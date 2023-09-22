Regular Winner

EA Regular Winner is a trading expert who trades according to the strategy of the same name uses the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence, trying to close each trade with profit.

Each trade can be protected by stop loss and take profit levels.

Uses two independent take profit levels.

If the trade goes into the negative, then when a signal arrives in the same direction, the adviser will open the next trade and set the take profit level specified in the settings for both positions. The minimum distance between such positions can be set in the input settings.

Uses an advanced money management system. It can trade a fixed lot or select trading volumes automatically, calculating them from the account balance, free funds or the percentage of loss per transaction. It is also possible to close positions when the specified amount or percentage of profit or loss is reached if the number of open positions specified in the settings is already open.

Broker: Any, TickmillRoboForexFiboGroup are recommended.

Account type: Any.

Currency pair: Any. Recommended: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD, etc.

Minimum Deposit: Plan a minimum of $500 per currency pair

Trade statistics(remove spaces from the address): https: // www . myfxbook . com / members / ovpmusic / ea-regular-winner / 11559131

Input Settings:

=== MAIN SETTINGS ===
  • Working Timeframe - The working period of the current schedule on which all calculations and opening of positions will be performed
  • Max Spread, pips - The maximum spread at which it is allowed to open BUY orders
  • Max Slippage, pips - Maximum slippage
  • Comment for Buy - Comment for BUY orders
  • Comment for Sell - Comment for SELL orders

=== MONEY MANAGEMENT ===
  • Select lot type - Select the type of the initial lot. There are 4 options: fixed lot, autolot from balance, autolot from free margin and risk per transaction
  • Fixed lot - Fixed lot size. Participates in calculations if an autolot from the balance or an autolot from the free margin is selected
  • Risk % for trade or Amount Divider - The percentage of risk per trade or the amount of funds per volume specified in the Fix lot parameter
  • Stop loss, pips (0->recommended) - Stop loss level in pips (recommended to set 0)
  • Take profit (main), pips - Take profit level in pips
  • Close Profit, money or % - The amount of profit in the account currency or the percentage of profit from the current balance. If a fixed lot is selected, you should specify the amount of profit in the account currency, otherwise specify the desired percentage of profit
  • Number orders for close profit - The minimum number of open positions to trigger the Close Profit filter
  • Close Loss, money or % - The amount of the loss in the account currency or the percentage of the loss from the current balance. If a fixed lot is selected, you should specify the amount of the loss in the account currency, otherwise specify the percentages
  • Number orders for close loss - The minimum number of open positions to trigger the Close Loss filter

=== GRID SETTINGS ===
  • Max open orders, one direction - The maximum number of open positions in one direction
  • Increase next lot ? - Should the volume of each subsequent order be increased
  • Min grid step, pips - Minimum distance between orders in the basket
  • Take profit for grid, pips - Take profit level for the whole basket

=== OTHER SETTINGS ===
  • Send Push-notification ? - Allow or not sending trade notifications to the terminal on your smartphone
  • Show Statistic ? - Whether or not to show trading statistics on the chart
  • Show Button Panels ? - Whether or not to show the trade control buttons
  • Color scheme of the chart - Choosing the color scheme of the chart
  • Magic ID - A magic number for tracking only your orders

Applying the rules of reasonable money management and hedging your risks will allow you to get a stable result in the Forex market
Fakes on the Internet have nothing to do with the original and do not correspond to the strategy of the adviser


SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
