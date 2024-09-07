Double Top And Bottom Indicator Scanner

5

Welcome to enhanced pattern detection with the Double Top and Bottom Pattern Scanner! Transform your trading approach with this powerful MT4 indicator designed for efficient pattern scanning and actionable alerts.

Key Features:

Advanced Zig Zag Pattern Detection: The Double Top and Bottom Pattern Scanner uses the zig zag pattern to detect tops and bottoms. It identifies points where the price bounces back twice from the same level after a long trend, signaling potential market reversals.

Real-Time Signal Generation: Unlike other scanners, this tool provides multiple signals for the same pattern. You will receive alerts each time the last support or resistance from a double top or bottom is broken, until a new support or resistance is formed.

Customizable Trend Strength: Adjust the trend strength based on pullback length to filter out false breakouts. Tailor the indicator to avoid weak trends and focus on strong market moves.

Max Gap Control for Precision: Set a maximum gap between two tops or bottoms to allow for slight market fluctuations or manipulations, without missing key trading opportunities.

Comprehensive Alerts: Stay on top of the market with customizable alerts, including email notifications and push notifications, whenever key levels are breached.

Additional Features:

  • Adjustable Trend Strength: Configure the strength of the detected trends to suit your trading strategy.
  • Customizable Gap Distance: Define the maximum distance between tops or bottoms to fine-tune the accuracy of pattern detection.
  • Multiple Alerts and Notifications: Receive consistent alerts when critical price levels are breached, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.

Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with the Double Top and Bottom Pattern Scanner. Identify high-probability trading setups, stay informed in real-time, and take your market analysis to the next level. Don't miss out—enhance your trading today!





Avis 1
lauro1956
5732
lauro1956 2024.11.30 18:38 
 

Improved performance... now a reliable indicator

Produits recommandés
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
5 (2)
Indicateurs
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
Market Swing Scanner Board
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER! Dear traders I am glad to introduce the " Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the  "Market Swing Scanner Board"  indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the  Market Swing Index Indicator . This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this st
Horizontal Support Resistance Lines
Velmurugan Esakki
Indicateurs
This indicator draws Horizontal Support and Resistance automatically. It works with any symbol and any timeframe. Stronger Support Lines are displayed in thicker green horizontal lines. In the same way, Stronger Resistance lines are displayed with thicker red lines. Change the timeframe to display the Support and Resistance Lines of various timeframes.
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
Dans MetaTrader, tracer plusieurs   lignes horizontales   et suivre leurs niveaux de prix respectifs peut rapidement devenir fastidieux. Cet indicateur trace automatiquement plusieurs lignes horizontales à intervalles réguliers pour définir des alertes de prix, afficher des niveaux de support et résistance, ou pour tout autre besoin manuel. Cet indicateur est idéal pour les traders débutants sur le marché du Forex, à la recherche d’opportunités pour réaliser des profits rapides à l’achat et à la
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Adamant Levels Logic A
Sattiraju Kottapalli
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This Indicator Paints levels which are very ' Adamant ' and strong in nature. These levels act as strong Price rejection levels for a life time and never repaint. Disclaimer : If you are looking for a Fancy, colorful and eye catchy indicator please stay away. No trader can become a good trader without considering levels where the price can hold, bounce or break. These levels help traders to enter markets at a cheaper price. They can be Support resistance, demand supply, pivot point, Fibonacci
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicateurs
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Fibonacci Retracement Assistant Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Fibonacci Retracement Assistant Indicator for MetaTrader4 The Fibonacci Retracement Assistant Indicator for MetaTrader4 is a specialized tool designed to enhance trading analysis using one of the most popular techniques in technical analysis. Fibonacci tools are widely known for helping traders pinpoint potential price reversal zones. This indicator applies Fibonacci ratios to identify likely support and resistance levels derived from recent price movements. To activate the tool, traders must ch
FREE
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Higher High Lower Low MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Higher High Lower Low marque les points de swing suivants avec leurs niveaux de support et de résistance respectifs : Higher High : Un sommet plus haut que le sommet précédent. Lower High : Un sommet plus bas que le sommet précédent. Lower Low : Un creux plus bas que le creux précédent.  Higher Low : Un creux plus haut que le creux précédent.   Caractéristiques L’intensité des sommets et des creux peut être ajustée en modifiant le nombre de barres à gauche et à droite. Alertes fournies lors
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Bollinger Band Volume Breakout Detector
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicateurs
Présentation du   détecteur d'évasion du volume de la bande de Bollinger   , un puissant indicateur technique conçu pour améliorer la   stratégie populaire d'évasion de la bande de Bollinger   . Cet indicateur fait passer le suivi des tendances au niveau supérieur en incorporant des données de volume, minimisant efficacement les faux signaux. En adhérant au principe du "volume confirme le prix", cet outil permet aux traders d'identifier les cassures de prix accompagnées d'augmentations significa
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
FREE
SuperTrend MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT SuperTrend is a modified version of the classic SuperTrend indicator with new useful features. Whether its Equities, Futures, and Forex, the beginners' traders widely use the Supertrend indicator.  Buy Signal: When price close above the supertrend line. Sell Signal: When price close below the supertrend line. Features A multi-featured SuperTrend coded from scratch. Equipped with a multi-timeframe scanner. The last signal direction and entry price showed on the chart. All kinds of MetaTrader
Wolfe Wave Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Wolfe Waves scanner - It scans all the Symbols and identify the movement of price and it gives confidence in trade. It automatically plots  fifth wave breaks out of the channel. According to the theory behind the pattern, a line drawn from the point at the beginning of the first wave and passing through the beginning of the fourth wave predicts a target price for the end of the fifth wave. If a trader properly identifies a Wolfe Wave as it forms, the beginning of the fifth wave represents an op
HC ARROW
Cuong Pham
Indicateurs
The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint. It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4. You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears. The indicator is easy to use. Parameters barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal l
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Wycoff For Intraday And Swing Trading
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Indicateurs
Please follow the "How To Trade" instructions exactly for best results Wycoff theory is vastly used by institutional traders but when it comes to retail traders the concept isn't well understood by most. It is even more difficult to implement in intraday & swing trading. This No REPAINT indicator helps you in analyzing the market cycles and plots buy/sell signals at the start of trending phase. It studies the market strength of bulls and bears and does a effort Vs reward matrix calculation befor
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
KT Renko Patterns analyse le graphique Renko brique par brique afin de détecter des figures techniques bien connues, fréquemment utilisées par les traders sur divers marchés financiers. Par rapport aux graphiques basés sur le temps, les Renko offrent une vue épurée, rendant les figures plus faciles à reconnaître et à exploiter. KT Renko Patterns comprend plusieurs figures Renko, dont la majorité sont expliquées en détail dans le livre “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” de Prashant Shah. Un
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (70)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance : La Stratégie du Capteur de Tendance avec Indicateur d'Alerte est un outil d'analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché et les points d'entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle présente une stratégie dynamique de Capteur de Tendance, s'adaptant aux conditions du marché pour une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et leur tolérance a
FREE
KT Double Top Bottom MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
The double top bottom pattern is arguably one of the technical analysis's most popular chart patterns. These patterns are used to capitalize on recurring patterns and identify trend reversal patterns, thereby creating well-placed entry and exit levels. The KT Double Top Bottom is based on these patterns and fine-tunes the trade signal development process for traders. Features It's based on one of the most reliable trading patterns and brings some fine-tuning and automation to the process. Also
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Horn Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Horn Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Horn Pattern Indicator, also known as the Expanding Triangle , is a classic technical analysis tool used to identify trend reversal points on price charts. This MT4 indicator automatically detects and draws the expanding triangle pattern using two diverging blue lines , helping traders spot early signals of large buyer or seller participation at key turning points. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Horn Pattern Indicator
FREE
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Morning Star » pour MT4. - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est un indicateur très performant pour le trading Price Action : sans refonte, sans délai. - L'indicateur détecte les figures haussières Morning Star sur le graphique : signal de flèche bleue (voir images). - Alertes PC, mobile et e-mail. - Son homologue baissier « Evening Star » est également disponible (suivez le lien ci-dessous). - L'indicateur « Morning Star » est idéal pour combiner les niveaux de support e
GTAS FibTdi
Riviera Systems
Indicateurs
GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices. How to use Trend detecting When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish. When it is red, the trend is bearish. Trading Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones wh
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicateurs
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 30 copies (2 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (139)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. S'il vous plaît contactez-moi après l'achat! Je partagerai avec vous mes astuces de trading et d'excellents indicateurs bonus gratuitement!
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Apollo Secret Trend est un indicateur de tendance professionnel qui peut être utilisé pour trouver des tendances sur n'importe quelle paire et période. L'indicateur peut facilement devenir votre principal indicateur de trading que vous pouvez utiliser pour détecter les tendances du marché, quelle que soit la paire ou la période que vous préférez négocier. En utilisant un paramètre spécial dans l'indicateur, vous pouvez adapter les signaux à votre style de trading personnel. L'indicateur fournit
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal – Votre allié pour identifier les renversements de tendance sur MT4 Vous recherchez un outil puissant et intuitif pour améliorer votre analyse de marché et prendre des décisions plus éclairées ? L’indicateur Trend Reversal est conçu spécifiquement pour les traders qui souhaitent identifier avec précision les points de renversement de tendance directement sur la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Grâce à une combinaison d’algorithmes avancés et de techniques éprouvées, Trend Reversal offre
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 31% DE RÉDUCTION ! ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou Expert Trader ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une formule secrète. Avec seulement UN graphique, il donne des alertes pour les 28 paires de devises. Imaginez comment votre trading s'améliorera parce que vous serez capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'un
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicateurs
M1 EASY SCALPER est un indicateur de scalping conçu spécifiquement pour l'unité de temps de 1 minute (M1), compatible avec toutes les paires de devises ou instruments disponibles sur votre terminal MT4. Bien sûr, il peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle autre unité de temps, mais il fonctionne particulièrement bien en M1 (ce qui est complexe !) pour le scalping. Note : si vous faites du scalping, assurez-vous d’avoir un compte adapté à cet effet. Évitez les comptes Cent ou Standard ca
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicateurs
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Au niveau de l'indicateur de travail, l'Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff est entièrement automatique. Vous pouvez le trouver sur mon profil. Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi! Contactez-mo
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Les indicateurs de tendance sont l’un des domaines de l’analyse technique utilisés dans le trading sur les marchés financiers. Indicateur de Angular Trend Lines - détermine de manière exhaustive la direction de la tendance et génère des signaux d'entrée. En plus de lisser la direction moyenne des bougies Il utilise également l’angle d’inclinaison des lignes de tendance. Le principe de construction des angles de Gann a été pris comme base pour l'angle d'inclinaison. L'indicateur d'analyse techniq
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
HighLow Swing
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicateurs
HighLow Swing — Indicateur de détection de tendances et de swings Description : HighLow Swing est un puissant indicateur de détection de tendances et de swings conçu pour aider les traders à identifier facilement les points de retournement et les directions clés du marché, quel que soit l'intervalle de temps. Il met en évidence les hauts et les bas significatifs, trace des cercles de tendance en fonction de la structure du swing et vous aide à anticiper la dynamique du marché grâce à des signau
Plus de l'auteur
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre stratégie de trading avec l' Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , un indicateur de pointe utilisant la régression à noyau non paramétrique pour fournir une analyse de tendances fluide et adaptative. Inspiré de l'estimateur Nadaraya-Watson, cet outil applique un lissage à noyau gaussien aux données de prix, créant des enveloppes dynamiques qui s'adaptent à la volatilité du marché sans le retard excessif des moyennes mobiles traditionnelles. Largement acclamé sur des plateformes comm
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 est un outil de trading sophistiqué pour MetaTrader 4 conçu pour automatiser les entrées et sorties de trades à l’aide de neuf indicateurs techniques : ADX, Bandes de Bollinger, CCI, MACD, Moyenne Mobile, RSI, Stochastique, Awesome Oscillator et RVI. Offrant une personnalisation étendue avec de multiples stratégies d’entrée/sortie et des modes de combinaison AND/OR/NA, cet EA offre aux traders une flexibilité inégalée. Largement testé, il garantit une génération p
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilitaires
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5 conçu pour copier les trades d’un compte MT5 source vers plusieurs comptes MT5 ou MT4 sur le même PC. Cet outil est idéal pour répliquer les trades sur des comptes clients ou des portefeuilles avec des paramètres personnalisables, y compris les tailles de lot, les stop-loss/take-profit et les options de copie inversée. Il simplifie la gestion des trades sans exécuter de trades basés sur une logique de marché, offrant une synchron
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé sophistiqué conçu pour MetaTrader 5, exploitant les croisements de moyennes mobiles pour capturer les inversions de tendance et les points d’entrée potentiels. Cet expert advisor offre aux traders une solution polyvalente avec des paramètres personnalisables, garantissant une exécution précise des trades et une gestion robuste des risques. Largement testé, il propose des méthodes d’entrée efficaces, des règles de sortie flexibles
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Optimisez votre stratégie de grid trading avec le Grid Trade Manager MT5, un EA utilitaire gratuit polyvalent conçu pour automatiser la placement et la gestion d'ordres grid, inspiré de l'approche grid trading testée par le temps popularisée dans les 2000 par les communautés forex pour sa capacité à profiter des oscillations de marché en conditions ranging. Adopté par des milliers de traders sur plates-formes comme MQL5 et Forex Factory pour ses contrôles de risque robustes et customisation, cet
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre précision en trading avec l'indicateur Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5, un outil puissant conçu pour détecter rapidement les principaux motifs de chandeliers et fournir des alertes en temps réel, permettant aux traders d'agir sur des configurations à haute probabilité. Ancré dans les principes des graphiques en chandeliers japonais, popularisés par Steve Nison dans les années 90, cet indicateur est apprécié des traders forex, crypto et actions pour sa capacité à décoder le sentimen
FREE
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Maîtrisez les tendances du marché avec le SuperTrend Alert MT5, un indicateur puissant conçu pour fournir des signaux précis de suivi de tendance pour le trading de forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Célébré dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et salué dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingView pour sa détection robuste des tendances, cet indicateur est un outil incontournable pour les traders recherchant des points d’entrée
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 est un Expert Advisor puissant pour MetaTrader 5, conçu pour optimiser les activités de trading et accroître l’efficacité des traders sur la plateforme MQL5. Cet outil simplifie les tâches de trading quotidiennes grâce à des fonctionnalités conviviales, servant de compagnon fiable pour gérer les trades sans dépendre d’une logique de trading spécifique. Développé pour les traders cherchant un avantage compétitif, il offre des outils d’automatisation et de gestion des risq
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez la précision de votre trading avec l' Indicateur GG TrendBar MT5 , un outil puissant multi-cadres temporels exploitant l'ADX et le Parabolic SAR pour fournir des signaux de tendance consolidés sur jusqu'à 9 cadres temporels. Issu de concepts avancés d'analyse de tendance popularisés dans les années 2010 sur des plateformes comme Forex Factory et MQL5, cet indicateur a gagné en popularité pour sa capacité à filtrer le bruit en exigeant un alignement entre les cadres temporels sélectionn
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilitaires
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 4 conçu pour copier les trades d’un compte MT4 ou MT5 source vers plusieurs comptes MT4 ou MT5 sur le même PC. Cet outil est idéal pour répliquer les trades sur des comptes clients ou des portefeuilles avec des paramètres personnalisables, y compris les tailles de lot, les stop-loss/take-profit et les options de copie inversée. Il simplifie la gestion des trades sans exécuter de trades basés sur une logique de marché, offrant une s
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Améliorez votre stratégie de hedging avec le Hedge Trade Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) sophistiqué conçu pour automatiser les trades de hedging afin de contrer les mouvements de prix défavorables, s’appuyant sur les techniques de hedging popularisées dans les années 2010 par les courtiers forex permettant des positions opposées pour sécuriser les profits ou limiter les pertes pendant les tendances incertaines. Très apprécié sur MQL5 et les forums de trading comme Forex Factory et Reddit’s
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez vos capacités de détection de tendances avec l'indicateur Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, un outil dynamique conçu pour identifier les séquences de bougies haussières ou baissières, offrant des alertes opportunes pour confirmer les tendances et les éventuelles inversions sur les marchés forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Célébré dans les communautés de trading comme Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, ainsi que salué dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingV
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre trading d'action des prix avec l'indicateur Higher Highs and Lows MT4, un outil robuste qui exploite l'analyse fractale pour repérer les points de swing clés et identifier les patterns définissant les tendances comme Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) et Higher Lows (HL) pour des insights clairs sur la direction du marché. S'inspirant des principes fondamentaux d'action des prix enracinés dans la Théorie de Dow du début des années 1900 et popularisés dans le tra
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitaires
Optimisez la gestion de vos trades avec le Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) robuste conçu pour automatiser les ajustements des niveaux de stop-loss pour les trades ouverts manuellement ou par d’autres EA, garantissant la protection des profits et la gestion des risques. Loué dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et mis en avant dans les discussions sur Investopedia et les forums MQL5 pour sa précision dans la gestion des trai
FREE
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre stratégie de trading avec l' Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT5 , un indicateur de pointe utilisant la régression à noyau non paramétrique pour fournir une analyse de tendances fluide et adaptative. Inspiré de l'estimateur Nadaraya-Watson, cet outil applique un lissage à noyau gaussien aux données de prix, créant des enveloppes dynamiques qui s'adaptent à la volatilité du marché sans le retard excessif des moyennes mobiles traditionnelles. Largement acclamé sur des plateformes co
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre précision en trading avec l'indicateur Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4, un outil puissant conçu pour détecter rapidement les principaux motifs de chandeliers et fournir des alertes en temps réel, permettant aux traders d'agir sur des configurations à haute probabilité. Ancré dans les principes des graphiques en chandeliers japonais, popularisés par Steve Nison dans les années 90, cet indicateur est apprécié des traders forex, crypto et actions pour sa capacité à décoder le sentimen
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Maîtrisez les tendances du marché avec le SuperTrend Alert MT4, un indicateur puissant conçu pour fournir des signaux précis de suivi de tendance pour le trading de forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Célébré dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et salué dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingView pour sa détection robuste des tendances, cet indicateur est un outil incontournable pour les traders recherchant des points d’entrée
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Optimisez votre analyse de trading avec le Day and Week Separator MT4, un outil intuitif conçu pour tracer des lignes de séparation journalières et hebdomadaires personnalisables, parfait pour les traders confrontés aux différences de fuseaux horaires des courtiers. Très apprécié dans les communautés de trading comme Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour sa simplicité et son efficacité, cet indicateur répond au défi courant d’aligner les cadres temporels des graphiques avec les horaires locaux
FREE
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
Experts
RSI Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé avancé conçu pour MetaTrader 5, exploitant l’indicateur de l’Indice de Force Relative (RSI) pour automatiser les entrées et sorties de trades basées sur des conditions de surachat et de survente. L’EA prend en charge les configurations de trading inversé dans ces zones, offrant une approche polyvalente pour la gestion des trades. Largement testé, il propose des méthodes d’entrée précises, des règles de sortie flexibles et une consommation mi
CCI Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Strategy EA MT5 met en œuvre une stratégie de trading robuste basée sur l’Indice du Canal de Commodities (CCI), testée de manière approfondie pour des décisions d’entrée et de sortie précises dans diverses conditions de marché. L’EA offre des capacités de trading complètes, y compris des stratégies optionnelles de récupération de grille, de couverture et de martingale (configurables, désactivées par défaut). Il propose plusieurs méthodes d’entrée (cassures, renverse
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitaires
Améliorez la gestion des risques de votre portefeuille avec le Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) puissant conçu pour suivre et gérer automatiquement le profit total de votre compte ou des trades avec un numéro magique spécifique sur MetaTrader 5, en clôturant tous les trades lorsque le profit actuel tombe en dessous du dernier pic de profit. Très apprécié sur MQL5, Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour son mécanisme dynamique de verrouillage des profits, cet EA est un fa
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Optimisez votre processus de clôture de trades avec le Close Manager MT5, un Expert Advisor (EA) puissant conçu pour automatiser les sorties de trades ouverts manuellement ou par d’autres EA sur MetaTrader 5, offrant aux traders un contrôle précis sur leurs stratégies de sortie. Très apprécié sur MQL5, Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour ses critères de clôture polyvalents et personnalisables, cet EA est un favori parmi les scalpers, day traders et swing traders sur des marchés volatils comme
FREE
Keltner Channel Indicator Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Améliorez votre stratégie de trading avec l' Indicateur de Canal Keltner MT5 , un outil classique de volatilité inspiré de l'innovation de Chester Keltner dans les années 1960, combinant des moyennes mobiles exponentielles (EMA) avec la plage réelle moyenne (ATR) pour créer des bandes de prix dynamiques. Célébré dans les cercles de trading depuis son renouveau à l'ère numérique, cet indicateur a gagné en popularité sur des plateformes comme TradingView et MQL5 pour sa fiabilité dans la détection
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 est un outil de trading automatisé conçu pour capturer des opportunités basées sur les conditions de renversement des Bandes de Bollinger. Il exécute des transactions d’achat lorsqu’un renversement haussier est détecté près de la bande inférieure (lorsque la bougie précédente clôture en dessous de la bande inférieure et que la bougie actuelle clôture au-dessus, passant d’une bougie rouge à une bougie verte) et des transactions de vente pour un renversement baissier
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Restez en avance sur l’élan du marché avec le Pip Movement Alert MT4, un indicateur polyvalent multi-devises conçu pour suivre et alerter les traders sur des mouvements précis en pips à travers plusieurs symboles, idéal pour le trading de forex, actions, cryptomonnaies et matières premières. Loué dans les communautés de trading telles que Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex, et mis en avant dans les discussions sur Investopedia et TradingView pour sa capacité à détecter les changements soudains du
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitaires
Simplifiez votre trading avec le STM Trade Panel MT4, un Expert Advisor (EA) convivial conçu pour rationaliser l'exécution et la gestion des trades sur MetaTrader 4, offrant un placement d'ordres en un clic et une fermeture automatique des trades basée sur des seuils de profit et de perte personnalisables. Très apprécié sur MQL5, Forex Factory et Reddit’s r/Forex pour son interface intuitive et son contrôle efficace des trades, cet EA est un outil incontournable pour les scalpers, day traders et
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Filtrer:
lauro1956
5732
lauro1956 2024.11.30 18:38 
 

Improved performance... now a reliable indicator

Biswarup Banerjee
33599
Réponse du développeur Biswarup Banerjee 2024.11.30 19:12
Thanks a lot for the feedback sir
Répondre à l'avis