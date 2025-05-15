Auto Fibonacci With EMA
- Göstergeler
- Md Atiqul Islam
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 15 Mayıs 2025
This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average), which you can easily add from MT4's default indicators.
🧠 Core Features
-
📈 Automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels
-
From most recent closed D1 or H4 candle
-
Levels: 0.0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%, 100.0%
-
⏱️ Real-time updating on every tick
-
🔄 Works on any timeframe (recommended for M5 and above)
-
🎨 Customizable: Change colors, line styles, and extension distances
-
🔧 Clean, efficient performance — no clutter, no lag
🎯 Trading Strategy: Fibonacci + EMA (Manual Setup)
To trade effectively with this indicator, use it with a 50-period EMA added manually via:
MT4 Menu → Insert → Indicators → Trend → Moving Average → Period: 50, Method: Exponential
✅ Buy Setup
-
Look for price approaching the 61.8% Fibonacci level from below
-
Confirm that the price is above the 50 EMA
-
Buy Entry: As price crosses above 61.8%
-
Take Profit (TP): Around +5000 points (depending on asset and timeframe)
-
Stop Loss (SL): Below 100.0% or -10000 points
This signals potential trend continuation or reversal from support
✅ Sell Setup
-
Look for price approaching the 38.2% level from above
-
Confirm that the price is below the 50 EMA
-
Sell Entry: As price crosses below 38.2%
-
Take Profit (TP): Around -5000 points
-
Stop Loss (SL): Above 0.0% or +10000 points
This setup helps identify early trend reversal from resistance
🛠️ Tips for Traders
-
💡 Use the D1 or H4 timeframe for strong and reliable retracement zones
-
🔍 Combine with price action or candlestick patterns for more accurate entries
-
🔁 Works on all pairs including Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices
-
✏️ Manually add the 50 EMA to refine your entries and filter fake signals
-
🧠 Use multiple timeframes for broader market context
📦 What You Get
-
✅ MQ4 & EX4 files
-
✅ Lifetime updates
-
✅ Full support and installation help if needed
📣 Who is this for?
This tool is perfect for:
-
New traders learning to use Fibonacci tools effectively
-
Manual traders who want clean, automated drawing without the noise
-
Traders combining price action + EMA trends
🔗 Manual Tools You Should Add
-
50 EMA (default in MT4)
-
Use it as a trend filter
-
Helps confirm entries at Fibonacci levels
-
📞 Support
If you have questions, feel free to contact me via my MQL5 profile. I'm here to help!