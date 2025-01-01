DokümantasyonBölümler
CAccountInfoMarginModeDescription 

Teminat hesaplama modunu dizgi biçiminde alır.

string  MarginModeDescription() const

Dönüş Değeri

Dizgi biçiminde teminat hesaplama modu.