DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCAccountInfoInfoDouble 

InfoDouble

Belirtilen double tipli özelliğin değerini alır.

double  InfoDouble(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE  prop_id     // özellik tanımlayıcı
   ) const

Parametreler

prop_id

[in]  Özellik tanımlayıcı. ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE sayımının değerlerinden biri olabilir.

Dönüş değeri

double tipli değer.