MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129288/

is an advanced trading indicator meticulously designed for the precise identification, analysis, and management of supply and demand zones. By integrating real-time data and advanced algorithms, this tool enables traders to recognize market phases, price movements, and structural patterns with unparalleled accuracy. It simplifies complex market dynamics into actionable insights, empowering traders to anticipate market behavior, identify trading opportunities, and make informed decisions confidently and efficiently.

Key Features:

Fresh and Invalid Zones: Detects and highlights Fresh Supply and Demand Zones .

. Marks Invalid Zones that have already been touched by price action. Real-Time Alerts: Instant alerts when zones are created , entered , or broken .

, , or . Notifications available via push notifications, email, and on-screen alerts. Market Phase Identification: Clearly displays market phases outside the zones: Rally Base Rally (RBR) Drop Base Drop (DBD) Rally Base Drop (RBD) Drop Base Rally (DBR)

Helps traders spot trends and market movements effectively. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Analyze supply and demand zones from the current timeframe to higher timeframes—no need to switch charts. Customization Options: Adjustable text color and zone color to match your trading style and preferences.

Benefits:

Improved Decision Making – Easily identify market phases and turning points.

– Easily identify market phases and turning points. Time-Saving Alerts – Stay updated without constant chart monitoring.

– Stay updated without constant chart monitoring. Flexible Customization – Tailor colors and notifications to suit your strategy.

– Tailor colors and notifications to suit your strategy. Multi-Timeframe Support – Gain insights across multiple timeframes in one view.

Who is it for?

The Supply Demand Analyzer is ideal for both beginner and professional traders looking to improve their market analysis and enhance their trading strategies.

Take control of your trades today with the Supply Demand Analyzer—your ultimate tool for supply and demand zone mastery!

Feel free to reach out to me anytime if you encounter any issues or need assistance.







