MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCAccountInfoMarginModeDescription LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck MarginModeDescription Teminat hesaplama modunu dizgi biçiminde alır. string MarginModeDescription() const Dönüş Değeri Dizgi biçiminde teminat hesaplama modu. MarginMode TradeAllowed