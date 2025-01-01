DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCAccountInfoMarginMode 

MarginMode

Teminat hesaplama modunu alır.

ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE  MarginMode() const

Dönüş Değeri

ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE sayımının bir değeri şeklinde temiat hesaplama modu.