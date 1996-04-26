Radar Signal MT4

RadarSignal XAUUSD — Multi-Timeframe Radar Dashboard for Gold Trading

Stop guessing where Gold is heading. Let the Radar scan it for you.

RadarSignal XAUUSD is a multi-timeframe technical dashboard built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a single, clean, visual answer to three questions every trade requires: Where do I enter? Where is my safe invalidation zone? Where is my realistic target?

Instead of flipping between five indicators on three charts, RadarSignal fuses ADX, RSI, CCI, OsMA and Williams %R into one weighted bias score, cross-checked across three timeframes automatically (your current chart plus the two higher timeframes above it), and turns the result into a live on-chart signal panel — entry level, safe zone, target, running P/L in pips, and a close-based stop condition — updated in real time, with push notifications straight to your MetaTrader 5 mobile app.

Exness-Real31 MT4

ID: 111083238

Passview: View1234@

Why RadarSignal is different

Most signal indicators give you a single arrow and leave you to figure out risk management yourself. RadarSignal was built the other way around: risk and structure come first.

  • Structure-aware levels, not blind ATR math. The Safe zone and Target are first calculated from ATR volatility, then automatically validated and snapped to the nearest real swing High/Low — so your invalidation zone sits behind actual market structure, not an arbitrary distance.
  • Close-based stop, not tick noise. The Safe zone only counts as broken when a candle actually closes beyond it — filtering out stop hunts and wick spikes that trigger ordinary tick-based stops.
  • Built-in trailing. Once a trade reaches your defined profit-in-R threshold, RadarSignal automatically trails the Safe zone behind price to lock in gains — it only tightens, never loosens, and the chart updates live so you always see exactly where your protection sits.
  • Gold-aware pip math. P/L is calculated correctly whether your broker quotes XAUUSD with 2 or 3 decimal digits — no more mismatched pip counts when you switch brokers.
  • Three-timeframe confirmation, done for you. RadarSignal automatically detects your chart's timeframe and layers in the two timeframes above it, so a signal only fires when short-term and higher-timeframe momentum agree.

Key Features

  • Multi-indicator bias engine: ADX, RSI, CCI, OsMA, Williams %R
  • Automatic 3-timeframe confirmation (current TF + 2 higher TFs)
  • On-chart info panel: Entry, Safe zone, Target, live P/L in pips, SL condition
  • Structure-validated Entry / Safe zone / Target (ATR + swing High/Low snapping)
  • Close-based stop-loss logic (no tick-noise stop-outs)
  • Automatic trailing of the Safe zone as profit grows (locks in gains, never loosens)
  • Correct pip calculation for both 2-digit and 3-digit Gold quotes
  • Three live multi-timeframe gauge panels (ADX / RSI / CCI / OsMA / %WPR)
  • Stochastic Histogram sub-window for momentum confirmation
  • Push notifications to your MT5 mobile app on signal, safe-zone approach, stop, and target events
  • Fully adjustable inputs — tune it to your own trading style and risk tolerance
  • Clean, non-intrusive chart objects that don't clutter your workspace

How It Works

  1. On every new candle, RadarSignal scores momentum and trend strength on your current timeframe and the two timeframes above it, weighting the higher timeframes more heavily.
  2. When the combined score crosses your chosen threshold, a BUY or SELL setup is generated: Entry at the signal price, a Safe zone sized by ATR and validated against the nearest swing structure, and a Target sized the same way.
  3. RadarSignal then monitors price live — notifying you as price approaches the Safe zone, trailing that zone forward once you're in profit, confirming a close-based stop if structure fails, or confirming the Target once it's reached.
  4. Every event is mirrored to your MetaTrader 5 mobile app via push notification, so you're never tied to your desk.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — designed and tuned for Gold's volatility profile
  • Timeframe: M5–M30 for intraday setups; H1+ for swing setups
  • Recommended workflow: run RadarSignal in the Strategy Tester (visual mode) first to calibrate the score threshold, ATR multipliers and trailing settings to your broker's spread and typical volatility before trading live

Inputs

  • Signal Engine: ADX period & trend level, RSI/CCI/%WPR period, OsMA fast/slow/signal, score threshold
  • Entry / Safe / Target: ATR period, Safe-zone ATR multiplier, Target R-multiple, swing lookback bars, swing snap buffer
  • Trailing: enable/disable, start-trailing R-multiple, trailing ATR multiplier, re-trail step (R)
  • Stochastic Histogram: %K, %D, slowing
  • Visual: panel position, line colors
  • Notifications: enable/disable Alert and Push Notification

Important Notes

RadarSignal XAUUSD is an analytical and signal tool — it does not place, modify or close trades automatically. All entries, exits and position sizing remain fully under the trader's control. Past performance of any indicator or signal logic does not guarantee future results, and no indicator can eliminate trading risk. Gold is a highly volatile instrument — always trade with proper risk management and test thoroughly on a demo account before applying any settings to a live account.

Support

Questions, setting requests or feature suggestions are welcome — please reach out through the comments section or private message. Updates and refinements are ongoing based on trader feedback.


Рекомендуем также
Berg Supertrend
Mark Thimoty Evangelista
Индикаторы
BERG Supertrend Indicator  Developed by Berg Traders   New Telegram Channel for updates:  https://t.me/berg_traders Overview The Berg Supertrend indicator is a custom technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential trend reversals and market trends based on the Average True Range (ATR) and price movements. Designed for versatility and user-friendliness, the indicator offers a range of customization options, including notification settings for desktop, email, and mobile alerts. Key
FREE
PPR and Engulfing
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
PPR and Engulfing – это уникальный технический индикатор, разработанный для выявления паттернов "PPR" и "Поглощение" на валютных графиках торговой платформы MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Эти паттерны могут указывать на возможные развороты или продолжения тренда, предоставляя трейдерам ценные сигналы для входа и выхода из рынка. Основные особенности: Автоматическое обнаружение паттернов : Индикатор автоматически идентифицирует и отмечает паттерны PPR и Поглощение стрелками на графике. Визуальные сигналы :
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Индикаторы
Free automatic fibonacci - это индикатор, который автоматически строит коррекции Фибоначчи, основываясь на количестве баров, выбранных в параметре BarsToScan. Линии Фибоначчи автоматически обновляются в реальном времени при появлении новых максимальных и минимальных значений среди выбранных баров. В настройках индикатора можно выбрать уровни, значения которых будут отображены. Также можно выбрать цвет уровней, что позволяет трейдеру прикреплять индикатор несколько раз с разными настройками и цве
FREE
Aurum Trend Scout
David Sanchez Clavero
Эксперты
Aurum Trend Scout — Бесплатная LITE-версия Aurum Trend Engine Aurum Trend Scout — бесплатная версия советника Aurum Trend Engine. Торгует золотом (XAUUSD) на H1 по трендовой стратегии на основе Parabolic SAR + Bollinger Band Width Ratio, с входами BUYSTOP на пробое дневного максимума. Эта LITE-версия включает полную логику стратегии со стоп-лоссом на основе ATR. Использует фиксированный лот и не включает динамическое управление капиталом из FULL-версии. Подтверждённая производительность (реальны
FREE
Currency Strength Multimeter
Sameer Shariff
4.57 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Currency Strength Multimeter показывает силу, направление и ранг каждой из следующих валют: AUD CAD CHF EUR GBP JPY NZD USD Кроме того, он также показывает силу, направление и ранг каждой из следующих валютных пар: AUDCAD AUDCHF AUDJPY AUDNZD AUDUSD CADCHF CADJPY CHFJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF EURGBP EURJPY EURNZD EURUSD GBPAUD GBPCAD GBPCHF GBPJPY GBPNZD GBPUSD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD USDCAD USDCHF USDJPY Индикатор работает на любом графике и на любом таймфрейме. Данные о силе, напра
FREE
Adjustable Fractals mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
"Adjustable Fractals" - это расширенная версия индикатора фракталов, очень полезный инструмент для торговли! - Как мы знаем, стандартный индикатор fractals MT4 вообще не имеет настроек - это очень неудобно для трейдеров. - Adjustable Fractals решил эту проблему - в нем есть все необходимые настройки: - Настраиваемый период индикатора (рекомендуемые значения - выше 7). - Настраиваемое расстояние от максимумов/минимумов цены. - Настраиваемый дизайн фрактальных стрелок. - Индикатор имеет встроенны
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Индикаторы
Обзор индикатора Aroon Classic Индикатор Aroon Classic — это технический инструмент, позволяющий количественно определить появление и устойчивость трендов на графике. Он отображает силу тренда и точки разворота с помощью двух линий — «Aroon Up» и «Aroon Down» — в диапазоне от 0 до 100. Высокое значение Aroon Up указывает на сильный восходящий тренд, а высокое значение Aroon Down — на сильный нисходящий тренд. Основные особенности Визуальное определение начала и разворота тренда Настраиваемый пер
FREE
Multi TF MA Levels
Luke Anthony Caras
Индикаторы
Multi-TF MA Levels plots a single moving average across multiple timeframes directly on your chart, giving you instant context at every level of the market. No switching charts. No mental maths. Just clean, flat lines showing exactly where the MA sits on M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 — all updated on confirmed bar close so there is no repainting. Features Plots the local timeframe MA plus up to 5 higher timeframe MAs simultaneously HTF lines only update on confirmed bar close — no repainting Higher ti
FREE
FFx Bears Power
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймах одного и того же индикатора. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма Всплывающее оповещение/звуков
FREE
TreendLines
Sajjad Karimi
5 (1)
Индикаторы
''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
FREE
FFx RVI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймах одного и того же индикатора. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма Всплывающее оповещение/звуков
FREE
Smart RSI MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Индикаторы
Название продукта Smart RSI (MT4) – часть серии SmartView Краткое описание Индикатор RSI с уникальным пользовательским опытом на платформе MetaTrader. Предоставляет расширенные возможности, ранее недоступные, такие как открытие настроек двойным кликом, скрытие и отображение индикаторов без удаления, и отображение окна индикатора на весь размер графика. Разработан для работы вместе с остальными индикаторами серии SmartView. Обзор Серия SmartView предлагает уникальный и отличительный пользовательс
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике сигналы согласно стратегии Билла Вильямса. Демо версия индикатора имеет такие же функции, как и платная, за исключением того, что может работать только на демо-счете. Сигнал "Первый мудрец" формируется, когда появляется разворотный бар с ангуляцией. Бычий разворотный бар - у которого более низкий минимум и цена закрытия в верхней его половине. Медвежий разворотный бар - более высокий максимум и цена закрытия в нижней его половине. Ангуляция образуется, когда все
FREE
CommunityPower MT4
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.88 (40)
Эксперты
CommunityPower EA   — это советник для терминала   MetaTrader   4/5, созданный сообществом и для сообщества. Он бесплатный, универсальный, и очень мощный, и позволяет реализовать множество торговых стратегий. Идея простая Ваши предложения + мой код = выгода для всех! Это машинка для печатания денег? Конечно, нет. Это инструмент, который позволяет создать и запустить Вашу собственную стратегию, и только от Вас зависит, будет ли она прибыльной. Есть ли готовые сет-файлы? Да, Вы можете найти мно
FREE
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
"Ppr PA" – это уникальный технический индикатор, созданный для выявления паттернов " PPR " на валютных графиках торговой платформы МТ4. Эти паттерны могут указывать на возможные развороты или продолжения тренда, предоставляя трейдерам ценные сигналы для входа в рынок. Особенности: Автоматическое Обнаружение PPR: Индикатор автоматически идентифицирует и отмечает паттерны PPR стрелками на графике. Визуальные Сигналы: Зеленые и красные стрелки обозначают оптимальные точки для покупки и продажи соот
FREE
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет и отображает на графике гармоничный паттерн Акула согласно схеме, приведенной на скриншоте. Выделение паттерна производится по вершинам индикатора ZigZag (включен в ресурсы, не требует дополнительной установки). В момент распознавания паттерна выводится сообщение во всплывающем окне, отправляются оповещения на мобильное устройство и электронный почтовый ящик. Индикатор выделяет не только завершенную фигуру, но и момент ее формирования. На этапе формирования фигура отображает
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу текущ
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор создан для поиска предполагаемых разворотных точек цены символа. В его работе используется небольшой разворотный свечной паттерн в совокупности с фильтром экстремумов. Индикатор не перерисовывается! В случае отключения фильтра экстремумов, индикатор показывает все точки, в которых есть паттерн. В случае включения фильтра экстремумов, работает условие – если в истории на Previous bars 1 свечей назад, были более высокие свечки и они дальше чем свеча Previous bars 2 – то тогда тако
FREE
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
Индикаторы
Гармонические паттерны наилучшим образом используются для прогнозирования точек разворота рынка. Они обеспечивают высокую вероятность успешных сделок и множество возможностей для торговли в течение одного торгового дня. Наш индикатор идентифицирует наиболее популярные гармонические паттерны, основываясь на книгах о Гармоническом трейдинге. ВАЖНЫЕ ЗАМЕЧАНИЯ: Индикатор не перерисовывается, не отстает (он обнаруживает паттерн в точке D) и не изменяется (паттерн либо действителен, либо отменен). КАК
FREE
Trend Mate
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
1 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND MATE is an useful indicator that will support your decision to trade according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. If you want to use this indicator for a EA, use the function iCustom as follows: DOWNTREND : iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",0,0) . If downtrend result is "1", otherwise is "0". UPTREND : iCustom(NULL,0,"Trend_Mate",1,0) . If uptrend result is "1", otherwise is "0". For an
FREE
Candle Countdown MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Индикаторы
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT4 Candle Countdown — это простой и точный инструмент, который показывает оставшееся время до закрытия текущей свечи прямо на графике. Когда вход зависит от момента закрытия свечи, даже несколько секунд имеют значение. Этот индикатор позволяет видеть точное время и принимать решения без спешки и догадок. Индикатор для точного контроля времени закрытия свечи. Индикатор показывает: время до закрытия текущей свечи текущее серверное время спред Stop Le
FREE
FFx Bulls Power
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймах одного и того же индикатора. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма Всплывающее оповещение/звуков
FREE
StrikePin
Mike Pascal Plavonil
1 (1)
Индикаторы
The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
4 (6)
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
QV2 Histogram
Joao Marcilio
Индикаторы
The Qv² Histogram - Indicator developed for traders with advanced experience. This indicator has two purposes: 1-) Identify price normality patterns (green color) 2-) Identify abnormal price patterns “outliers” (red color) ====================================================================================================================================== Interpretation for trades in start trend: Histogram (Green color) crossing the zero line upside - uptrend. Histogram (Green color) crossing th
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Индикаторы
QualifiedEngulfing - это бесплатная версия индикатора ProEngulfing ProEngulfing - это платная версия индикатора Advance Engulf, загрузите ее здесь. В чем разница между бесплатной и платной версией ProEngulfing ? Бесплатная версия имеет ограничение в один сигнал в день. Представляем QualifiedEngulfing - ваш профессиональный индикатор для распознавания паттернов Engulf для MT4. Разблокируйте мощь точности с QualifiedEngulfing, передовым индикатором, разработанным для выявления и выделения квалиф
FREE
Shape Pack
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator provides common shapes as drawing object options. The shapes are rotatable, resizable, draggable, and will keep their proportions (according to their handle trendline) across different chart scales. Multiple drawings are supported. Shapes: Square Rhombus Triangle (quadrilateral & isosceles) Circle (grid, overlapped grid, flexi grid, rotatable grid, concentric circles) Features: rays (all object edges will be rays) show/hide each individual drawing type, or all delete last drawn ob
FREE
Triple RSI
Pablo Leonardo Spata
1 (1)
Индикаторы
LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY   WITH THIS INDICATOR.   Triple RSI   is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals.    1.  ️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy: In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is   to keep it simple, the simpler the better . The   triple RSI   strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns. In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, i
FREE
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
FREE
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает потенциальный направление тренда по циклично-волновой зависимости. Таким образом, все лучи пересечения будут оптимальными лучами, в направлении которых ожидается движение цены с учетом периода индикатора. Лучи можно использовать как направление потенциального движения рынка. Но не надо забывать, что подход должен быть комплексным, сигналы индикатора требуют дополнительной информации для входа в рынок.
С этим продуктом покупают
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только н
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (26)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO — это передовой торговый индикатор, сочетающий фильтр Лагерра (Laguerre Filter) Джона Элерса с мощным движком автоматической оптимизации. Вместо использования фиксированных параметров индикатор автоматически подбирает оптимальные настройки на основе недавних рыночных условий, что позволяет адаптироваться к изменяющейся волатильности без необходимости ручной корректировки. Индикатор генерирует четкие сигналы на ПОКУПКУ и ПРОДАЖУ, а также адаптивные уровни Stop Loss и T
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Другие продукты этого автора
TrianglePatternGannEA Pro Standalone
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
Эксперты
TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 Standalone - Полное руководство по анализу и оптимизации Обзор TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 - это продвинутый все-in-one Экспертный Советник, который объединяет обнаружение паттернов Ганна Треугольник с интеллектуальной системой анти-экстремальной фильтрации. Этот EA работает полностью автономно без необходимости внешних индикаторов, что делает его эффективным и надежным для автоматизированной торговли. Анализ основных функций 1. Система обнаружения паттернов Рас
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Gann EA «Треугольные паттерны» v3.4 — Торгуйте как легендарный У. Д. Ганн Используйте силу геометрических ценовых паттернов и священных соотношений Готовы ли вы торговать с помощью одной из самых мощных систем распознавания паттернов, когда-либо разработанных? Советник Gann EA «Треугольные паттерны» v3.4 переносит легендарную мудрость У. Д. Ганна в современную эпоху алгоритмической торговли. Что делает этот советник исключительным? Основан на проверенной методологии Ганна У. Д.
FREE
Radar Signal EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
RadarSignal EA — Multi-Timeframe S/R Breakout & Range Engine with Grok AI Co-Pilot RadarSignal EA is a fully automated trading system built around a multi-timeframe Support/Resistance zone engine. Instead of firing market orders on a simple crossover, it maps out real S/R zones across three chained timeframes (e.g. M15 → M30 → H1, or higher, depending on your chart period), waits for price to approach those zones at the right distance — not too early, not too late — and then chooses between a Li
FREE
Radar Signals
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
RadarSignal XAUUSD — Multi-Timeframe Radar Dashboard for Gold Trading Stop guessing where Gold is heading. Let the Radar scan it for you. RadarSignal XAUUSD is a multi-timeframe technical dashboard built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a single, clean, visual answer to three questions every trade requires: Where do I enter? Where is my safe invalidation zone? Where is my realistic target? Instead of flipping between five indicators on three charts, RadarSignal fuses ADX, RSI, CCI
FREE
Supper Trend
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Supertrend Hybrid EA — Trend Following + Sideway Scalping (AI-Assisted Regime Filter) A multi-strategy EA that automatically switches between trend-following via Supertrend and scalping during sideways markets, with an optional AI confirmation layer. Overview Most trend-following EAs (including the original Supertrend) share the same weakness: they perform great in a clear trending market but bleed losses repeatedly during sideways conditions , because reversal signals get whipsawed back and fo
FREE
Gold Easy Professional
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
GoldEasy MT5 - Professional DCA & Hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview GoldEasy MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). This Expert Advisor combines intelligent entry signals with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) and optional hedging strategies to manage risk while maximizing profit potential in the volatile gold market. Key Features Smart Entry System Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) with 1.618 extension for precise overbought/ov
FREE
Harmonacci Pattern AI
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Harmonacci Pattern EA — Review & Parameter Guide Overview Harmonacci Pattern EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates harmonic (XABCD) price pattern trading. It scans price swings using a faithful port of MetaQuotes’ own ZigZag indicator, matches the swing points against 19 harmonic pattern templates (Fibonacci ratio tables), constructs a Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) for each candidate, and only opens a trade after price breaks out of that zone in the expected direction
FREE
X AI Gold
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
(X AI Gold) Grok Gold EA: Revolutionary XAUUSD Trading with xAI Artificial Intelligence & Real-Time Macroeconomic Calendar Greetings to traders and developers on MQL5, The gold market (XAUUSD) has always been one of the most fiercely contested battlefields in the Forex world. Extreme volatility, high liquidity, and absolute sensitivity to macroeconomic news make traditional Expert Advisors (EAs) based on rigid technical rules (if-else) very susceptible to Stop Loss triggers when the market cha
FREE
EA Copy Telegram Signal
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
# CopyTele WebRequest EA - The Ultimate Telegram Signal Copier Are you looking for a reliable, ultra-fast, and secure way to copy signals directly from Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal without installing complex software, extensions, or risky external DLLs?  **CopyTele WebRequest EA** is a professional and fully automated utility that fetches trading signals from PUBLIC Telegram channels using standard HTTP requests (WebRequest) directly from t.me/s/ websites. It is engineered with robu
FREE
Legacy Of Gann Multi Ai Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
3 (2)
Эксперты
Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Revolutionary AI-Powered Trading System for MT5 Transform your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with the most advanced multi-AI Expert Advisor available. Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 combines classical Gann pattern recognition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence from multiple providers, creating a powerful automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions in real-time. CORE FEATURES Multi-AI Integration with A
FREE
Pattern Zone AutoTrading Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro - Complete Analysis & Marketing Guide Professional EA Analysis Core Functionality Overview PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro v3.00 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced candlestick pattern recognition with dynamic support/resistance zone analysis and an intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. This EA represents a comprehensive automated trading solution designed for both novice and experienced traders. Key Technical Features 1
FREE
Reversal Detection Ea
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
REVERSAL DETECTION EA v1.2 - PROFESSIONAL MARKET REVERSAL TRADING SYSTEM CAPTURE MARKET TURNING POINTS WITH PRECISION AND CONFIDENCE In the dynamic world of financial markets, identifying reversal points before they fully develop can be the difference between consistent profitability and missed opportunities. The Reversal Detection EA v1.2 represents a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution engineered to detect, confirm, and execute trades at critical market reversal zones with institutio
Reversal Detection Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Reversal Detection Pro - Professional Trading Indicator REVERSAL DETECTION PRO Advanced Market Turning Point Indicator for MetaTrader 5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Reversal Detection Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability market reversal points with exceptional precision. Built on advanced ZigZag methodology combined with dynamic ATR-based calculations and multiple EMA filters, this professional-grade tool provides traders with acti
Gann Triangle Pro Multi Layer Filter System
Nguyen Van Kien
4 (1)
Индикаторы
GANN TRIANGLE PRO v4.0 - OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS REPORT CURRENT VERSION ASSESSMENT (v3.8) Strengths Feature Evaluation Swing Point Detection Clear logic using Left/Right bars Fibonacci/Gann Ratios Properly applied 61.8%, 100%, 161.8% Dashboard Real-time updates with visual indicators Code Structure Clean, maintainable architecture Critical Limitations Issue Impact Win Rate Effect No Trend Filter Signals against major trend -20% to -30% Missing Volume Confirmation False breakouts not filt
FREE
Advanced Gann Pattern
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттернов Ганна Advanced Gann Pattern - навсегда изменит вашу торговлю Откройте для себя секретную торговую систему с вероятностью выигрыша 70-95%, о которой профессиональные трейдеры не хотят, чтобы вы знали! Устали от индикаторов, которые перерисовываются, дают ложные сигналы или сбивают с толку относительно того, когда входить и выходить из сделки? Индикатор Advanced Gann Pattern изменит все. Созданный на основе легендарной теории паттерна Pattern-123 У. Д. Ганна — той же систем
Triangle Pattern Gann Ea Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
Эксперты
Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 - Экспертный анализ Профессиональный обзор После тщательного анализа исходного кода Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 оценивается как профессионально созданный Экспертный Советник (Expert Advisor) с надежной архитектурой кода и научно обоснованной торговой логикой. Выдающиеся сильные стороны Интеллектуальная система обнаружения паттернов Использует алгоритм Swing Point для идентификации точек разворота (P1, P2, P3). Рассчитывает коэффициенты Фибоначчи (0.3
Smart Recovery EA Ultimate
Nguyen Van Kien
Утилиты
SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate: Revolutionizing Forex Gold Trading with Intelligent Recovery and Risk Mastery Introduction: Elevate Your Gold Trading Game in the Volatile Forex Arena In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, particularly on the gold market (XAUUSD), where volatility reigns supreme and price swings can make or break fortunes in minutes, having a robust Expert Advisor (EA) is not just an advantage—it's a necessity. Enter SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate v1.0 , a cutting-edge MT5 EA meticulously
FREE
Quantum Price Advanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Professional Analysis: QuantumPriceAdvancedEA - A Critical Evaluation Executive Summary The QuantumPriceAdvancedEA represents an attempt to integrate quantum computing concepts into forex trading automation. While the implementation demonstrates technical competence in MQL5 programming, this analysis reveals significant discrepancies between the marketed quantum computing features and the actual algorithmic implementation. This review provides an objective assessment from both technical and prac
FREE
Legacy of Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision. KEY FEATURES Advanced Pattern Recognition Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator Identifies impulse moves and co
FREE
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA v4.0 AI-Powered Trading System with Groq Integration Overview Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines classical Gann trading principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This revolutionary trading system uses the proven Pattern 123 methodology enhanced with Groq AI analysis and economic news filtering to identify high-probability trade setups. What Makes This EA Special? AI-Powered Decision Making - Integ
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
AI Smart Trader Smart Entry
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Professional Analysis: AI Smart Trader v6.0 EA - A Comprehensive Technical Review Executive Summary After extensive evaluation of the AI Smart Trader v6.0 Expert Advisor, I can confidently say this represents a sophisticated approach to automated forex trading that addresses one of the most critical challenges traders face: recovery from drawdown situations. Having analyzed hundreds of trading systems over my career, this EA stands out for its intelligent state machine architecture and multi-lay
PZ Penta O Pro EA AutoTrader
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
PZ PENTA-O PRO EA AUTOTRADER - PROFESSIONAL HARMONIC PATTERN TRADING SYSTEM PRODUCT OVERVIEW PZ Penta-O Pro EA AutoTrader is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 platform, specializing in the detection and execution of six classical harmonic pattern formations. This sophisticated system combines advanced pattern recognition algorithms with professional-grade money management and comprehensive position management capabilities to deliver consistent trading oppo
Pattern123
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Pattern123 EA — Reversal Trading on the Classic "1-2-3" Price Formation Introduction The "1-2-3" pattern is one of the oldest and most reliable reversal formations in technical analysis: it marks the point where an existing trend runs out of steam and a new one begins. Pattern123 EA automates the detection of this formation and manages the full trade lifecycle around it — from signal recognition to entry, stop-loss placement, take-profit, and an optional loss-recovery mechanism for advanced tra
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв