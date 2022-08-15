Volume Oscilator Indicator

Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders

Definition

The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned.

When combined with other indicators it provides a very strong entry point