Wycoff For Intraday And Swing Trading

Please follow the "How To Trade" instructions exactly for best results

Wycoff theory is vastly used by institutional traders but when it comes to retail traders the concept isn't well understood by most. It is even more difficult to implement in intraday & swing trading. This No REPAINT indicator helps you in analyzing the market cycles and plots buy/sell signals at the start of trending phase. It studies the market strength of bulls and bears and does a effort Vs reward matrix calculation before generating trading signals. This is a all weather indicator that works in all timeframes and for all kind of markets, eg - stocks, currency pair or even crypto.

Parameters

  • All colour options are self-explanatory
  • rangeClr - color of the range signal arrow (this is an early sign of trades to happen during the consolidation phase)
  • showCross - to switchoff the signal. Set it TRUE
  • move - distance of the signal arrow from candle. Keep it 20
  • emaPeriod - the baseline average that Wyckoff uses. Keep it 20
  • closePercent - Defines the strength of the signal. Keep it 80 for optimal result
  • pipPercent - size of the signal candle. Suggestion is to keep it at 0.13 but you can try till 0.20
  • prevCandleCheck - Does the analysis of previous consolidation phase for better signals. Keep it TRUE
  • maxCandleCheck - number of candles it should consider for consolidation phase. Keep it 10
  • showUniqueSig - to show unique signals. Keep it TRUE
  • sendAlert - sends alert on the terminal when there is a signal arrow. Keep it TRUE
  • checkFourthCandle - checks fourth candle rise/fall/slope in the consolidation phase for better result. Keep it TRUE
  • checkForCandleCount - checks for the momentum in both bull and bear direction during the consolidation phase to determine the strength of the upcoming trend phase. Keep it TRUE
  • dominantCandleNumber - it calculates the domination of bull and bear during consolidation phase. Keep it 7

How To Trade

Will elaborate the entry and exit criteria for the BUY setup and the SELL setup is exactly opposite to it.

BUY Trade

When the BUY arrow comes at the bottom of the candle wait for the price to go a pip or two above the HIGH of the signal bar (it will draw a blue line at the entry price). The price must cross the high in next candle or else the setup is invalid. You can place a limit order at a pip or two above and wait to get filled in next candle max (it will show green or red dots on the signal candle if you get a fill or not by the next candle. Green for fill, Red for no fill). If it fails to cross in next candle then cancel your buy order. Keep the SL 10 pips below the nearest swing low (it will draw the SL line in red).

Exit (At any of the below conditions)

  • Your Risk/Reward appetite
  • When any of the target (drawn in green lines) is hit
  • When an opposing signal comes
  • When the indicator tells you to exit
  • When price hits SL or revised SL

    Finer Points

    The system will trail the SL and show alert for new SL value and will redraw the SL line (in RED) at the new price. When a range candle comes (in the color based on the rangeClr parameter) you can enter/exit the trade in the same manner. It is for aggressive traders as it is an early sign of TREND phase during the consolidation cycle. Since the indicator is for INTRADAY trading the timeframe that best suits is 5 minutes. You can try for 15 minutes but not beyond that. Swing traders can try with 30 minutes or 1,4 hour chart. Scalpers can try even lower timeframe charts as this signal works in all timeframes. While going for a trade please do note that if there is a resistance/support in the form of previous daily, weekly or monthly lines (high or low). Generally those lines are your first target. If any of those lines are too close to give you less than 1:2 Risk-Reward ratio then I would suggest not to go with that trade. Scalpers still can go if it fits their trade management.

    Important - Don't take a trade if the stock is in range (Sideways).

    There could be multiple signals of same color coming in a row. eg - 3 red or 3 green arrows. This is to help you in getting a re-entry if you had missed the previous signal. If you are already in the trade, this also helps you to change (trail) your SL to the nearest swing high/low with respect to the new signal that is generated.

    Gold Titan King Scalper
    Dodong Christian Arnon
    Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs.
    SMC Venom Model BPR
    Ivan Butko
    SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır.
    Candle Countdown With Alerts
    Georgiy Gazaryan
    We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading.
    Super Reversal Pattern
    Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
    Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator.
    Th3Eng PipFinite signals
    Ahmed Farag
    5 (3)
    The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms.
    Owl smart levels
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.24 (37)
    MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator
    QuantumEdge Trader
    Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
    QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders
    Morning Star pattern ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için "Sabah Yıldızı deseni".
    Pct Multi Probability Indicator
    Fabio Albano
    The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns.
    PinBar Pattern mh
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi PINBAR Deseni, Yeniden Çizme Yok, Gecikme Yok.
    Cosmic Diviner X Planet
    Olena Kondratenko
    4 (2)
    This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart.
    Noize Absorption Index MT4
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    5 (1)
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces.
    Forex Gump
    Andrey Kozak
    2.4 (5)
    Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system.
    Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    "Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesi - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracı!
    Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "Dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Satın Alma bölgeleriyle Güç Endeksi" MT4 için Yeniden Boyama Yok.
    Shark Deal Book
    Philip Pankaj Suthagar
    4 (3)
    Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.
    Basic Support and Resistance
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    Basic Support and Resistance Göstergimiz, teknik analizinizi artırmak için ihtiyacınız olan çözümdür.
    KT Horizontal Lines MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    MetaTrader'da birden fazla   yatay çizgi   çizmek ve bu çizgilerin fiyat seviyelerini takip etmek zahmetli olabilir.
    MarketProfile master V1
    Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
    For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method.
    Forex Beast Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales.
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir.
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.17 (6)
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns
    Horizontal Support Resistance Lines
    Velmurugan Esakki
    This indicator draws Horizontal Support and Resistance automatically.
    PZ Mean Reversion MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (4)
    Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge.
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır!
    Supply Demand new Strategy
    Mohamed yehia Osman
    This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas
    Happy Scalping Indicator
    Leandro Bernardez Camero
    Bu gösterge, agresif scalping ve ikili opsiyonlarda hızlı girişler yapmak için tasarlanmıştır
    PZ Trend Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (5)
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading
    Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
    Jianyuan Huang
    Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool
    VR Cub
    Vladimir Pastushak
    VR Cub , yüksek kaliteli giriş noktaları elde etmenin bir göstergesidir.
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    " Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır.
    Forecast System
    Peter Maggen
    Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir.
    Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
    Sahib Ul Ahsan
    Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points?
    DragonsTail Indicator MT4
    Maria Strudov
    "Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator.
    RelicusRoad Pro
    Relicus LLC
    4.63 (106)
    Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız
    PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
    PrecisionTradingSystems
    5 (1)
    Precision Index Osilatörü (Pi-Osc) - Precision Trading Systems'dan Roger Medcalf
    GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
    Kirk Lee Holloway
    5 (2)
    GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali göstergesi, XAU/USD'de yüksek hızlı, kısa vadeli scalperlar için özel olarak tasarlanmış hassas, gerçek zamanlı trend analizi sağlar.
    Enigmera
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (8)
    ENIGMERA: Pazarın Kalbi
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
    Shengzu Zhong
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi
    IQ FX Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (2)
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann's square root methods.
    Wall Street Indicator
    Nicola Capatti
    Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Ticaret Başarınız için Araç!
    BinaryUniversal
    Andrey Spiridonov
    BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex.
    Predictive Levels
    Satya Prakash Mishra
    Market predictive price levels
    X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
    Young Ho Seo
    3.67 (3)
    Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
    Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
    Andras Salamon
    TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
    Pair Trading Station MT4
    Young Ho Seo
    3.67 (3)
    How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
    Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal tamamen yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Belirli bir TP-SL ve hangi ÇİFTLER/TF'lerde en iyi performansı gösterdiğini önceden değerlendirmek isteyenler için idealdir. Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal stratejisi, her trader ve her tür ticaret için temel bir araçtır çünkü yalnızca yeniden çizim yapmayan kesin sinyaller sağlamakla kalmaz, aynı zamanda her Parite ve TF için başarı oranının ayrıntılı bir kaydını tutar ve önceden t
    Gold Channel XAUUSD
    Paulo Rocha
    5 (4)
    Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
    Key level wedge pro
    Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
    5 (1)
    We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
    Scalping Master M5
    Andrey Kozak
    This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
    EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
    Borislav Shterev
    #EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
    Gartley Projection D
    Oleksandr Medviediev
    3.71 (7)
    Gösterge, H.M.Gartley'in ("Borsadaki Kârlar", 1935г) gelişmelerine göre harmonik kalıpları (XABCD) tanımlar. Perspektif projeksiyonunda D noktasını bir nokta olarak yansıtır (ayarlarda ProjectionD_Mode = true değerini belirtin). Yeniden çizilmez. Çalışma zaman dilimine ait bir çubuk kapandığında, eğer belirlenen formasyon noktası Patterns_Fractal_Bars çubukları sırasında hareket etmediyse grafikte (beklenen fiyat hareketi yönünde) bir ok belirir. Bu andan itibaren ok kalıcı olarak grafikte ka
    Binary Booster
    Yaroslav Varankin
    5 (1)
    Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
    ATC AlgoZone Indicator
    Ameur Boudenne
    5 (2)
    Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
    ECM Channel MT4
    Paulo Rocha
    ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
    Trend Precision Oscillator for MT4
    Nicola Capatti
    Trend Precision Oscillator – Trend Analizinde İnce ve Hassas Yaklaşım Trend Precision Oscillator , finansal piyasalarda fiyat hareketlerini yüksek çözünürlükte ve derinlemesine analiz etmek amacıyla tasarlanmış bir göstergedir. Sahip olduğu özel algoritma sayesinde volatilite, yönsel dinamikler ve mikro-iyilemelere bağlı fiyat yapısını analiz ederek –10 000 ile +10 000 arasında değerler üretir. Mutlak değer hareketin gücünü yansıtırken, işaret (pozitif ya da negatif) hâkim yönü belirtir. Bu saye
    Quantum Regime Indicator
    Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
    Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
    TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
    Ramthailu Alice
    This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
    SuperTrend MTF
    Yu Fan Zhang
    The SuperTrend MTF indicator is an excellent trend tracking indicator . It can not only display SuperTrend trends within the timeframe of the chart, but also set up to display SuperTrend trends for larger time frames simultaneously . This will be beneficial for grasping trends at a larger time scale and predicting future trends . At the same time, the price of the trend line can also be displayed at a glance, making it easy to observe. Input parameters :  ATR period used at chart timeframe     
    Opening Range Breakout with targets
    AK Capital Markets Limited
    Offer 249 down from 350 for the next 3 copies. then back to 350 $ Are you tired of using outdated indicators that leave you guessing where to set your profit targets? Look no further than the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator. This powerful tool is backed by a US patent and has already helped countless traders pass funded challenges like FTMO. We use it daily on our prop traders and internal funds, and now it's available to you as well. The calculation behind the indicator is incredibly a
    Weis Wave Indicator
    Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
    This indicator is based on the Weis wave principle of wave volume. Below are few features of the indicator It draws the wave on the chart while the accumulated volume per wave in a different window at the bottom of the chart You can configure the turning point move It displays the accumulated volume (in thousands, eg for 15000 volume it will show 15) at the end of each wave You can also configure to show number of candles in the wave along with the wave volume The indicator calculates the distin
    Breakout Candle
    Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
    This indicator is based the principle of breakout candle. Every candle that breaks out from the cluster may not lead to a rally. There are various factors that determine how a breakout candle will behave. This indicator calculates all those factors to suggest BUY/SELL signal once a breakout happens. This is a universal indicator that can work for all kind of instruments eg stock, currency, oil, crypto etc. This also works in every timeframe. PARAMETERS ================= move = 20 strongCandle =
