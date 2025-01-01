MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCAccountInfoInfoInteger
- Login
- TradeMode
- TradeModeDescription
- Leverage
- StopoutMode
- StopoutModeDescription
- MarginMode
- MarginModeDescription
- TradeAllowed
- TradeExpert
- LimitOrders
- Balance
- Credit
- Profit
- Equity
- Margin
- FreeMargin
- MarginLevel
- MarginCall
- MarginStopOut
- Name
- Server
- Currency
- Company
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- OrderProfitCheck
- MarginCheck
- FreeMarginCheck
- MaxLotCheck
InfoInteger
지정한 정수 유형 속성 값 가져오기.
|
long InfoInteger(
매개변수
prop_id
[in] 속성 식별자. 값은 ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER 열거 값 중 하나일 수 있습니다.
값 반환
long 유형의 값.