Price Action Start

5

Price Action Start — Your Automated Trading Partner in Pure Price Action

Dream of an expert advisor that trades like a professional — using only clean price action, without messy indicators? Imagine it's already on your chart.

"Price Action Start" is a professional Expert Advisor that automatically identifies and trades the key Engulfing candlestick patterns, the cornerstone of classical Price Action trading. This isn't just another robot; it's your edge, allowing you to follow the market moves of institutional players while you focus on your day.

Why Traders Choose "Price Action Start":

  • Trades the Market's Logic: Works on pure Price Action models trusted by professionals for decades. No guesswork, just price and its behavior.
  • Simplicity That Works: Genius lies in simplicity. Minimal settings (Lot, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Spread) — get started in seconds. Perfect for both beginners and seasoned traders.
  • Power in Your Hands — For Free: Get a fully functional, professional-grade Expert Advisor absolutely free. Test its capabilities with zero risk and no commitment.
  • Proven Track Record: User feedback confirms the EA works reliably . Don't just take our word for it — download the demo and see for yourself.
  • Built for Flexibility: Get the most out of the EA by following our guidance. It performs best on the D1 timeframe, where patterns carry the most weight. For precision, experiment with combinations like D1-H1 or M5-H1.

How It Works:
The EA scans your chart in real-time. When it identifies a clear Bullish or Bearish Engulfing pattern — a classic signal for a potential trend reversal — it instantly calculates the entry point based on your predefined risk management rules. All you do is watch the results.

Perfect For You If You:

  • Value clarity and logic in your trading.

  • Believe in the power of pure Price Action.

  • Are looking for a free, yet professional tool to automate your strategy.

  • Want to diversify your trading toolkit.

Start Trading Smarter — Download It For Free!
Don't miss the chance to add an EA that speaks the market's language to your arsenal. Click "Download" for "Price Action Start" and let it work for you.

P.S. Remember: The quality of trades depends on the clarity of patterns. The cleaner the setup — the stronger the signal. Happy trading!


レビュー 1
121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.21 12:00 
 

Per ora in demo.. lavora bene

Maksim Novikov
3671
開発者からの返信 Maksim Novikov 2024.10.21 13:32
Thank you for your feedback! I would be grateful if you would familiarize yourself with my product "Price Action PRO verison".
