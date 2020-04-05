Oil Pulse Expert

Oil Pulse Expert - Precision Order Flow. Data Driven.

Oil Pulse Expert is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for CRUDE OIL (USOIL/WTI). Instead of relying on lagging indicators, it reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta - the true balance of aggressive buyers versus sellers - and trades the divergences and momentum shifts that appear before price reacts.

One market. One timeframe. One job, done with discipline: USOIL on M5.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send a private message to receive the setup guide and recommended settings.

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WHY TRADERS CHOOSE GOLD FOOTPRINT ALPHA
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Oil Pulse Expert does not trade just to stay busy. Every position is opened only when order-flow delta, candle direction, and a volume spike all align. When conditions do not line up, it waits.

Key features:

- Real order-flow delta engine - reads actual tick buy/sell volume, with a candle-based fallback when tick data is unavailable
- Divergence and momentum entries - two complementary setups from one engine
- Three SL/TP modes - fixed Account Dollars, Gold Price Move, or ATR-based
- Auto lot (risk percent) or fixed manual lot
- Spread filter - skips entries when the gold spread widens (news, low liquidity)
- Spread automatically included in the stop distance for accurate risk
- Interactive on-chart panel - manual BUY / SELL / CLOSE buttons, a lot stepper, and PAUSE / RESUME control for the auto engine
- Live dashboard - equity, balance, growth %, net P/L, accuracy, open position, and a live delta readout
- Works with any broker suffix - USOIL, USOIL.m, WTI, XTIUSD, and similar

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HOW IT WORKS
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Simply attach Oil Pulse Expert to an USOIL M5 chart, choose your SL/TP mode and lot, and let it run. The panel keeps you in control at all times - pause the automation, place a manual trade, or close everything with a single click.

- Plug and play installation
- Fully configured default settings
- Manual override panel always available
- Continuous market analysis during the trading day
- Trades only on high-probability order-flow conditions

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REQUIREMENTS AND RECOMMENDATIONS
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- Symbol: USOIL / WTI (Crude Oil), M5 timeframe
- Recommended broker: ECN / RAW / low-spread type
- standard crude oil pricing
- Leverage: 1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended
- Account type: Hedging
- Use a VPS for 24/5 uptime
- This is a high-risk / high-reward configuration - size your risk accordingly and use a deposit you can afford to trade

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DISCLAIMER
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Trading crude oil and CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading activity varies with market conditions - some days produce several trades, others none. Test on a demo account before trading live and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

Support and updates: algotraders24.com
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TAB: LOGO
====================================================================
Upload: OilPulseExpert_logo_200.png  (200x200, ready)

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TAB: SCREENSHOTS  (upload 4-6, first = thumbnail)
====================================================================
1. Live dashboard on XAUUSD chart (the interactive panel) - FIRST
2. Strategy Tester report (the real 18-month result you have)
3. Equity curve from the tester
4. Inputs / settings window
5. A few trades on chart with entries/exits
6. (optional) The promo banner

Captions (short, factual):
- "Interactive order-flow dashboard with manual controls"
- "18-month USOIL M5 backtest, 98% history quality"
- "Equity curve"
- "Full configuration"

IMPORTANT: Do not edit or inflate the results screenshots. MQL5 moderators
check and buyers compare. Your backtest shows Profit Factor 1.38, Net +229%,
but Max Drawdown 44% - show it honestly. Mark the product high-risk. This
avoids refunds and 1-star reviews.

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TAB: VERSIONS
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Version: 1.0
Changelog:
```
Version 1.0
- Initial release
- Order-flow delta divergence and momentum strategy for XAUUSD
- Interactive dashboard: manual BUY/SELL/CLOSE, lot stepper, pause/resume
- Three SL/TP modes (Dollars / Move / ATR), auto and manual lot
- Spread filter and multi-suffix broker support
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Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
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5 (7)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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4.77 (52)
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Эксперты
QUANTUMTECH NAS by ALGOTRADERS24 AI Hello, traders! I am QUANTUMTECH NAS - an intelligent Expert Advisor built specifically for the NAS100 (Nasdaq 100) , the world's most-watched technology index. I read momentum, trend and volatility through a multi-factor neural engine and strike only when the move is real - with strict, defined risk on every trade. Built for the index that moves: NAS100. IMPORTANT! After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the setup guide, recommended
Quantum Index Engine
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
QUANTUM INDEX ENGINE by ALGOTRADERS24 AI Hello, traders! I am QUANTUM INDEX ENGINE - a professional multi-index Expert Advisor that trades the world's six major stock indices from a single chart. I auto-detect each index at your broker, scan them all through one neural decision core, and trade the ones that line up - each with its own tuned risk profile. AI powered. Quant driven. Multi-index trading. IMPORTANT! After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the setup guide, re
Quantum Wallstreet Pro
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
QUANTUM WALLSTREET PRO AI-Powered US Stock Trading for MT5 by ALGOTRADERS24 AI Quantum WallStreet Pro is a next-generation trading system developed for traders seeking intelligent exposure to the US stock market through automated execution and quantitative decision-making. Combining artificial-intelligence concepts, market-structure analysis and adaptive trading logic, the system continuously evaluates market conditions to identify opportunities while maintaining strict risk-control protocols.
DeltaPrint btc
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
DeltaPrint BTC  Product: Experts Account type: Any TAB: DESCRIPTION DeltaPrint BTC is an order-flow expert advisor built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD). It reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta, then trades divergence and momentum imbalances between price and delta. Designed for one job, done well: BTCUSD on the M5 timeframe. HOW IT WORKS The EA calculates delta (buy volume minus sell volume) for each closed bar using real
Gold Footprint Alfa
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
Gold Footprint Alpha - Precision. Performance. Trace. Gold Footprint Alpha is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD). Instead of relying on lagging indicators, it reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta - the true balance of aggressive buyers versus sellers - and trades the divergences and momentum shifts that appear before price reacts. One market. One timeframe. One job, done with discipline: XAUUSD on M5. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please s
CMDT Print AI
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
CMDT-Print AI - Multi-Commodity Order-Flow Engine One EA. Four markets. CMDT-Print AI is an order-flow Expert Advisor that trades GOLD (XAUUSD), SILVER (XAGUSD), CRUDE OIL (USOIL/WTI) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) from a single, unified engine. Instead of lagging indicators, it reads real tick buy/sell volume to measure order-flow delta - the true balance of aggressive buyers versus sellers - and trades the divergence and momentum shifts that appear before price reacts. Attach it to any of the four su
Algotraders24 Gold Scalper
Pravin Awari
Эксперты
ALGOTRADERS24 GOLD SCALPER Professional Automated Scalping System for XAUUSD (Gold) ALGOTRADERS24 Gold Scalper is a high-precision and risk-controlled Expert Advisor designed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. Built for disciplined traders, this EA follows a strict “One Signal = One Trade” rule. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging, or any dangerous recovery methods. The system patiently waits for high-probability setups using a multi-layered confirmation filter and only exe
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