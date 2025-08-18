Pure Price Action Structures Indicator MT5

Pure Price Action Structures Indicator MT5

The Pure Price Action Structures Indicator MT5 is a highly effective solution for mapping out market structure through significant shifts in price action. It autonomously identifies Break of Structure (BOS) and Market Structure Shift (MSS) levels, providing a clear visual representation of current trends and possible reversals.

Additionally, it delivers entry signals aligned with Smart Money Concepts, ICT methodology, and Price Action trading, tagging structures with “LT-” (Long-Term) and “ST-” (Short-Term) for quick interpretation.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

MT5 Indicator Installation | Pure Price Action Structures Indicator MT4 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT5 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 | Best MT5 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT5 | Prop Firm Protector: Prop Draw Down Protector Expert Advisor MT5 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT5

 

Pure Price Action Structures Indicator Table

Below is a summary of the key features of the Pure Price Action Structures Indicator:

Category

Momentum – Smart Money – ICT

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Breakout – Reversal

Timeframe

Multi Time Frame

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Trading Market

All Markets

 

Overview of the Pure Price Action Structures Indicator

This tool automatically pinpoints essential Swing High and Swing Low levels. By analyzing the price’s reaction to these points, it identifies the two fundamental elements of market structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Market Structure Shift (MSS).

The indicator applies precise labels like “-BOS” and “-MSS” directly on the chart, enabling traders to clearly outline potential entry and exit zones when structural breaks occur.

 

Indicator in an Uptrend

On the 15-minute AUD/USD chart, the price forms a Higher Low before surpassing the previous peak, prompting both “LT-BOS” and “ST-BOS” alerts. After the breakout, price retraces toward the broken level, offering a favorable buying opportunity.

Note: If the market dips below the prior low before setting a new high, the system issues an ST-MSS alert, signaling a possible trend shift.

 

Indicator in a Downtrend

In the 30-minute GBP/CAD chart example, the market creates a Lower High, breaks the earlier low, and triggers “LT-BOS” and “ST-BOS” notifications. This scenario marks an ideal zone for short trades.

 

Pure Price Action Structures Indicator Settings

The customizable options in the settings panel include:

  • LONG-TERM PERIOD: Select the long-term structure timeframe
  • SHORT-TERM PERIOD: Select the short-term structure timeframe
  • DISPLAY SHORT TERM: Show or hide short-term levels
  • DISPLAY LABELS: Enable/disable on-chart labels
  • ALERT: Turn on sound or visual alerts
  • EMAIL: Send notifications to email
  • NOTIFICATION: Push alerts to mobile devices
  • SIGNAL TIMEOUT: Duration before a signal expires
  • BULLISH COLOR: Color coding for bullish signals
  • BEARISH COLOR: Color coding for bearish signals
  • HISTORY LIMIT: Number of historical bars to display

 

Conclusion

The Pure Price Action Structures Indicator MT5 is an advanced market-structure detection tool designed to automatically mark BOS and MSS zones using swing-based price analysis. By removing chart noise and segmenting data into short- and long-term perspectives, it delivers clear, actionable trading setups that align with professional trading strategies.

Filtrele:
Mousetrap
137
Mousetrap 2025.08.20 10:43 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Eda Kaya
263545
Geliştiriciden yanıt Eda Kaya 2025.08.20 15:09
my pleasure.
İncelemeye yanıt