT5 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT5 | Trade Copier: Free Fast Local Trade Copier MT5
De Munyuk Oscillator Specification Table
The specifications of the De Munyuk Indicator are listed below:
|
Category
|
Oscillator – Signal and Prediction
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
All Markets
De Munyuk Indicator at a Glance
In the De Munyuk Indicator, green boxes signify buying pressure and the start of a bullish trend, while red blocks indicate the emergence of a bearish trend. A key strength of this tool lies in its signal stability — once candlesticks close, the signals remain fixed and are not recalculated or altered.
Bullish Trend Conditions
On the ADA (Cardano) chart within the 30-minute timeframe, the appearance of green boxes marks the beginning of an upward price movement. As shown in the example below, the consistent formation of green boxes confirms the continuation of the bullish trend and highlights the dominance of buyers in the market.
Bearish Trend Conditions
In the EUR/JPY chart on the 1-hour timeframe, the emergence of red blocks signals the start of a downward price movement. Moreover, the repeated appearance of these red boxes suggests the continuation and strength of the bearish market trend.
De Munyuk Oscillator Settings
The customizable settings available in the De Munyuk Oscillator include:
- Sound Alert: Enable or disable sound notifications
- Arrow Size: Adjust the size of indicator elements
- Up Color: Set the color for bullish boxes
- Down Color: Set the color for bearish boxes
Conclusion
The De Munyuk Oscillator is a practical and reliable tool for identifying market trends with clarity and precision.
Its non-repainting nature ensures that bullish and bearish signals remain stable after candlestick closure, enhancing trader confidence and simplifying trade entry decisions.Additionally, the indicator supports sound alerts, which can be activated through the settings panel for improved usability.