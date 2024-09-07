Double Top And Bottom Indicator Scanner

5

Welcome to enhanced pattern detection with the Double Top and Bottom Pattern Scanner! Transform your trading approach with this powerful MT4 indicator designed for efficient pattern scanning and actionable alerts.

Key Features:

Advanced Zig Zag Pattern Detection: The Double Top and Bottom Pattern Scanner uses the zig zag pattern to detect tops and bottoms. It identifies points where the price bounces back twice from the same level after a long trend, signaling potential market reversals.

Real-Time Signal Generation: Unlike other scanners, this tool provides multiple signals for the same pattern. You will receive alerts each time the last support or resistance from a double top or bottom is broken, until a new support or resistance is formed.

Customizable Trend Strength: Adjust the trend strength based on pullback length to filter out false breakouts. Tailor the indicator to avoid weak trends and focus on strong market moves.

Max Gap Control for Precision: Set a maximum gap between two tops or bottoms to allow for slight market fluctuations or manipulations, without missing key trading opportunities.

Comprehensive Alerts: Stay on top of the market with customizable alerts, including email notifications and push notifications, whenever key levels are breached.

Additional Features:

  • Adjustable Trend Strength: Configure the strength of the detected trends to suit your trading strategy.
  • Customizable Gap Distance: Define the maximum distance between tops or bottoms to fine-tune the accuracy of pattern detection.
  • Multiple Alerts and Notifications: Receive consistent alerts when critical price levels are breached, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.

Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with the Double Top and Bottom Pattern Scanner. Identify high-probability trading setups, stay informed in real-time, and take your market analysis to the next level. Don't miss out—enhance your trading today!





Recensioni 1
lauro1956
5732
lauro1956 2024.11.30 18:38 
 

Improved performance... now a reliable indicator

Altri dall’autore
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Eleva la tua strategia di trading con l' Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , un indicatore all'avanguardia che sfrutta la regressione kernel non parametrica per fornire un'analisi delle tendenze fluida e adattiva. Ispirato allo stimatore Nadaraya-Watson, questo strumento applica lo smoothing kernel gaussiano ai dati di prezzo, creando envelope dinamiche che si adattano alla volatilità del mercato senza il ritardo eccessivo delle medie mobili tradizionali. Largamente acclamato su piattaforme come
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 è uno strumento di trading sofisticato per MetaTrader 4 progettato per automatizzare le entrate e le uscite dalle operazioni utilizzando nove indicatori tecnici: ADX, Bande di Bollinger, CCI, MACD, Media Mobile, RSI, Stocastico, Awesome Oscillator e RVI. Offrendo ampie opzioni di personalizzazione, incluse molteplici strategie di entrata/uscita e modalità di combinazione AND/OR/NA, questo EA offre ai trader una flessibilità senza pari. Ampiamente testato, garantis
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilità
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5 progettato per copiare operazioni da un conto MT5 di origine a più conti MT5 o MT4 sullo stesso PC. Questo strumento è ideale per replicare operazioni su conti di clienti o portafogli con parametri personalizzabili, inclusi dimensioni dei lotti, stop-loss/take-profit e opzioni di copia inversa. Semplifica la gestione delle operazioni senza eseguirle in base alla logica di mercato, offrendo una sincronizzazione flessibile per diverse
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato sofisticato progettato per MetaTrader 5, che sfrutta gli incroci delle medie mobili per catturare le inversioni di tendenza e i potenziali punti di ingresso. Questo consulente esperto offre ai trader una soluzione versatile con impostazioni personalizzabili, garantendo un’esecuzione precisa delle operazioni e una gestione robusta del rischio. Ampiamente testato, fornisce metodi di ingresso efficienti, regole di uscita flessi
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Ottimizza la tua strategia di grid trading con il Grid Trade Manager MT5, un EA utilitario gratuito versatile progettato per automatizzare il placement e la gestione di ordini grid, ispirato all'approccio grid trading testato dal tempo popularizzato negli 2000 dalle comunità forex per la sua capacità di profiter dalle oscillazioni di mercato in condizioni ranging. Adottato da migliaia di trader su piattaforme come MQL5 e Forex Factory per i suoi robusti controlli di rischio e customizzazione, qu
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Migliora la tua precisione nel trading con l'indicatore Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5, uno strumento potente progettato per rilevare rapidamente i principali pattern di candele e fornire avvisi in tempo reale, permettendo ai trader di agire su setup ad alta probabilità. Radicato nei principi dei grafici a candele giapponesi, resi popolari da Steve Nison negli anni '90, questo indicatore è apprezzato dai trader di forex, cripto e azioni per la sua capacità di decifrare il sentiment del mercato at
FREE
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Padroneggia le tendenze di mercato con il SuperTrend Alert MT5, un indicatore potente progettato per fornire segnali precisi di seguito delle tendenze per il trading di forex, azioni, criptovalute e materie prime. Celebrato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e lodato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua robusta rilevazione delle tendenze, questo indicatore è uno strumento essenziale per i trader che cercano punti di ingresso e uscita affidabili
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 è un potente Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 5, progettato per ottimizzare le attività di trading e aumentare l’efficienza dei trader sulla piattaforma MQL5. Questo strumento semplifica le attività di trading quotidiane con funzionalità user-friendly, fungendo da compagno affidabile per la gestione delle operazioni senza dipendere da una logica di trading specifica. Sviluppato per i trader che cercano un vantaggio competitivo, offre strumenti di automazione e gestione del
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Eleva la precisione del tuo trading con l' Indicatore GG TrendBar MT5 , uno strumento potente multi-timeframe che sfrutta ADX e Parabolic SAR per fornire segnali di tendenza consolidati su fino a 9 timeframe. Nato da concetti avanzati di analisi delle tendenze popolari negli anni 2010 su piattaforme come Forex Factory e MQL5, questo indicatore ha guadagnato favore per la sua capacità di filtrare il rumore richiedendo l'allineamento tra i timeframe selezionati, superando spesso gli indicatori a s
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilità
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro è un Expert Advisor per MetaTrader 4 progettato per copiare operazioni da un conto MT4 o MT5 di origine a più conti MT4 o MT5 sullo stesso PC. Questo strumento è ideale per replicare operazioni su conti di clienti o portafogli con parametri personalizzabili, inclusi dimensioni dei lotti, stop-loss/take-profit e opzioni di copia inversa. Semplifica la gestione delle operazioni senza eseguirle in base alla logica di mercato, offrendo una sincronizzazione flessibile per d
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilità
Potenzia la tua strategia di hedging con il Hedge Trade Manager MT5, un sofisticato Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare le operazioni di hedging per contrastare movimenti di prezzo avversi, basato su tecniche di hedging rese popolari negli anni 2010 dai broker forex che consentivano posizioni opposte per bloccare profitti o limitare perdite durante trend incerti. Molto apprezzato su MQL5 e forum di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per le sue configurazioni flessibili e
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Potenzia le tue capacità di individuazione delle tendenze con il Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, uno strumento dinamico progettato per identificare sequenze di candele rialziste o ribassiste, offrendo avvisi tempestivi per conferme di tendenza e possibili inversioni nei mercati forex, azionari, criptovalute e materie prime. Celebrato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, oltre che elogiato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua capacità di semplif
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Migliora il tuo trading di price action con l'indicatore Higher Highs and Lows MT4, uno strumento robusto che sfrutta l'analisi frattale per individuare punti di swing chiave e identificare pattern che definiscono il trend come Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) e Higher Lows (HL) per insight chiari sulla direzione del mercato. Tratto dai principi fondamentali di price action radicati nella Teoria di Dow dei primi del 1900 e popolari nel trading moderno da esperti come Al Brook
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Ottimizza la gestione delle tue operazioni con il Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, un robusto Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare gli aggiustamenti dei livelli di stop-loss per operazioni aperte manualmente o da altri EA, garantendo la protezione dei profitti e la gestione del rischio. Elogiato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e messo in evidenza nelle discussioni su Investopedia e nei forum MQL5 per la sua precisione nella gestione dei traili
FREE
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
Eleva la tua strategia di trading con l' Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT5 , un indicatore all'avanguardia che sfrutta la regressione kernel non parametrica per fornire un'analisi delle tendenze fluida e adattiva. Ispirato allo stimatore Nadaraya-Watson, questo strumento applica lo smoothing kernel gaussiano ai dati di prezzo, creando envelope dinamiche che si adattano alla volatilità del mercato senza il ritardo eccessivo delle medie mobili tradizionali. Largamente acclamato su piattaforme com
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Padroneggia le tendenze di mercato con il SuperTrend Alert MT4, un indicatore potente progettato per fornire segnali precisi di seguito delle tendenze per il trading di forex, azioni, criptovalute e materie prime. Celebrato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e lodato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua robusta rilevazione delle tendenze, questo indicatore è uno strumento essenziale per i trader che cercano punti di ingresso e uscita affidabili
FREE
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
Migliora la tua precisione nel trading con l'indicatore Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4, uno strumento potente progettato per rilevare rapidamente i principali pattern di candele e fornire avvisi in tempo reale, consentendo ai trader di agire su setup ad alta probabilità. Radicato nei principi dei grafici a candele giapponesi, resi popolari da Steve Nison negli anni '90, questo indicatore è apprezzato dai trader di forex, cripto e azioni per la sua capacità di decifrare il sentiment del mercato at
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Ottimizza la tua analisi di trading con il Day and Week Separator MT4, uno strumento intuitivo progettato per tracciare linee di separazione giornaliere e settimanali personalizzabili, perfetto per i trader che devono gestire differenze di fuso orario con i loro broker. Molto apprezzato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per la sua semplicità ed efficacia, questo indicatore affronta la sfida comune di allineare i timeframe dei grafici con gli orari locali o specifici
FREE
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
Experts
RSI Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato avanzato progettato per MetaTrader 5, che sfrutta l’indicatore dell’Indice di Forza Relativa (RSI) per automatizzare le entrate e le uscite delle operazioni basate su condizioni di ipercomprato e ipervenduto. L’EA supporta configurazioni di trading inverso all’interno di queste zone, offrendo un approccio versatile alla gestione delle operazioni. Ampiamente testato, fornisce metodi di ingresso precisi, regole di uscita flessibili e un
CCI Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Strategy EA MT5 implementa una solida strategia di trading basata sull’Indice del Canale delle Materie Prime (CCI), testata ampiamente per decisioni di ingresso e uscita precise in diverse condizioni di mercato. L’EA offre capacità di trading complete, incluse strategie opzionali di recupero della griglia, copertura e martingala (configurabili, disattivate per impostazione predefinita). Presenta molteplici metodi di ingresso (breakout, inversioni, inseguimento di te
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Potenzia la gestione del rischio del tuo portafoglio con l’Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, un potente Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per tracciare e gestire automaticamente il profitto totale del tuo conto o delle operazioni con un numero magico specifico su MetaTrader 5, chiudendo tutte le operazioni quando il profitto attuale scende sotto l’ultimo picco di profitto. Molto apprezzato su MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per il suo meccanismo dinamico di blocco dei profitti, questo EA è
FREE
Keltner Channel Indicator Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Eleva la tua strategia di trading con l' Indicatore del Canale Keltner MT5 , uno strumento classico di volatilità ispirato all'innovazione di Chester Keltner degli anni '60, che combina medie mobili esponenziali con la gamma vera media (ATR) per creare bande di prezzo dinamiche. Celebrato nei circoli di trading sin dalla sua rinascita nell'era digitale, questo indicatore ha guadagnato popolarità su piattaforme come TradingView e MQL5 per la sua affidabilità nel rilevare breakout e inversioni di
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato progettato per cogliere opportunità basate sulle condizioni di inversione delle Bande di Bollinger. Esegue operazioni di acquisto quando viene rilevata un’inversione rialzista vicino alla banda inferiore (quando la candela precedente chiude sotto la banda inferiore e la candela attuale chiude sopra, passando da una candela rossa a una verde) e operazioni di vendita per un’inversione ribassista vicino alla banda superiore (sc
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3 (2)
Utilità
Ottimizza il processo di chiusura delle tue operazioni con il Close Manager MT5, un potente Expert Advisor (EA) progettato per automatizzare le uscite delle operazioni aperte manualmente o da altri EA su MetaTrader 5, offrendo ai trader un controllo preciso sulle strategie di uscita. Molto apprezzato su MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per i suoi criteri di chiusura versatili e personalizzabili, questo EA è un favorito tra scalper, day trader e swing trader in mercati volatili come forex,
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilità
Semplifica il tuo trading con l’STM Trade Panel MT4, un Expert Advisor (EA) user-friendly progettato per ottimizzare l’esecuzione e la gestione delle operazioni su MetaTrader 4, offrendo il posizionamento degli ordini con un solo clic e la chiusura automatica delle operazioni basata su soglie di profitto e perdita personalizzabili. Molto apprezzato su MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex per la sua interfaccia intuitiva e il controllo efficiente delle operazioni, questo EA è uno strumento indi
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Rimani al passo con il momentum del mercato con il Pip Movement Alert MT4, un indicatore versatile a più valute progettato per tracciare e avvisare i trader sui movimenti precisi in pip su più simboli, ideale per il trading di forex, azioni, criptovalute e materie prime. Elogiato nelle comunità di trading come Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e evidenziato nelle discussioni su Investopedia e TradingView per la sua capacità di rilevare cambiamenti improvvisi del mercato, questo indicatore è indi
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicatori
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicatori
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicatori
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
