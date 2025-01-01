- Login
InfoDouble
Belirtilen double tipli özelliğin değerini alır.
|
double InfoDouble(
Parametreler
prop_id
[in] Özellik tanımlayıcı. ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE sayımının değerlerinden biri olabilir.
Dönüş değeri
double tipli değer.