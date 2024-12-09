https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128103



BEST PRICE Only for first 5 copies.

MT5

- Long Catcher is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair .

- Long Catcher is Automated tool working with other pairs but you have to monitor specially to TP.

- Long Catcher will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power .

-Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency pair's price is moving. Trends can be upward (bullish), downward (bearish), or sideways (ranging). -The Long Catcher mainly to manage the trades with long trend .



Long Catcher EA can identify trends very well which is developed using a reliable algorithm.

Combine between market trends and Market real time trend power .

Instrument Specifications Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

Timeframe: Auto



Account Requirements

Type: Hedging

Spreads: Low Spread

Min Deposit: $200

Leverage 1:200 max





