EmoSupportandResistance Indicator

EmoSupportandResistance is an indicator for MetaTrader that automatically highlights important support and resistance zones. These zones represent price levels where the market has previously reacted, making them useful reference points for technical analysis.

The indicator updates zones in real time as new price data becomes available and plots them clearly on the chart.

Main Features

Automatic identification of support and resistance levels

Real-time updating as market data changes

Distinct visual style: red dashed lines for resistance and black dashed lines for support

Optimized for fast performance across all timeframes

Minimal interface focused only on key levels

How It Can Be Used

To identify potential breakout and reaction areas

To keep charts organized and structured

To support trading decisions with clear reference levels

Works with Forex, indices, crypto, stocks, and other instruments

Simple to use with default settings



