MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CAccountInfoInfoInteger 

InfoInteger

获取指定整数型属性的值。

long  InfoInteger(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER  prop_id     // 属性 ID
   ) const

参数

prop_id

[输入]  属性标识符。其值可为 ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER 枚举之一

返回值

返回 长整数 型数值。