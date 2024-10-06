Price Action Start
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Maksim Novikov
- Sürüm: 1.0
PRICE ACTION ADVISOR!
This robot trades on candlestick absorption patterns known from the Price Action strategy.
According to the input parameters, everything is simple:
Lot, Take profit, Stop Loss, Magic number and Maximum allowable spread.
Recommendations:
I recommend trading on the D1 timeframe.
The fewer models there are, the better the entry point.
You can also combine, for example, D1-H1 or M5-H1 and so on. Everything is to your taste.
Sincerely, NoVak Production.
Per ora in demo.. lavora bene