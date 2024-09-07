Double Top And Bottom Indicator Scanner

5

Welcome to enhanced pattern detection with the Double Top and Bottom Pattern Scanner! Transform your trading approach with this powerful MT4 indicator designed for efficient pattern scanning and actionable alerts.

Key Features:

Advanced Zig Zag Pattern Detection: The Double Top and Bottom Pattern Scanner uses the zig zag pattern to detect tops and bottoms. It identifies points where the price bounces back twice from the same level after a long trend, signaling potential market reversals.

Real-Time Signal Generation: Unlike other scanners, this tool provides multiple signals for the same pattern. You will receive alerts each time the last support or resistance from a double top or bottom is broken, until a new support or resistance is formed.

Customizable Trend Strength: Adjust the trend strength based on pullback length to filter out false breakouts. Tailor the indicator to avoid weak trends and focus on strong market moves.

Max Gap Control for Precision: Set a maximum gap between two tops or bottoms to allow for slight market fluctuations or manipulations, without missing key trading opportunities.

Comprehensive Alerts: Stay on top of the market with customizable alerts, including email notifications and push notifications, whenever key levels are breached.

Additional Features:

  • Adjustable Trend Strength: Configure the strength of the detected trends to suit your trading strategy.
  • Customizable Gap Distance: Define the maximum distance between tops or bottoms to fine-tune the accuracy of pattern detection.
  • Multiple Alerts and Notifications: Receive consistent alerts when critical price levels are breached, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.

Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with the Double Top and Bottom Pattern Scanner. Identify high-probability trading setups, stay informed in real-time, and take your market analysis to the next level. Don't miss out—enhance your trading today!





Comentários 1
lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2024.11.30 18:38 
 

Improved performance... now a reliable indicator

Produtos recomendados
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Mais do autor
Filtro:
lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2024.11.30 18:38 
 

Improved performance... now a reliable indicator

Biswarup Banerjee
40009
Resposta do desenvolvedor Biswarup Banerjee 2024.11.30 19:12
Thanks a lot for the feedback sir
