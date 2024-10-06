Price Action Start

5

Price Action Start — Your Automated Trading Partner in Pure Price Action

Dream of an expert advisor that trades like a professional — using only clean price action, without messy indicators? Imagine it's already on your chart.

"Price Action Start" is a professional Expert Advisor that automatically identifies and trades the key Engulfing candlestick patterns, the cornerstone of classical Price Action trading. This isn't just another robot; it's your edge, allowing you to follow the market moves of institutional players while you focus on your day.

Why Traders Choose "Price Action Start":

  • Trades the Market's Logic: Works on pure Price Action models trusted by professionals for decades. No guesswork, just price and its behavior.
  • Simplicity That Works: Genius lies in simplicity. Minimal settings (Lot, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Spread) — get started in seconds. Perfect for both beginners and seasoned traders.
  • Power in Your Hands — For Free: Get a fully functional, professional-grade Expert Advisor absolutely free. Test its capabilities with zero risk and no commitment.
  • Proven Track Record: User feedback confirms the EA works reliably . Don't just take our word for it — download the demo and see for yourself.
  • Built for Flexibility: Get the most out of the EA by following our guidance. It performs best on the D1 timeframe, where patterns carry the most weight. For precision, experiment with combinations like D1-H1 or M5-H1.

How It Works:
The EA scans your chart in real-time. When it identifies a clear Bullish or Bearish Engulfing pattern — a classic signal for a potential trend reversal — it instantly calculates the entry point based on your predefined risk management rules. All you do is watch the results.

Perfect For You If You:

  • Value clarity and logic in your trading.

  • Believe in the power of pure Price Action.

  • Are looking for a free, yet professional tool to automate your strategy.

  • Want to diversify your trading toolkit.

Start Trading Smarter — Download It For Free!
Don't miss the chance to add an EA that speaks the market's language to your arsenal. Click "Download" for "Price Action Start" and let it work for you.

P.S. Remember: The quality of trades depends on the clarity of patterns. The cleaner the setup — the stronger the signal. Happy trading!


리뷰 1
121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 12:00 
 

Per ora in demo.. lavora bene

추천 제품
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
Bar Boss   Expert   Advisor는 FletBoxPush 지표를 사용하여 시장을 분석하고 거래 신호를 결정합니다. 표시기는 Expert Advisor에 내장되어 있으며 차트에 추가로 설치할 필요가 없습니다. 거래는 플랫의 경계로 정의된 레벨의 브레이크아웃에서 발생합니다. 손실 제한이 사용됩니다. 어드바이저 설정에 대한 설명 TimeFrames - 차트 기간, 표시기 설정 color - 플랫으로 정의된 가격 영역의 색상, 표시기에 대한 설정 직사각형 - 평면으로 정의된 가격 영역 표시, 지표 설정 랏 - 거래 시작 볼륨 MagicNumber - 마법의 주문 수 Count_LOSS - 수익이 0이 될 때까지의 연속 손실 거래 수(0으로 종료) FlatPips - 플랫을 결정하기 위한 포인트 제한, 지표 설정 FlatBars - 평면을 결정하기 위한 막대 수의 제한, 표시기 설정 MinBarsClosedOutside - 종가가 특정 고정 수준 위/아래로 고정된 막대의 수
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
이 트레이더는 하루 최대 2 개의 트레이드와 함께 브레이크아웃과 트렌드를 따르는 전략을 결합합니다.  개인 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락!  강력한 지원 및 트렌드 스캐너 표시기의 무료 사본을 얻을 수 있습니다. 나야!   전보에서 내 세트 또는 특수 세트를 판매하지 않습니다,그것은 단지 사용할 수 있습니다 내 세트 파일은 여기 내 블로그에서만 사용할 수 있습니다.  사기꾼의 조심하고 다른 사람에서 어떤 세트를 구입하지 않습니다!  설정 기호-시장 시계 즉에서와 같이 금에 대한 정확한 기호 이름을 입력합니다. 사우스드 시작 _롯트-첫 번째 위치에 사용되는 초기 로트 크기입니다. 각$이익 0.01 증가-지정된 이익(미화)에 도달 한 후 로트 크기를 0.01 증가시킵니다. 트레일링이 전략 1(브레이크 아웃)에 대해 시작되는 거리(포인트)입니다. 트레일스톱 _스트리그 1-전략 1 에 대한 후행 단계(포인트). 전략 1(브레이크 아웃)에 대한 이익 수준을 가져 가라. 전
Anti Scalping Trader mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
"ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA" 는 최신 가격 변동 리서치를 기반으로 한 고급 자동 거래 시스템입니다! "설정 후 잊어버리세요" 전문가 자문 시스템이 모든 거래 작업을 대신 처리해 드립니다! 14개의 세트 파일을 이용하실 수 있습니다!  D1 timeframe! 테스트 및 거래를 위해 EA 세트 파일을 다운로드하세요. XAUUSD Set_file EURUSD Set_file NZDCAD Set_file CHFJPY Set_file CADJPY Set_file EURGBP Set_file GBPJPY Set_file GBPCAD Set_file CADCHF Set_file AUDCHF Set_file EURAUD Set_file GBPUSD Set_file NZDJPY Set_file EURJPY Set_file 이 거래 아이디어는 제가 직접 발견한 완전히 새로운 가격 변동 패턴을 기반으로 합니다! "ANTI SCALPING TRADER"는 매우 좋은 투자 상품
Salva System Free
Pavel Komarovsky
4 (3)
Experts
Salva EA Free is an advanced and fully automated system, which passes backtesting since 2005. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, trading is performed based on the price movement range. Dynamic algorithms and filters are used for taking profit or closing trades. Built-in reworked system for filtering market entries and exits: Checking the trading direction using integrated trend indicators. Checking the channel range for the minimum and maximum values. Checking for the price ex
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Implied Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Implied Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   AUDCAD M30 timeframe. Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money. It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orde
FREE
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Moving Average Grid
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Moving Average Grid EA is a grid Expert Advisor. It features several trading strategies based on Moving Average. It works on minute bar Open prices. Virtual trailing stop, stop loss and take profit can be set in pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The order grid is adaptive and is made of market order
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Professional Scalping
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Professional Scalping EA is an automated professional scalping Expert Advisor designed to work in the   FOREX market   . The strategy uses the relative strength index ( RSI ) and the average true range ( ATR ) in order to determine the best entry points into the market. Advisor is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. The most volatile pairs are suitable for work: GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD . - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness,
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
BlueDreams
Conor Stephenson
4.42 (12)
Experts
BlueDreams는 가격의 특정 고점과 저점을 관리하는 그리드 전문가입니다. 고문은 계산된 항목을 결정하기 위해 여러 시간대에서 분석하는 가격 정보와 맞춤형 지표를 혼합하여 시장을 심층적으로 검토합니다. 기본적으로 BlueDreams는 동적 그리드 기능을 운영합니다. 즉, 시장 역학에 따라 그리드 주문 간의 거리를 변경할 수 있습니다.      신호 및 그룹 채팅: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson      전문가 개념에 대한 자세한 설명과 각 입력에 대한 설명은 사용자 가이드를 확인하세요.      설정 조언과 무료 전문가 조언을 받으려면 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요! 주요 특징들      정확한 입국 조건. - ( v11.0+에는 - 추세 추종 전략 및 사용자 정의 가능한 진입 지표 입력을 편집할 수 있는 36개의 이동 평균 유형이 포함되어 있습니다. )      확인된 하락 추세에서 매도할 고점과 확인된 상승 추세에서 매수할
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Expert Robocode Pro MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses a trending strategy based on numerous technical indicators "Moving Average" on the timeframe: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. The Expert Advisor uses elements from strategies such as Martingale, Grid and Averaging. In trading, up to 3 orders can be opened simultaneously on each of the currency pairs. The EA uses a partial order closing algorithm and hidden Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop. A multi-currency adviser trades in 17 currency pairs. EA uses tim
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
스마트 펀드 HFT EA로 거래 잠재력을 해제하세요! VPS 없음 / 설정 파일 없음 / 플러그 앤 플레이 즐기기 / 아래 쉬운 설정 비디오 확인 한정된 시간 동안 프로모션 가격 제 거래의 비밀을 공유하게 되어 매우 기쁩니다 – 스마트 펀드 EA. 수백 가지 도전을 완벽한 성공률로 정복했으며, 이제 여러분의 거래 게임을 한 단계 업그레이드할 차례입니다! 이 EA는 HFT 사용을 허용하는 프롭 회사의 HFT 도전을 통과하기 위해 설계되었습니다. HFT 사용이 허용되지 않는 도전/펀드 계정/실제 계정에서는 사용하지 마세요. 스마트 펀드 HFT EA가 돋보이는 이유: 도전 마스터리: 거의 모든 HFT 도전에서 수백 번의 도전을 성공적으로 완료하여 100%의 성공률을 확보했습니다. 단순한 도구가 아니라 검증된 파워하우스입니다. 최고의 간편함: 복잡한 설정이나 VPS 설정에 빠져들 필요 없습니다. 로드하고, 로트 크기를 조정한 다음 실행 버튼을 누르기만 하면 됩니다 - 최고의 간편함입니다.
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Experts
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
Smart Grid FX
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Smart Grid FX – is counter-trend trade multicurrency EA for automated Forex trading. EA uses principle of Martingale. EA work algorithm: At cycle start the pair of opposite order opens with initial lots. Further grid of orders is being built with variable step and lot volume at the price movement direction. Wherein every time at the next order opening the all grid orders close level is being changed with regard to parameters of TakeProfit. The EA does not use such function as locking, trailing,
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Experts
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT4를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! 규칙       정확하고 규율 있게 거래하세요. 퀀텀 킹 EA       구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합했습니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. 퀀
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA – Jesko는 수년간 검증되고 최적화된 전략 을 기반으로 만들어진 특별한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이미 실계좌에서 테스트 되었으며, 꾸준히 수익성과 낮은 리스크 를 입증했습니다. 이제 모든 트레이더들에게 공개하기로 결정했습니다. Signal live     4개월 실계좌 간편한 설치  모든 브로커에서 사용 가능 (ECN 계좌 권장)  최소 예치금: 100 USD  24/7 지원  Jesko를 한 번 구매하면 – 우리의 다른 제품들을 무료로 제공! 1,5분의 골드 백테스트용: 차트에 INCORRECT 가 나타나지 않도록 하십시오. 만약 나타나면 설정을 변경해야 합니다. 옵션은 True/False 만 있습니다 — 차트에 초록색 OK 가 표시될 때까지 조정하면 문제가 없다는 뜻입니다. 입력 파라미터 설명 일반 설정 AccountType – 계좌 유형 선택 (일반 / ECN / 기타). RiskMode – 리스크 관리 모드 선택 (낮음 / 중간 / 높음). 로트 &
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: 오늘의 성공이 내일의 결실이 될 것입니다. 기간 한정 슈퍼 할인! 가격이 인상되기 전에 마지막 2부를 299달러에 구매할 수 있습니다. 실시간 신호 > IC 마켓 리얼: Goldex AI 고위험 세트 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일: 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일을 받으려면 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요. 가격: 시작 가격은 $499이며 10회 판매할 때마다 $899씩 인상됩니다. 사용 가능한 사본 수: 2 Goldex AI - 신경망, 추세 및 가격 행동을 갖춘 고급 트레이딩 로봇. Goldex AI는 금의 지지선과 저항선을 돌파하는 가격 행동을 사용하여 뉴욕 시장의 움직임을 최대한 활용하여 가능한 최고의 수익을 얻는 고성능 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 이 로봇은 지능형 복구라는 전략을 가지고 있으, 손실이 발생한 후 활성화되고 더 큰 로타제를 열어 가능한 손실을 단시간에 복구하지만 사용자가 원할 경우 승수를 줄일 수 있습니다. Goldex AI에는 스마트 뉴스 필터가 내장되어 있어 중
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1072)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff 는 금 거래를 위해 특별히 고안된 전문가 고문입니다. 작업에 기반의 개방의 주문 금을 사용하여 물건의 표시는,그래서 고문 작품에 따라"트렌드를 따라"전략을 의미,다음과 같은 추세이다. 중요! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하여 지침과 보너스를 받으십시오!  강력한 지원 및 트렌드 스캐너 표시기의 무료 사본을 받으실 수 있습니다. 메시지를 보내주세요. 나!   실시간 결과는 여기에서 볼 수 있습니다 매개 변수 새로운 시리즈 열기-주문의 새로운 시리즈의 온/오프 시작. 시작 로트-시작 로트. 무역 구매-전문가 고문이 구매할 수 있도록하십시오. 무역 판매-전문가 고문이 판매 할 수있게하십시오. 사용하지면서 기능을 사용한 고문이 무역은 모두 구매 및 판매하는 방향,기능 장애인,고문관이 무역에 단 하나의 방향이다. 돈 Manadgement 를 사용-온/오프 자동 로트 계산의 사용. 오토롯. 각 0.01 로트에 대한 자유 마진-각 0.01 로트 단위의 개방을위한
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
Game Change EA는 Game Changer 지표를 기반으로 하는 추세 추종 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 빨간색 점이 형성될 때마다 자동으로 매도하고, 노란색 X가 나타날 때까지 매도 방향으로 진행합니다. 이는 추세의 잠재적 종료를 나타냅니다. 매수 거래에도 동일한 논리가 적용됩니다. 파란색 점이 나타나면 EA는 매수를 시작하고 노란색 X가 감지되는 즉시 매수 주기를 종료합니다. 이 EA는 모든 통화쌍과 모든 시간대에 적합하지만, M15 시간대의 xauusd와 같이 추세가 강한 상품에서 특히 우수한 성과를 보입니다. 실시간 결과는 여기에서 볼 수 있습니다. 개인 보너스를 받으려면 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하십시오! 설정 및 매뉴얼은 여기   설정 Open new series – true/false - 새로운 주문 시리즈의 시작 Trade Buy - EA가 구매하도록 허용 Trade Sell - EA가 판매하도록 허용 Support manual orders – true/false –
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.77 (43)
Experts
Trend Ai EA는 Trend Ai 지표와 연동되도록 설계되었습니다. Trend Ai 지표는 추세 식별, 실행 가능한 진입 시점 및 반전 알림을 결합하여 자체적으로 시장 분석을 수행하고 지표의 모든 신호를 완전 자동으로 처리합니다! EA에는 완벽하게 조정 가능한 여러 외부 매개변수가 포함되어 있어 트레이더가 원하는 대로 전문가를 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 녹색 점이 나타나면 EA는 매수 거래를 준비합니다. 파란색 화살표로 상승 추세가 확인되면 EA는 다음 캔들에서 매수 주문을 입력합니다. 시장이 반전되면 EA는 그리드 및 마틴게일 전략으로 일련의 거래를 관리합니다. 반대 신호가 나타나고 차트에 빨간색 점이 나타나면 EA는 매도 준비를 하고, 빨간색 화살표가 나타나면 EA는 다음 캔들에서 매도 거래를 입력하고 그리드 및 마틴게일 전략으로 일련의 거래를 관리합니다. 통화쌍 및 시간대: 이 EA는 모든 상장 자산, 선물, 주식, 외환, 상품, 암호화폐 또는 지수에 사용할 수 있습
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
고급 멀티 스캘핑 EA - 완전 자동 멀티페어 거래 시스템 - 꾸준한 성장과 함께 매우 안전합니다. 이 수익성 있는 스캘핑 EA는 현재 시장에서 가장 안정적인 시스템 중 하나입니다. 한 달에 약 70-100건의 거래가 이루어집니다. 테스트 및 거래를 위해 EA Set_files를 다운로드하세요. USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA의 특징: - 추가 스프레드 설정. - 조정 가능한 변동성-적응형 손절매. - 롱/숏에 대한 SWAP 디스플레이. - 고정_SL 옵션. - 시스템은 안전하며 그리드나 마팅게일과 같은 위험한 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 각 주문에는 계정 보호를 위한 자체 SL이 있습니다. - 이 EA는 매우 사용자 친화적이며 외환 전문가와 초보자 모두 사용할 수 있습니다. -
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우 인기
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – MT4용 트렌드 및 모멘텀 기반 전문가 자문 기본 설정은 2024년 초부터 현재까지 GOLD M5 (Open Prices 방식)에서 EA를 백테스트하도록 구성되어 있습니다. 다른 타임프레임에 대한 최적의 설정은 댓글란을 참고해 주십시오. Bazooka EA 는 MetaTrader 4 용 완전 자동 매매 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor)으로, **추세 확인(Trend Confirmation)**과 **모멘텀 필터링(Momentum Filtering)**을 결합하여 방향성 있는 시장 움직임을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 EA는 통제된 진입과 규칙적인 청산에 중점을 두며, 과도한 매매나 고위험 포지션 관리 기법을 사용하지 않습니다. Bazooka EA는 명확한 규칙 기반 전략과 조정 가능한 리스크 관리를 선호하는 트레이더에게 적합합니다. 전략 설명 Bazooka EA는 다음과 같은 기술적 요소의 조합을 통해 시장을 분석합니다. 이동평균선(Moving Ave
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: 당신 곁의 첨단 기술! 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일: 구매 후 저에게 연락하시면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 보내드립니다 가격: 판매된 라이선스 수에 따라 가격이 인상됩니다 남은 복사본: 5개 금 거래는 금융 시장에서 가장 변동성이 큰 자산 중 하나로, 고도의 정밀도, 철저한 분석, 매우 효과적인 리스크 관리가 요구됩니다. Javier Gold Scalper 는 이러한 핵심 요소들을 통합하여 금 시장에서의 거래를 최적화하기 위해 설계된 강력하고 정교한 시스템입니다. 최첨단 기술과 고급 전략을 기반으로 Golden Scalper는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 지원하여 이 역동적인 시장의 도전과 기회를 안전하게 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. Golden Scalper와 함께라면 금 거래의 특수성에 적합한 신뢰할 수 있는 도구를 사용할 수 있습니다. 심볼 XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 M30 PropFirm 사용 가능 자본 최소 $1000 브로커 모든 브로커 가능 계정
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.75 (562)
Experts
EA Black Dragon은 Black Dragon 표시기에서 작동합니다. Expert Advisor는 지표의 색상으로 거래를 연 다음 주문 네트워크를 구축하거나 손절매로 작업할 수 있습니다. 실제 작업 및 기타 개발 모니터링은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 여기에서 모든 설정을 찾을 수 있습니다! 권장 사항 통화 쌍 EURUSD GBPUSD  타임 프레임 M15  권장 보증금 1000달러 또는 센트  권장 설정 기본 설정 입력 매개변수  초기 로트 - 초기 로트 로트 승수 - 후속 주문에 대한 로트 승수. Autolot - 자동 로트 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 자동 로트 크기 - 자동 로트가 활성화된 경우 어드바이저가 로트를 사용할 예치금. 거리 - 주문 사이의 거리. 최대 로트 - 어드바이저가 열 수 있는 최대 로트. 이익을 취하십시오 - 이익을 취하십시오. 손절매 - 손절매 포인트;
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.71 (52)
Experts
Capybara EA는 Hama 지표를 기반으로 한 고급 자동화 추세 추적 시스템입니다. 시장이 약세로 바뀌고 표시기가 빨간색으로 바뀌면 EA는 매도하고, 시장이 강세로 바뀌고 표시기가 파란색으로 바뀌면 EA는 매수하게 됩니다. EA는 상승 추세와 하락 추세의 시작을 정확하게 감지할 수 있으며 TP에 도달할 때까지 마틴게일/그리드 스타일로 공개 거래를 제어합니다. 권장 쌍: eurusd와 같은 모든 주요 쌍; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd 및 audcad와 같은 마이너 쌍; nzdcad; m15 시간 프레임에 xauusd를 포함한 eurnzd 및 eurcad. 시작 시간 - EA의 시작 시간 시작 분 - EA의 시작 분 종료 시간 - EA의 종료 시간 종료 분 - EA의 종료 분 Lot - 거래를 시작할 초기 Lot 가변 Lot 사용 - True/False - 자금 관리 사용 True/False 0.01 Lot당 무료 마진 - 0.01 Lot당 무료 마진 Multiplic
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.77 (31)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 통한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD 및 XAUUSD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 6,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT5 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infinity EA는 머
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
2025년 가장 강력한 자동매매 전략 중 하나 저희는 2025년에 사용되던 가장 강력한 수동 트레이딩 전략 중 하나를 TMA(삼각 이동평균)와 CG 로직 을 기반으로 한 **완전 자동화 Expert Advisor(EA)**로 변환했습니다. 550달러 가격의 마지막 한 개만 남아 있습니다. 이후 가격은 650달러와 750달러로 인상되며, 최종 가격은 1200달러입니다. 실시간 시그널 >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   클릭 이 EA는 정확한 진입, 지능적인 예약 주문, 엄격한 리스크 관리 를 위해 설계되었으며 **모든 외환(Forex) 통화쌍 및 금(XAUUSD)**에서 사용 가능합니다. 최적의 성능을 위해 스프레드가 10포인트 이하인 ECN 계좌 사용을 권장합니다. 이를 통해 정확한 주문 체결과 최소한의 슬리피지를 보장합니다.차트에 적용한 후, 본인의 리스크 성향에 맞게 설정만 조정하면 프로 수준의 자동매매를 경험할 수 있습니다.  
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
이 가격으로 남은 재고는 1/5 개뿐입니다 ---> 다음 가격 250$ // MT5 버전 Gold King AI는 강화 학습을 활용해 강력한 거래 알고리즘을 구축, 훈련, 평가, 배포하기 위해 특별히 설계된 오픈소스 Python 프레임워크인 TensorTrade를 사용하여 개발되었습니다. 이 알고리즘은 뉴욕 거래 세션 동안 작동합니다. 시장 분석을 통해 관심 영역을 식별한 후, 가격이 해당 수준에 도달하면 실행되는 대기 주문을 배치합니다. 이것은 이익을 확보하기 위해 추적 이익을 빠르게 활성화합니다. 또한 손실 거래 후 활성화되는 '스마트 리커버리'라는 두 번째 전략을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 전략은 손실을 일부 보상하기 위해 약간 더 큰 주문을 실행합니다. 참고로 신경망은 AI를 최신 상태로 유지하기 위해 4~5개월마다 최신 역사적 데이터를 사용하여 훈련됩니다. 이 로봇은 마틴게일이나 헤징과 같은 유해한 리스크 관리 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 모든 거래는 트레일링 이익 실현과
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - 전문 금 스캘핑 전문가 자문가 XAU FLUX는 금 시장에서 빠르고 체계적인 거래를 위해 설계된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 일일 소폭 가격 변동에서 꾸준한 수익을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 개발되었습니다. 주요 기능: XAU FLUX는 M1 및 M5 시간대에서 작동하는 고급 스캘핑 시스템을 사용하여 시장의 미세 기회를 평가합니다. EA는 시장 상황을 지속적으로 분석하여 적절한 진입점을 식별하고 자동으로 거래를 개시합니다. 리스크 관리 및 자본 보호: EA는 모든 오픈 포지션을 동적 추적 스탑 메커니즘으로 보호합니다. 이는 불리한 움직임 시 손실을 최소화하면서 이익을 확보합니다. 스프레드 제어 및 변동성 필터 덕분에 거래는 적합한 시장 조건에서만 실행됩니다. 계좌 성장 잠재력: XAU FLUX는 소규모 로트 사이즈로 시작하여 계좌를 꾸준히 성장시키는 데 이상적입니다. 매일 작은 수익을 누적하여 지속 가능한 장기 수익을 목표로 합니다. 공격적인 마틴게일이나 그리드
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System  —  은 GBPUSD 통화쌍을 대상으로 M5 타임프레임에서 특별히 개발되고 최적화된 알고리즘 트레이딩 시스템으로, 시장 구조와 가격 행동에 대한 심층적인 분석을 기반으로 합니다. 본 전문가 자문(EA)은 표준 기술 지표 신호를 사용하지 않으며, 단순화된 거래 템플릿으로 거래하지 않습니다. 시스템의 핵심은 모멘텀(임펄스), 정체(포즈), 유동성, 가격 반응의 원칙에 기반해 형성된 자체적인 시장 컨텍스트 판단 로직입니다. 알고리즘은 실시간으로 시장을 지속적으로 분석하여 시장 구조의 핵심 요소를 식별하고, 단일 조건이 아닌 여러 요인의 종합 판단을 바탕으로 거래 결정을 내립니다. Live Signal 시장 구조 분석  —  ORIX System은 다음과 같은 시장 구성 요소를 자동으로 추적하고 평가합니다: 강력하고 핵심적인 가격 수준; 시장 균형 영역과 가격 밸런스 영역; 유동성 집중 구간; 주문 및 거래량이 누적된 영역; 대형 및 기관 참여자의 활동; 시장 압력
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Ziwox 기본 트레이더 Ziwox Fundamental 거래자는 금융 시장 거래자가 EA 정보 데이터를 기반으로 현명한 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 도와주는 거래 도우미입니다. 이 EA는 온라인 소스를 사용하여 통화의 근본적인 편향, 쌍에 대한 실시간 소매 거래자 비율의 감정, 은행 및 기관 예측, COT 보고서 데이터 및 복잡한 EA 패널의 기타 데이터와 같은 필요한 모든 정보를 포착합니다. 간단히 말해서, 수동 거래자가 더 나은 결정을 내리는 데 도움이 되는 통합 외환 데이터 소스 및 정보입니다. 이와 함께 Currency Fundamental Bias 및 기술 데이터를 기반으로 이러한 데이터를 사용하여 자동으로 쌍으로 거래하는 FULL 기본 로봇 거래입니다. EA 구성 요소: 거래에 필요한 모든 정보는 데이터 패널에 통합된 일련의 외환 데이터 스트림 구성 요소로 여기에 수집됩니다. 각 구성 요소는 개별적으로 거래 보조 지표 또는 설명 시장 보고서의 역할을 하여 거래자가 의
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Indi Price Action
Maksim Novikov
5 (1)
지표
THE PRICE ACTION INDICATOR! This program finds candlestick absorption patterns and a false breakdown, after which it draws the entry points with arrows. Input parameters: 1. PPR_Arrow The On parameter/Off display of the absorption model arrows. By default, it is set to true. 2. FB_Arrow Everything is the same as the first parameter, only for false breakdown models. By default, it is set to true. Sincerely, Novak Production.
FREE
RSI Start
Maksim Novikov
Experts
An ADVISOR trading on the RSI strategy. Input parameters: Lot. You can choose both a fixed lot and a percentage of the deposit. Take Profit, Stop Loss. Everything is clear here) The RSI period, as well as the high and low levels. The default is period 14, levels 70 and 30. Magic number and Max. spread. Recommendations: It is better to trade on timeframes H1, H4, D1 and higher. On the minute with extreme caution. It is better to check on a tester. Looking for a good broker? Then I have a good
FREE
High Low Start
Maksim Novikov
Experts
TRADE FROM LEVELS ACCORDING TO YOUR PARAMETERS! This Expert Advisor trades from support and resistance levels. The maximum and Minimum prices are set in the input parameters. Input parameters: Selecttimeframe - setting the timeframe for the maximum and minimum prices How does it work? It's very simple - if you set a Monthly One, then the robot will trade at Max. and Min. prices that were last month For example, if you trade in the month of June, then the robot will find the maximum and minimum
FREE
One MA
Maksim Novikov
3.67 (3)
Experts
THE ROBOT IS ON A MOVING AVERAGE! This Expert Advisor will allow you to trade (make trades) automatically using a single moving average. Input parameters: 1. Lot (recently added and a percentage of the deposit) 2. Stop Loss 3. Take Profit Well... everything is simple here)) 4. Opening two deals at once A function for allowing two-way trading. For example, if a deal is open for purchase, then a deal can be opened for sale at the same time This function is disabled by default (false). 5. Mag
FREE
Long Candle
Maksim Novikov
지표
A LONG CANDLE SEARCH INDICATOR. This indicator will allow you to quickly find a candle that differs from others, namely its long one. When the price moves out of the "flat" momentum, it indicates that the trend wants to change. So it's time to enter into a deal! Keep in mind that not all arrows guarantee you an excellent entry point. Before opening a deal, make sure that the price has broken out of the flat. You can also resort to other indicators. I'll show you good entry points in the scre
FREE
MA Double
Maksim Novikov
Experts
A ROBOT ON TWO MOVING AVERAGES! This Expert Advisor will allow you to trade (make trades) automatically using TWO moving averages. I also posted the robot on One moving average, you can also get acquainted with it. Input parameters: 1. Lot 2. Stop Loss 3. Take Profit Well... everything is simple here)) 4. The Magic Number The magic number of the orders. In order for the adviser not to confuse market odrers with his own. You can enter "0". 5. Maximum spread The maximum allowable Spread (slip
FREE
IndiMA Double
Maksim Novikov
5 (1)
지표
THE INDICATOR WITH A DOUBLE MOVING AVERAGE (MA). Recommendations: The indicator works better if two lines are of the same color at the same time. (if one is green and the other is red, the price is in the flat zone (it's better not to do anything)). Input parameters: 1. The period of the first and second MATCH. 2. The thickness of the line of the first and second MATCH. 3. The color of the line of the first and second MATCH. Looking for a good broker? Then I have a good offer for you! - 4
FREE
Get Percent MT5
Maksim Novikov
유틸리티
This utility (as an indicator) allows you to calculate the lot based on the percentage of your deposit. How does it work? 1. Enter the percentage in the " Percent :" column. For example, you want to open 2 percent of your deposit (if your deposit is 10,000 dollars, then 2 percent is 200 dollars), then enter 2 percent. 2. In the " Stop Loss :" column, enter the stop loss price (in points) that you would specify when opening a position. 3. After all this, you will receive a LOT to open a positio
FREE
Price Action PRO version
Maksim Novikov
Experts
Price Action PRO version: Automate Your Trading and Strengthen Your Defense Against Drawdowns Are you looking for a professional Expert Advisor that not only finds high-probability entries using pure Price Action but also expertly manages your capital during volatile market phases? Your search ends here. Price Action PRO version   is an advanced trading robot. It combines the proven classic method of trading   "Engulfing"   candlestick patterns with modern risk management techniques through a  
RSI PRO version
Maksim Novikov
Experts
RSI PRO: Automating a Classic Strategy with Risk Management The RSI PRO version Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value the reliability of the classic RSI indicator but seek to enhance their strategy through a systematic approach. This tool automatically identifies overbought and oversold zones and can employ a position averaging method to manage trades in volatile conditions. Key Features of the Expert Advisor RSI-Based Strategy : The algorithm's core logic is built around signals from
Trade Flow
Maksim Novikov
유틸리티
Trade Flow — MT5 manual trading panel: 1‑click orders, chart lines, smart closing, trailing stop Trade Flow   is a MetaTrader 5 utility designed to speed up manual trading and position management   on the current chart symbol . Open trades in one click, set Entry/SL/TP using chart lines, close profitable/losing positions by BUY/SELL logic, and protect profits with trailing stop. Best for:   intraday, scalping, active manual trading, multiple positions. Goal:   fewer clicks and fewer mistakes → f
필터:
121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 12:00 
 

Per ora in demo.. lavora bene

Maksim Novikov
3671
개발자의 답변 Maksim Novikov 2024.10.21 13:32
Thank you for your feedback! I would be grateful if you would familiarize yourself with my product "Price Action PRO verison".
리뷰 답변