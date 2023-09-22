EA Regular Winner is a trading expert who trades according to the strategy of the same name uses the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence, trying to close each trade with profit.

Each trade can be protected by stop loss and take profit levels.





Uses two independent take profit levels.





If the trade goes into the negative, then when a signal arrives in the same direction, the adviser will open the next trade and set the take profit level specified in the settings for both positions. The minimum distance between such positions can be set in the input settings.





Uses an advanced money management system. It can trade a fixed lot or select trading volumes automatically, calculating them from the account balance, free funds or the percentage of loss per transaction. It is also possible to close positions when the specified amount or percentage of profit or loss is reached if the number of open positions specified in the settings is already open. Broker: Any, Tickmill, RoboForex, FiboGroup are recommended.

Account type: Any.





Currency pair: Any. Recommended: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD, etc. Minimum Deposit: Plan a minimum of $500 per currency pair Trade statistics(remove spaces from the address): https: // www . myfxbook . com / members / ovpmusic / ea-regular-winner / 11559131 (remove spaces from the address): https: // www . myfxbook . com / members / ovpmusic / ea-regular-winner /





Input Settings:





=== MAIN SETTINGS ===

Working Timeframe - The working period of the current schedule on which all calculations and opening of positions will be performed

Max Spread, pips - The maximum spread at which it is allowed to open BUY orders

Max Slippage, pips - Maximum slippage

Comment for Buy - Comment for BUY orders

Comment for Sell - Comment for SELL orders





=== MONEY MANAGEMENT ===

Select lot type - Select the type of the initial lot. There are 4 options: fixed lot, autolot from balance, autolot from free margin and risk per transaction

Fixed lot - Fixed lot size. Participates in calculations if an autolot from the balance or an autolot from the free margin is selected

Risk % for trade or Amount Divider - The percentage of risk per trade or the amount of funds per volume specified in the Fix lot parameter

Stop loss, pips (0->recommended) - Stop loss level in pips (recommended to set 0)

Take profit (main), pips - Take profit level in pips

Close Profit, money or % - The amount of profit in the account currency or the percentage of profit from the current balance. If a fixed lot is selected, you should specify the amount of profit in the account currency, otherwise specify the desired percentage of profit

Number orders for close profit - The minimum number of open positions to trigger the Close Profit filter

Close Loss, money or % - The amount of the loss in the account currency or the percentage of the loss from the current balance. If a fixed lot is selected, you should specify the amount of the loss in the account currency, otherwise specify the percentages

Number orders for close loss - The minimum number of open positions to trigger the Close Loss filter





=== GRID SETTINGS ===

Max open orders, one direction - The maximum number of open positions in one direction

Increase next lot ? - Should the volume of each subsequent order be increased

Min grid step, pips - Minimum distance between orders in the basket

Take profit for grid, pips - Take profit level for the whole basket





=== OTHER SETTINGS ===

Send Push-notification ? - Allow or not sending trade notifications to the terminal on your smartphone

Show Statistic ? - Whether or not to show trading statistics on the chart

Show Button Panels ? - Whether or not to show the trade control buttons

Color scheme of the chart - Choosing the color scheme of the chart

Magic ID - A magic number for tracking only your orders