Professional automatic advisor with high performance. The advisor has preset settings, trades automatically calculated or fixed lot. You can use default settings or use your preferences. The Monopolist expert uses the author's, multi-component algorithm for fast processing of market data in real time, to open short-term transactions on dynamic instruments with a small spread. The advisor's strategy is based on price action, transactions are opened with a minimum waiting time for a decision, which determines more effective use of scalping. The working time frame of the expert is any. The minimum deposit is unlimited. It is recommended to use VPS. No martingale and arbitrage. Stop loss for each position. Flexible system for managing the volumes of opened positions. The expert has the functionality of automatic control of spread expansion and possible slippage.

Any MT4 terminal tools. Any convenient time frame.

For best results, use ECN, Raw or Razor accounts with low spreads.

The default settings are set for the USDJPY currency pair.

For the advisor to work well, good trading conditions are necessary.

Before using the expert, be sure to test the advisor on your broker's test account.

For recommendations on using and optimizing the expert, please contact us via private messages.

Use_LOGO - use logo on the graphic

Use_Time - use trading time frames

StartTrade - trading start time (in hours, server time)

EndTrade - trading end time (in hours, server time)

StartTradeMonday - start time of work on Monday (in hours, server time)

EndTradeFriday - end time of work on Friday (in hours, server time)

Signal - signal to enter the market

Accumulation - regulator of mathematical analysis of expert signals for entering the market (if the value is 0, the algorithm is not used)

Signal_Factor - regulator of formation of signals for entering the market

Signal_Factor_Period - the period of the regulator for generating signals for entering the market

Adapting - the level of adaptation of the expert to changes in trading conditions

Use_All_Signal - enable intensive trading mode

Use_PendingOrder - enable the mode of using pending orders

Use_PendingTrailing - enable trailing mode for pending orders

PendingOpen - distance for placing a pending order

PendingTrailingStep - pending order trailing step

StopLoss - fixed loss level

StopLossCorrector - the value of the automatic stop loss adjustment regulator relative to the current volatility (if the value is 0, it is disabled)

TakeProfit - fixed profit level

TrailingStart - trailing start level

TrailingStop - trailing distance

TrailingStep - trailing step

FixedLot - lot size when MM is disabled

Use_AutoMM - enable automatic calculation of traded lots

AutoMM - AutoMM calculation percentage

Max_Spread - maximum allowed spread size

Slippage - maximum slippage in points

Magic - an identifier for collaboration with other experts

Open_Comment - comment on transactions




