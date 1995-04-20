KT Double Top Bottom MT4

The double top pattern is a bearish pattern and highlights a sell signal. It shows that the price of an asset has rebounded twice but remains unable to sustain a bullish trend.

The double-top pattern almost always confirms a rapid price reversal drop in the making and is easy to identify.

This pattern has an “M” shape with two peaks and a “neckline” indicating a breakout. However, the M shape is not always perfect; a sighting of the double peaks is what matters.

To trade using the double-top pattern, launch a sell trade the instant the price move breaks below the pattern's neckline or begins on a pullback.

Only do this after the double peak has been confirmed and a protective stop-loss has been established.





The Double Bottom Pattern

