Xi Asian Session Indicator MT5

The Xi Asian Session Indicator MT5 is a professional trading utility developed for traders who aim to capitalize on the calm and consolidating nature of the market during the Asian trading session. This indicator highlights the time interval between 00:00 and 07:00, helping traders recognize accumulation or range-bound price zones that often precede major moves in the later sessions.

Xi Asian Session Indicator Table

Below are the main specifications and features of the Xi Asian Session Indicator:

Category Session & Kill Zone – Trading Tool Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Trend-following – Reversal Time Frame Multi Time Frame Trading Style Intraday Trading Trading Market All Financial Markets

Overview of the Xi Asian Session Indicator

The Xi Asian Session Indicator MT5 visually plots a rectangular zone on the chart, representing the Asian session’s duration and the corresponding price movement. When price action breaks out of this defined zone, it often signals a potential opportunity for trade entries.

Traders can utilize two key strategies in such scenarios:

Breakout Strategy: Entering the trade as soon as a candle closes outside the defined range.

Pullback Strategy: Waiting for price to return to the breakout level for confirmation before entering.

Bullish Setup with Xi Asian Session Indicator

During an uptrend, based on the indicator’s reversal principle, once price breaks above the Asian range, the trader observes the market for a retest of the breakout area. Entry is triggered after a valid price action confirmation, such as a Pin Bar formation, validating the bullish continuation (see illustration below).

Bearish Setup with Xi Asian Session Indicator

In a downtrend, price typically consolidates within a narrow range during the Asian session. As the New York session begins, a bearish breakout becomes confirmed when a strong candle closes below this zone. According to the breakout trading method, a sell position is initiated immediately after candlestick confirmation (illustrated below).

Xi Asian Session Indicator Settings

The settings interface of the Xi Asian Session Indicator MT5 includes several customizable options:

Session opening hour: Defines the start time of the Asian session.

Session closing hour: Defines the end time of the Asian session.

Defines the end time of the Asian session. Range alarm activation: Triggers an alert when price exceeds the defined range limit.

Range alarm threshold: Specifies the threshold for triggering alerts.

Specifies the threshold for triggering alerts. Display current range label: Option to show a label displaying the session’s current range.

Label color selection: Choose the color for the range label.

Choose the color for the range label. Number of historical sessions displayed: Set how many past session ranges appear on the chart.

Draw session close line: Adds a vertical line at session close.

Color of close line: Defines the color of the close-time marker.

Defines the color of the close-time marker. Style (0–4): Selects the line style for the session close marker.

Line width: Adjusts the thickness of the close-time line.

Adjusts the thickness of the close-time line. Label text: Custom label for the close-time line.

Show session close line: Option to display an additional line for session closure.

Color setting: Choose the desired color for this line.

Choose the desired color for this line. Style parameter (0–4): Set the display style for the line.

Line thickness: Define how bold the line appears.

Define how bold the line appears. Label name: Customize the text associated with the close-time line.

Conclusion

The Xi Asian Session Indicator MT5 enables traders to visualize and measure the price range formed during the Asian session, helping them anticipate breakouts in the London and New York sessions.

By combining breakout and pullback methodologies, this tool provides a clear framework for identifying potential entry points in both bullish and bearish conditions—making it an excellent addition to any intraday trading strategy.