DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCAccountInfoInfoInteger 

InfoInteger

Obtém o valor específico da propriedade tipo integer.

long  InfoInteger(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER  prop_id     // property ID
   ) const

Parâmetros

prop_id

[in]  Identificador da propriedade. O valor pode ser um dos valores do enumerador ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER.

Valor de retorno

Valor de tipo long.