MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCAccountInfoInfoInteger 

InfoInteger

Belirtilen tamsayı tipli özelliğin değerini alır.

long  InfoInteger(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER  prop_id     // özellik tanımlayıcı
   ) const

Parametreler

prop_id

[in]  Özellik tanımlayıcı. ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER sayımının değerlerinden biri olabilir.

Dönüş değeri

long tipli değer.