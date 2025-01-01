DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCAccountInfoInfoString 

InfoString

Belirtilen string tipli özelliğin değerini alır.

string  InfoString(
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING  prop_id     // özellik tanımlayıcısı
   ) const

Parametreler

prop_id

[in]  Özellik tanımlayıcı. ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING sayımının değerlerinden biri olabilir.

Dönüş değeri

string tipli değer.