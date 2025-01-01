DocumentationSections
InfoInteger

Gets the value of specified integer type property.

long  InfoInteger(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER  prop_id     // property ID
   ) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in]  Identifier of the property. The value can be one of the values of ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER enumeration.

Return Value

Value of long type.