CMDT Print AI

CMDT-Print AI - Multi-Commodity Order-Flow Engine

One EA. Four markets. CMDT-Print AI is an order-flow Expert Advisor that trades GOLD (XAUUSD), SILVER (XAGUSD), CRUDE OIL (USOIL/WTI) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) from a single, unified engine.

Instead of lagging indicators, it reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta - the true balance of aggressive buyers versus sellers - and trades the divergence and momentum shifts that appear before price reacts.

Attach it to any of the four supported commodity charts. CMDT-Print AI automatically detects the symbol and applies the matching risk profile - no manual reconfiguration needed.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send a private message to receive the setup guide and recommended settings.

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WHY TRADERS CHOOSE CMDT-PRINT AI
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- One EA covers four commodity markets - Gold, Silver, Oil, Bitcoin
- Automatic symbol detection - the EA reads the chart symbol and loads the correct SL/TP profile
- Real order-flow delta engine - actual tick buy/sell volume, with a candle-based fallback
- Divergence and momentum entries from one core engine
- Three SL/TP modes - Account Dollars, Price Move, or ATR
- Per-symbol risk profiles - each commodity has its own tuned stop/target
- Hard risk cap - a built-in limit prevents any single trade from over-risking the account
- Spread filter - skips entries when the spread widens
- Interactive on-chart panel - manual BUY / SELL / CLOSE, lot stepper, and PAUSE / RESUME for the auto engine
- Live dashboard - equity, balance, growth %, net P/L, accuracy, and a live delta readout
- Works with any broker suffix (XAUUSD.m, USOIL.pro, BTCUSD.raw, etc.)

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SUPPORTED MARKETS
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- GOLD (XAUUSD) - high-reward profile
- SILVER (XAGUSD)
- CRUDE OIL (USOIL / WTI)
- BITCOIN (BTCUSD)

Each market uses its own risk settings, adjustable in the inputs. Results and behaviour vary per market - test each one on your broker before going live.

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HOW IT WORKS
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Attach CMDT-Print AI to a Gold, Silver, Oil, or Bitcoin M5 chart. It detects the symbol, loads the matching profile, and trades only when order-flow delta, candle direction, and a volume spike all align. The panel keeps you in control - pause the automation, place a manual trade, or close everything with one click.

- Plug and play installation
- Automatic per-symbol configuration
- Manual override panel always available
- Continuous order-flow analysis
- Trades only on high-probability conditions

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REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS
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- Symbols: XAUUSD, XAGUSD, USOIL/WTI, BTCUSD - M5 timeframe
- Recommended broker: ECN / RAW / low-spread
- Leverage: 1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended
- Account type: Hedging
- Use a VPS for 24/5 uptime
- These are high-risk / high-reward profiles - size your risk accordingly

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DISCLAIMER
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Trading commodities, crypto and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Behaviour varies per market and per broker. Test on a demo account before trading live and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

Support and updates: algotraders24.com
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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4.86 (507)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
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4.2 (25)
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Andrii Soma
5 (9)
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BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Magma Software Solutions UG
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BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
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Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
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4.76 (140)
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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ALGOTRADERS24 GOLD SCALPER Professional Automated Scalping System for XAUUSD (Gold) ALGOTRADERS24 Gold Scalper is a high-precision and risk-controlled Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. Built for disciplined traders, this EA follows a strict “One Signal = One Trade” rule. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging, or any dangerous recovery methods. The system patiently waits for high-probability setups using a multi-layered confirmation filter and only exe
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