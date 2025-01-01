ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCAccountInfoInfoInteger 

InfoInteger

指定された整数型プロパティの値を取得します。

long  InfoInteger(
  ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER  prop_id    // プロパティ識別子
  ) const

パラメータ

prop_id

[in]  プロパティの識別子。可能な値はf ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER 列挙のいずれかです

戻り値

long型の値