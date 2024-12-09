Long Catcher
- Utilità
- Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
- Versione: 2.46
- Aggiornato: 11 dicembre 2024
- Attivazioni: 10
MT5
- Long Catcher is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair .- Long Catcher is Automated tool working with other pairs but you have to monitor specially to TP.
- Long Catcher will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power .
-Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency pair's price is moving. Trends can be upward (bullish), downward (bearish), or sideways (ranging).
-The Long Catcher mainly to manage the trades with long trend .
Combine between market trends and Market real time trend power .
Instrument Specifications
- Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
- Timeframe: Auto
Account Requirements
- Type: Hedging
- Spreads: Low Spread
- Min Deposit: $200
- Leverage 1:200 max
Features of Long Catcher EA
- Easy to use with simple setting
- Fully automated
- Strong and simple trading logic
- Highly effective performance of EA
- Low drawdown
- High Profit Factor
- No dangerous strategy
- No Hedging
- Best risk management to protect your fund
- All features included with best and balanced configuration such as
- TP / SL / Magic No / Bot Delay / order size / orders sequencing
- All order management functions are Hidden TP - SL - Magic No - Close all orders
- your feedback will be great to get pest satisfaction for all users