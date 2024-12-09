Long Catcher

- Long Catcher  is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair .

- Long Catcher is Automated tool working with other pairs but you have to monitor specially to TP. 

- Long Catcher will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power .

-Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency pair's price is moving. Trends can be upward (bullish), downward (bearish), or sideways (ranging).

-The Long Catcher mainly to manage the trades with long trend .




Long Catcher EA can identify trends very well which is developed using a reliable algorithm.

Combine between market trends and Market real time trend power .

Instrument Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
  • Timeframe: Auto

Account Requirements

  • Type: Hedging
  • Spreads: Low Spread
  • Min Deposit: $200
  • Leverage  1:200 max


Features of Long Catcher EA 

  • Easy to use with simple setting
  • Fully automated
  • Strong and simple trading logic
  • Highly effective performance of EA
  • Low drawdown
  • High Profit Factor
  • No dangerous strategy
  • No Hedging
  • Best risk management to protect your fund
  • All features included with best and balanced configuration such as
  • TP / SL / Magic No / Bot Delay / order size / orders sequencing
  • All order management functions are Hidden TP - SL - Magic No - Close all orders
  • your feedback will be great to get pest satisfaction for all users 

