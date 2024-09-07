Double Top And Bottom Indicator Scanner

5

Welcome to enhanced pattern detection with the Double Top and Bottom Pattern Scanner! Transform your trading approach with this powerful MT4 indicator designed for efficient pattern scanning and actionable alerts.

Key Features:

Advanced Zig Zag Pattern Detection: The Double Top and Bottom Pattern Scanner uses the zig zag pattern to detect tops and bottoms. It identifies points where the price bounces back twice from the same level after a long trend, signaling potential market reversals.

Real-Time Signal Generation: Unlike other scanners, this tool provides multiple signals for the same pattern. You will receive alerts each time the last support or resistance from a double top or bottom is broken, until a new support or resistance is formed.

Customizable Trend Strength: Adjust the trend strength based on pullback length to filter out false breakouts. Tailor the indicator to avoid weak trends and focus on strong market moves.

Max Gap Control for Precision: Set a maximum gap between two tops or bottoms to allow for slight market fluctuations or manipulations, without missing key trading opportunities.

Comprehensive Alerts: Stay on top of the market with customizable alerts, including email notifications and push notifications, whenever key levels are breached.

Additional Features:

  • Adjustable Trend Strength: Configure the strength of the detected trends to suit your trading strategy.
  • Customizable Gap Distance: Define the maximum distance between tops or bottoms to fine-tune the accuracy of pattern detection.
  • Multiple Alerts and Notifications: Receive consistent alerts when critical price levels are breached, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.

Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with the Double Top and Bottom Pattern Scanner. Identify high-probability trading setups, stay informed in real-time, and take your market analysis to the next level. Don't miss out—enhance your trading today!





İncelemeler 1
lauro1956
5732
lauro1956 2024.11.30 18:38 
 

Improved performance... now a reliable indicator

Önerilen ürünler
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
5 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
Market Swing Scanner Board
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER! Dear traders I am glad to introduce the " Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the  "Market Swing Scanner Board"  indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the  Market Swing Index Indicator . This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this st
Horizontal Support Resistance Lines
Velmurugan Esakki
Göstergeler
This indicator draws Horizontal Support and Resistance automatically. It works with any symbol and any timeframe. Stronger Support Lines are displayed in thicker green horizontal lines. In the same way, Stronger Resistance lines are displayed with thicker red lines. Change the timeframe to display the Support and Resistance Lines of various timeframes.
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
MetaTrader’da birden fazla   yatay çizgi   çizmek ve bu çizgilerin fiyat seviyelerini takip etmek zahmetli olabilir. Bu gösterge, fiyat uyarıları ayarlamak, destek/direnç seviyelerini çizmek ve diğer manuel işlemler için eşit aralıklarla otomatik olarak birden fazla yatay çizgi çizer. Bu gösterge, hızlı alım-satımlarla kâr elde etmeyi hedefleyen yeni başlayan Forex yatırımcıları için uygundur. Yatay çizgiler, piyasa bir trend izliyorken ya da yatay seyrederken işlem başlatılabilecek potansiyel a
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Adamant Levels Logic A
Sattiraju Kottapalli
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This Indicator Paints levels which are very ' Adamant ' and strong in nature. These levels act as strong Price rejection levels for a life time and never repaint. Disclaimer : If you are looking for a Fancy, colorful and eye catchy indicator please stay away. No trader can become a good trader without considering levels where the price can hold, bounce or break. These levels help traders to enter markets at a cheaper price. They can be Support resistance, demand supply, pivot point, Fibonacci
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Fibonacci Retracement Assistant Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Fibonacci Retracement Assistant Indicator for MetaTrader4 The Fibonacci Retracement Assistant Indicator for MetaTrader4 is a specialized tool designed to enhance trading analysis using one of the most popular techniques in technical analysis. Fibonacci tools are widely known for helping traders pinpoint potential price reversal zones. This indicator applies Fibonacci ratios to identify likely support and resistance levels derived from recent price movements. To activate the tool, traders must ch
FREE
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Higher High Lower Low MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Higher High Lower Low, aşağıdaki salınım noktalarını ve bunlara karşılık gelen destek/direnç seviyelerini işaretler: Higher High: Önceki yüksek seviyeden daha yüksek bir salınım tepe noktası. Lower High: Önceki yüksek seviyeden daha düşük bir salınım tepe noktası. Lower Low: Önceki düşük seviyeden daha düşük bir salınım dip noktası.  Higher Low: Önceki düşük seviyeden daha yüksek bir salınım dip noktası.   Özellikler Salınım yüksekliği ve düşüklüğünün yoğunluğu, sol ve sağ çubuk sayısı değiş
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Bollinger Band Volume Breakout Detector
Thushara Dissanayake
Göstergeler
Popüler   Bollinger Bandı Breakout Stratejisini   geliştirmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir teknik gösterge olan   Bollinger Band Volume Breakout Detector ile   tanışın. Bu gösterge, Hacim Verilerini dahil ederek yanlış sinyalleri etkili bir şekilde en aza indirerek trend takibini bir sonraki seviyeye taşır. "Hacim fiyatı teyit eder" ilkesine bağlı kalarak bu araç, tacirlerin hacimdeki önemli artışların eşlik ettiği fiyat kırılmalarını belirlemesine olanak tanır ve daha doğru ticaret kararları alın
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
FREE
SuperTrend MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT SuperTrend is a modified version of the classic SuperTrend indicator with new useful features. Whether its Equities, Futures, and Forex, the beginners' traders widely use the Supertrend indicator.  Buy Signal: When price close above the supertrend line. Sell Signal: When price close below the supertrend line. Features A multi-featured SuperTrend coded from scratch. Equipped with a multi-timeframe scanner. The last signal direction and entry price showed on the chart. All kinds of MetaTrader
Wolfe Wave Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Wolfe Waves scanner - It scans all the Symbols and identify the movement of price and it gives confidence in trade. It automatically plots  fifth wave breaks out of the channel. According to the theory behind the pattern, a line drawn from the point at the beginning of the first wave and passing through the beginning of the fourth wave predicts a target price for the end of the fifth wave. If a trader properly identifies a Wolfe Wave as it forms, the beginning of the fifth wave represents an op
HC ARROW
Cuong Pham
Göstergeler
The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint. It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4. You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears. The indicator is easy to use. Parameters barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal l
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Wycoff For Intraday And Swing Trading
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Göstergeler
Please follow the "How To Trade" instructions exactly for best results Wycoff theory is vastly used by institutional traders but when it comes to retail traders the concept isn't well understood by most. It is even more difficult to implement in intraday & swing trading. This No REPAINT indicator helps you in analyzing the market cycles and plots buy/sell signals at the start of trending phase. It studies the market strength of bulls and bears and does a effort Vs reward matrix calculation befor
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Göstergeler
KT Renko Patterns, Renko grafiğini tuğla tuğla tarayarak, farklı finansal piyasalarda yatırımcılar tarafından sıkça kullanılan popüler grafik formasyonlarını tespit eder. Zaman tabanlı grafiklerle karşılaştırıldığında, Renko grafiklerinde işlem yapmak daha kolay ve belirgindir çünkü grafik sade ve temiz bir yapıya sahiptir. KT Renko Patterns birçok Renko formasyonunu içerir ve bunların çoğu Prashant Shah'ın “Renko Grafikleriyle Karlı Ticaret” adlı kitabında ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Bu g
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (70)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı: Alarm İndikatörü ile Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi, piyasa trendlerini ve potansiyel giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayarak trend yönünün net görsel temsili için dinamik bir Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi sunar. Tüccarlar tercihlerine ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trendleri tanımlamaya yardımcı olur, potansiyel ters dönüşleri sinyaller, trailing stop me
FREE
KT Double Top Bottom MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
The double top bottom pattern is arguably one of the technical analysis's most popular chart patterns. These patterns are used to capitalize on recurring patterns and identify trend reversal patterns, thereby creating well-placed entry and exit levels. The KT Double Top Bottom is based on these patterns and fine-tunes the trade signal development process for traders. Features It's based on one of the most reliable trading patterns and brings some fine-tuning and automation to the process. Also
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Horn Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Horn Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Horn Pattern Indicator, also known as the Expanding Triangle , is a classic technical analysis tool used to identify trend reversal points on price charts. This MT4 indicator automatically detects and draws the expanding triangle pattern using two diverging blue lines , helping traders spot early signals of large buyer or seller participation at key turning points. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Horn Pattern Indicator
FREE
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için "Sabah Yıldızı deseni". - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Fiyat Hareketi ticareti için çok güçlü bir göstergedir: Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok. - Gösterge grafikte boğa Sabah Yıldızı desenlerini algılar: Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - PC, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - Ayrıca kardeşi - ayı "Akşam Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi mevcuttur (aşağıdaki bağlantıyı takip edin). - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Destek/Direnç Seviyeleriyle birleştir
GTAS FibTdi
Riviera Systems
Göstergeler
GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices. How to use Trend detecting When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish. When it is red, the trend is bearish. Trading Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones wh
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (8)
Göstergeler
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 aylık erişim       hizmetten gelen işlem sinyallerine       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 aylık erişim       Düzenli olarak güncellenen eğitim materyallerine - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbe
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Göstergeler
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Apollo Secret Trend , herhangi bir çift ve zaman dilimindeki trendleri bulmak için kullanılabilecek profesyonel bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, işlem yapmayı tercih ettiğiniz çift veya zaman dilimi ne olursa olsun, piyasa trendlerini tespit etmek için kullanabileceğiniz birincil işlem göstergeniz olabilir. Göstergede özel bir parametre kullanarak sinyalleri kişisel ticaret tarzınıza uyarlayabilirsiniz. Gösterge, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergenin sinyalleri YENİDEN
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Göstergeler
Trend Reversal – MT4'te Trend Dönüşlerini Belirlemek İçin Yardımcınız Piyasa analizinizi geliştirmek ve daha bilinçli kararlar almak için güçlü ve sezgisel bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Trend Reversal göstergesi, MetaTrader 4 platformunda trend dönüş noktalarını doğru bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen yatırımcılar için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır. Gelişmiş algoritmalar ve kanıtlanmış tekniklerin birleşimi sayesinde, Trend Reversal, piyasadaki önemli anları tanımanıza yardımcı olmak için net ve görünür s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Göstergeler
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Göstergeler
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Otomatik Optimize Edilmiş Bollinger Bantları – Gerçek Piyasa Davranışına Dayalı Uyarlanabilir Volatilite Aracı Bu gelişmiş MT4 göstergesi, geçmiş veriler üzerinde işlem simülasyonu yaparak en iyi dönem ve standart sapma değerlerini otomatik olarak bulur. Sabit parametreler yerine, piyasa değişimlerine ve fiyat yapısına dinamik olarak uyum sağlar; böylece gerçek zamanlı volatiliteyi daha doğru yansıtan bantlar oluşturur. Manuel ayar gerekmez. Temel Özellikler: Tarihsel verilere dayalı otomatik Bo
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ticaret stratejilerinizi   Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5   ile yükseltin, parametrik olmayan kernel regresyonu kullanarak pürüzsüz, uyarlanabilir trend analizi sağlayan son teknoloji bir göstergedir. Nadaraya-Watson tahmincisinden esinlenilen bu araç, fiyat verilerine Gauss kernel yumuşatması uygular, piyasa volatilitesine uyarlanan dinamik zarflar oluşturur ancak geleneksel hareketli ortalamaların aşırı gecikmesi olmadan. TradingView gibi platformlarda yaygın olarak övülen ve dünya çapındaki
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4, MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış, ADX, Bollinger Bantları, CCI, MACD, Hareketli Ortalama, RSI, Stokastik, Awesome Oscillator ve RVI gibi dokuz teknik göstergeyi kullanarak işlem giriş ve çıkışlarını otomatikleştiren sofistike bir işlem aracıdır. Çoklu giriş/çıkış stratejileri ve AND/OR/NA kombinasyon modları dahil geniş özelleştirme seçenekleri sunarak, traderlara benzersiz bir esneklik sağlar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde geri test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas sinyal üretim
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışman olup, bir kaynak MT5 hesabından aynı bilgisayardaki birden fazla MT5 veya MT4 hesabına işlemleri kopyalamak için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, müşteri hesaplarına veya portföylere işlemleri çoğaltmak için idealdir ve lot büyüklükleri, stop-loss/take-profit ve ters kopyalama seçenekleri gibi özelleştirilebilir parametreler sunar. Piyasa mantığına dayalı işlem yürütmeden işlem yönetimini basitleştirir ve çeşitli trading iht
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış sofistike bir otomatik işlem aracıdır ve hareketli ortalama kesişimlerini kullanarak trend dönüşlerini ve potansiyel giriş noktalarını yakalar. Bu uzman danışman, özelleştirilebilir ayarlarla traderlara çok yönlü bir çözüm sunar, işlemlerin hassas bir şekilde yürütülmesini ve sağlam risk yönetimini garanti eder. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, etkili giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış kuralları ve minimum sistem kaynağı tüke
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Ticaret hassasiyetinizi Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5 göstergesiyle yükseltin, anahtar mum formasyonlarını hızla tespit etmek ve gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sunmak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araç, yüksek olasılıklı kurulumlara traderların tepki vermesini sağlar. 1990'larda Steve Nison tarafından popüler hale getirilen Japon mum çubuğu grafikleri prensiplerine dayanan bu gösterge, Hammer, Doji veya Engulfing gibi formasyonlarla piyasa duyarlılığını çözme yeteneği nedeniyle forex, kripto ve hisse sene
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid ticaret stratejinizi Grid Trade Manager MT5 ile optimize edin, grid siparişlerinin yerleştirilmesi ve yönetimini otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü ücretsiz utilidad EA, 2000'lerde forex topluluklarında popüler hale getirilen zaman test edilmiş grid ticaret yaklaşımından esinlenerek ranging koşullarda piyasa salınımlarından kar elde etme yeteneğiyle. MQL5 ve Forex Factory gibi platformlarda binlerce trader tarafından benimsenen, robust risk kontrolleri ve özelleştirme için, bu ara
FREE
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Alert MT5 ile piyasa trendlerini ustalıkla yönetin; forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için hassas trend takibi sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmış güçlü bir göstergedir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda sağlam trend tespitiyle takdir edilmekte olup, güvenilir giriş ve çıkış noktaları arayan traderlar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Kullanıcılar, SuperTrend sinyallerini fiyat hare
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman olup, MQL5 platformunda traderların verimliliğini artırmak ve işlem faaliyetlerini optimize etmek için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, kullanıcı dostu özelliklerle günlük işlem görevlerini basitleştirir ve belirli bir işlem mantığına dayanmadan işlemleri yönetmek için güvenilir bir yardımcı olarak hizmet verir. Rekabet avantajı arayan traderlar için tasarlanmış olup, işlem deneyimini optimize etmek için otomasyon ve ris
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
GG TrendBar Göstergesi MT5   ile ticaret hassasiyetinizi yükseltin; ADX ve Parabolic SAR'ı kullanarak 9 farklı zaman diliminde birleştirilmiş trend sinyalleri sunan güçlü bir çoklu zaman dilimi aracı. 2010'ların başında Forex Factory ve MQL5 gibi platformlarda popüler hale gelen ileri trend analizi konseptlerinden doğan bu gösterge, seçilen zaman dilimleri arasında hizalanma gerektirerek gürültüyü filtreleme yeteneğiyle beğeni topladı ve genellikle değişken piyasalarda tek zaman dilimi göstergel
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro , MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışman olup, bir kaynak MT4 veya MT5 hesabından aynı bilgisayardaki birden fazla MT4 veya MT5 hesabına işlemleri kopyalamak için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, müşteri hesaplarına veya portföylere işlemleri çoğaltmak için idealdir ve lot büyüklükleri, stop-loss/take-profit ve ters kopyalama seçenekleri gibi özelleştirilebilir parametreler sunar. Piyasa mantığına dayalı işlem yürütmeden işlem yönetimini basitleştirir ve çeşitli tr
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Hedge Trade Manager MT5 ile hedging stratejinizi geliştirin; ters fiyat hareketlerine karşı otomatik hedging işlemleri yapmak için tasarlanmış sofistike bir Uzman Danışman (EA), 2010'larda forex brokerlarının zıt pozisyonlara izin vererek karları sabitleme veya belirsiz trendlerde kayıpları sınırlama tekniklerine dayanıyor. MQL5 ve Forex Factory, Reddit’in r/Forex gibi trading forumlarında esnek konfigürasyonları ve sağlam risk korumaları nedeniyle övülüyor, bu EA, forex ana pariteleri, endeksle
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Fiyat eylemi ticaretinizi Higher Highs and Lows MT4 göstergesiyle geliştirin, anahtar salınım noktalarını belirlemek için fraktal analizi kullanan sağlam bir araç, Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) ve Higher Lows (HL) gibi trend tanımlayan pattern'leri tanımlayarak pazar yönüne net içgörüler sağlar. 1900'lerin başındaki Dow Teorisi'nde kök salmış temel fiyat eylemi ilkelerine dayanan ve modern ticarette Al Brooks gibi uzmanlar tarafından "Trading Price Action" serisinde popüle
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5 ile trend tespit yeteneklerinizi güçlendirin; ardışık boğa veya ayı mum dizilerini tanımlamak için tasarlanmış dinamik bir araçtır ve forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia piyasalarında trend onayları ve potansiyel dönüşler için zamanında uyarılar sunar. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında kutlanmakta ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda momentum analizini basitleştirme yeteneğiyle övülmekte olup, volatil piyasalarda ne
FREE
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Ticaret stratejilerinizi   Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT5   ile yükseltin, parametrik olmayan kernel regresyonu kullanarak pürüzsüz, uyarlanabilir trend analizi sağlayan son teknoloji bir göstergedir. Nadaraya-Watson tahmincisinden esinlenilen bu araç, fiyat verilerine Gauss kernel yumuşatması uygular, piyasa volatilitesine uyarlanan dinamik zarflar oluşturur ancak geleneksel hareketli ortalamaların aşırı gecikmesi olmadan. TradingView gibi platformlarda yaygın olarak övülen ve dünya çapında
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5 ile işlem yönetiminizi optimize edin; manuel veya diğer EA'lar tarafından açılan işlemler için stop-loss seviyelerini otomatik olarak ayarlamak üzere tasarlanmış sağlam bir Uzman Danışman (EA), kar koruması ve risk yönetimini sağlar. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile MQL5 forumlarındaki tartışmalarda trailing stop ve breakeven seviyelerinin yönetimindeki hassasiyetiyle öne çıkmakta olup, karları ver
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Day and Week Separator MT4 ile işlem analizlerinizi kolaylaştırın; özelleştirilebilir günlük ve haftalık ayırıcı çizgiler çizen sezgisel bir araçtır ve broker saat dilimi farklılıklarıyla başa çıkan traderlar için mükemmeldir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında basitliği ve etkinliğiyle büyük beğeni toplayan bu indikatör, Investopedia ve TradingView gibi platformlarda tartışılan, grafik zaman dilimlerini yerel veya piyasaya özgü saatlerle hizalamada yaygın bir sorunu e
FREE
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ticaret hassasiyetinizi Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 göstergesiyle yükseltin, anahtar mum formasyonlarını hızla tespit etmek ve gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sunmak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araç, yüksek olasılıklı kurulumlara traderların tepki vermesini sağlar. 1990'larda Steve Nison tarafından popüler hale getirilen Japon mum çubuğu grafikleri prensiplerine dayanan bu gösterge, Hammer, Doji veya Engulfing gibi formasyonlarla piyasa duyarlılığını çözme yeteneği nedeniyle forex, kripto ve hisse sene
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Alert MT4 ile piyasa trendlerini ustalıkla yönetin; forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için hassas trend takibi sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmış güçlü bir göstergedir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda sağlam trend tespitiyle takdir edilmekte olup, güvenilir giriş ve çıkış noktaları arayan traderlar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Kullanıcılar, SuperTrend sinyallerini fiyat hare
FREE
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Strategy EA MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik işlem aracıdır ve Göreceli Güç Endeksi (RSI) göstergesini kullanarak aşırı alım ve aşırı satım koşullarına dayalı işlem giriş ve çıkışlarını otomatikleştirir. EA, bu bölgelerde ters işlem ayarlarını destekler ve işlem yönetimi için çok yönlü bir yaklaşım sunar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış kuralları ve minimum sistem kaynağı tüketimi ile verimli bir işlem deneyimi sağla
CCI Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Strateji EA MT5 , Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) tabanlı sağlam bir ticaret stratejisi uygular ve çeşitli piyasa koşullarında hassas giriş ve çıkış kararları için kapsamlı bir şekilde geri test edilmiştir. EA, isteğe bağlı grid kurtarma, hedge ve martingale stratejileri (yapılandırılabilir, varsayılan olarak devre dışı) dahil olmak üzere kapsamlı ticaret yetenekleri sunar. Kırılmalar, ters dönüşler, trend takibi gibi çoklu giriş yöntemleri, göstergelere, zamana veya kâra day
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5 ile portföyünüzün risk yönetimini geliştirin; MetaTrader 5 üzerinde hesabınızın toplam kârını veya belirli bir sihirli numaraya sahip işlemleri otomatik olarak izlemek ve bir takip stopu gibi yönetmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman (EA), mevcut kâr son kâr zirvesinin altına düştüğünde tüm işlemleri kapatır. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex platformlarında dinamik kâr kilitleme mekanizması nedeniyle övülen bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto para
FREE
Keltner Channel Indicator Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Keltner Kanalı Göstergesi MT5   ile ticaret stratejinizi yükseltin; 1960'larda Chester Keltner'in yeniliklerinden ilham alan, üstel hareketli ortalamaları (EMA) ortalama gerçek aralık (ATR) ile birleştirerek dinamik fiyat bantları oluşturan klasik bir volatilite aracı. Dijital çağda yeniden canlanmasından bu yana trader topluluklarında övülen bu gösterge, TradingView ve MQL5 gibi platformlarda çıkışlar ve trend dönüşlerini tespit etmedeki güvenilirliği ile popülerlik kazandı, genellikle daha pür
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bollinger Bantları Strateji EA MT5 , Bollinger Bantları’nın ters dönüş koşullarına dayalı olarak işlem fırsatlarını yakalamak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir işlem aracıdır. Alt bant yakınında bir boğa ters dönüşü tespit edildiğinde (önceki mum alt bant altında kapanır ve mevcut mum alt bant üstünde kapanır, kırmızı mumdan yeşil muma geçiş yaptığında) alım işlemleri, üst bant yakınında bir ayı ters dönüşü tespit edildiğinde (ters senaryo) satış işlemleri gerçekleştirir. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test e
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Close Manager MT5 ile işlem kapatma sürecinizi optimize edin; MetaTrader 5 üzerinde manuel veya diğer EA'lar tarafından açılan işlemlerin çıkışlarını otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman (EA), traderlara çıkış stratejileri üzerinde hassas kontrol sunar. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi platformlarda çok yönlü ve özelleştirilebilir kapatma kriterleri nedeniyle övülüyor, bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto paralar gibi volatil piyasalarda scalperlar, günlük trader
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
STM Trade Panel MT4 ile ticaretinizi kolaylaştırın; MetaTrader 4 üzerinde işlem yürütme ve yönetimini optimize etmek için tasarlanmış kullanıcı dostu bir Uzman Danışman (EA), tek tıkla emir yerleştirme ve özelleştirilebilir kâr ve zarar eşiklerine dayalı otomatik işlem kapatma sunar. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex platformlarında sezgisel arayüzü ve etkili işlem kontrolü nedeniyle çok beğenilen bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto paralar gibi volatil piyasalarda scalperlar, günlük trader
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Pip Movement Alert MT4 ile piyasa momentumunun önünde olun; birden fazla sembolle hassas pip hareketlerini izlemek ve traderları uyarmak için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir çoklu para birimi göstergesi, forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için idealdir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda ani piyasa değişikliklerini tespit etme yeteneğiyle öne çıkmakta olup, hızlı fiyat hareketlerini sermayeye çevirm
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Filtrele:
lauro1956
5732
lauro1956 2024.11.30 18:38 
 

Improved performance... now a reliable indicator

Biswarup Banerjee
33766
Geliştiriciden yanıt Biswarup Banerjee 2024.11.30 19:12
Thanks a lot for the feedback sir
İncelemeye yanıt