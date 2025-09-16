Didi Index Indicator MT4
Didi Index Indicator MT4
The Didi Index Indicator MT4 operates with two dynamic oscillating curves (green and yellow) that highlight shifts in market momentum. Alongside these, a central baseline (the middle line) acts as a balance point, guiding interpretation. The relationship between the two oscillating lines and their distance from the equilibrium line forms the basis for spotting potential trading opportunities.
Didi Index Indicator Specifications Table
Below are the core parameters of the Didi Index Indicator MT4:
Category
Oscillator – Signal & Forecast – Momentum
Platform
MetaTrader 4
Skill Level
Beginner
Indicator Type
Reversal – Continuation
Timeframe
Multi-timeframe
Trading Style
Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading
Market
Universal (Forex, Crypto, Indices)
Didi Index Indicator at a Glance
The buy or sell signals are derived from how the green and yellow lines move relative to the middle line:
- Buy Signal: When the green curve consistently holds above the baseline, it suggests the emergence of an uptrend.
- Sell Signal: If the yellow curve rises and moves above the middle line, it points toward a bearish outlook.
Uptrend Signal
On a 30-minute AUD/USD chart, the green curve is seen above the baseline. When the green line crosses above the equilibrium, it signals the start of a bullish trend.
Downtrend Signal
On a 4-hour chart of Solana (SOL), the yellow curve climbs above the midpoint line, indicating a possible continuation of bearish price movement.
Didi Index Indicator Settings
Below are the main adjustable inputs for the Didi Index Indicator MT4:
- Curta: Period for short-term index measurement
- CurtaAppliedPrice: Closing price reference for the short-term setting
- CurtaMethod: Calculation method (SMA) for the short-term average
- Media: Period length for the medium-term index
- MediaAppliedPrice: Closing price as the medium-term basis
- MediaMethod: SMA approach for the medium-term calculation
- Longa: Period length for the long-term index
- LongaAppliedPrice: Closing price reference for long-term calculations
- LongaMethod: SMA calculation method for long-term averaging
Conclusion
The Didi Index Indicator MT4 leverages three moving averages (short, medium, and long-term) to detect ideal entry and exit points. Its primary value lies in recognizing crossovers between these lines, offering clear trading signals for momentum shifts in any market.