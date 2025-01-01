MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCAccountInfoMarginMode LoginTradeModeTradeModeDescriptionLeverageStopoutModeStopoutModeDescriptionMarginModeMarginModeDescriptionTradeAllowedTradeExpertLimitOrdersBalanceCreditProfitEquityMarginFreeMarginMarginLevelMarginCallMarginStopOutNameServerCurrencyCompanyInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringOrderProfitCheckMarginCheckFreeMarginCheckMaxLotCheck MarginMode Teminat hesaplama modunu alır. ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode() const Dönüş Değeri ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE sayımının bir değeri şeklinde temiat hesaplama modu. StopoutModeDescription MarginModeDescription