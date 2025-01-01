DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCAccountInfoInfoInteger 

InfoInteger

Retourne la valeur de la propriété spécifiée de type integer.

long  InfoInteger(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER  prop_id     // Identifiant de la propriété
   ) const

Paramètres

prop_id

[in]  Identifiant de la propriété. La valeur peut être une des valeurs de l'énumération ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER .

Valeur de retour

Valeur de type long.