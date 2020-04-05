Pattern123

Pattern123 EA — Reversal Trading on the Classic "1-2-3" Price Formation

Introduction

The "1-2-3" pattern is one of the oldest and most reliable reversal formations in technical analysis: it marks the point where an existing trend runs out of steam and a new one begins. Pattern123 EA automates the detection of this formation and manages the full trade lifecycle around it — from signal recognition to entry, stop-loss placement, take-profit, and an optional loss-recovery mechanism for advanced traders.

This EA does not rely on any external indicator file. The ZigZag detection logic (Depth / Deviation / Backstep) is fully embedded in the single .ex5 file, so there is nothing extra to install.

How the pattern is detected

Using an internal, non-repainting ZigZag (Depth, Deviation and Backstep — the same three parameters traders already know from the standard ZigZag indicator), the EA looks for three consecutive swing points:

  1. Point #1 — the extreme of the prior move (the low of a downtrend for a bullish setup, the high of an uptrend for a bearish setup).
  2. Point #2 — the retracement swing. At this stage the outcome is still open: continuation or reversal.
  3. Point #3 — confirmation that price has turned back, without breaking beyond Point #1.

Once the three points are in place, the EA places a pending stop order at the level of Point #2:

  • If price breaks through Point #2, the pending order is triggered and becomes a market position — the pattern has "played out."
  • If price instead breaks back through Point #1 first, the setup is invalidated and the pending order is cancelled automatically.

Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Stop Loss can be placed beyond Point #1, beyond Point #3, or at a fixed distance — your choice via input. When Point #3 is selected, the EA temporarily anchors the stop at Point #1 (since Point #3 can still shift while the order is pending) and moves it to the final Point #3 level only once the order is actually triggered.
  • Take Profit for the first order can be a fixed distance or a Fibonacci extension of the Point #1→#2 leg.
  • An optional trailing stop, expressed as a ratio of the take-profit distance, manages the first order once it is in profit.

Stop'n'Reverse (SnR) recovery orders — optional, advanced

For traders willing to accept higher risk in exchange for a loss-recovery mechanism, the EA can place a pending order in the opposite direction, right at the stop-loss level of the current trade, with its lot size optionally scaled up by a Martingale coefficient.

  • If the first trade is stopped out, the opposite SnR order triggers automatically, and a new same-direction order (with an increased lot) is placed back at the level of the position that just closed.
  • The take-profit of each SnR order is set a configurable distance above the breakeven point of the whole set (i.e., the level needed to recover the running loss).
  • As soon as any order in the set closes in profit, the lot multiplier resets to 1 and the set starts over from a clean signal.
  • This feature is disabled by default and is only recommended on high-volatility instruments such as gold, with disciplined money management.

Buy-sets and Sell-sets are tracked separately (via two internally-generated Magic numbers), so the EA can manage a bullish and a bearish 1-2-3 setup on the same chart independently.

Additional features

  • Trading-time window: restrict the first order to a chosen session. Signals that form outside the window are still tracked, and if still valid once the window opens, the pending order is placed then — useful for catching a pattern that built up overnight.
  • "No more trades after today's profit" filter, with two modes: stop for the day after any profit, or stop only once the account balance is also at a new high.
  • Automatic 4/5-digit (and 2/3-digit) quote handling — all pip-based inputs are entered in standard 4-digit format and rescaled internally.
  • Optional on-chart drawing of the detected ZigZag and the three pattern points, for visual confirmation.
  • A one-time cooldown/retry guard prevents order-send spam if trading is temporarily blocked (e.g., AutoTrading disabled, account without trading rights) — the EA logs the exact cause once and waits quietly instead of resending every tick.

Recommended use

This EA can run fully automatically, but — as with any reversal-based system — its best results come from combining automated signal execution with a trader's own read of higher-timeframe support/resistance levels. A common workflow: mark key H1/H4 levels at the start of the session, and let the EA watch for a 1-2-3 formation only as price approaches one of them.

A note on risk: the Stop'n'Reverse mechanism increases both potential recovery and potential drawdown. Test thoroughly on a demo account, and size positions conservatively before considering live use with real funds. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.

Live Account

Exness-MT5-Real25

ID:183249758

pass: View1234@

Key inputs at a glance

Group Parameter Purpose
General Magic, No-trade-if-profit-today, Final grid date Order tagging and daily/session-level trading controls
Trading Fixed Lot / Risk % Position sizing for the first order
Stop Loss Calculation mode (Point1 / Point3 / Fixed), Max/Min SL filter Stop placement and signal filtering by stop distance
Take Profit Fixed / Fibonacci extension, Trailing ratio Exit management for the first order
Reversal (SnR) Number of orders in a set, Martingale coefficient, TP from breakeven Optional loss-recovery chain
Time Trading hours (start/end) Session restriction for new signals
ZigZag Depth, Deviation, Backstep Pattern-detection sensitivity
Misc Draw on chart, retry cooldown Visualization and order-send safety

This product is an independent implementation of the well-known 1-2-3 reversal concept and Stop'n'Reverse recovery mechanism. It is not affiliated with, and does not reuse code from, any other vendor's product.



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Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
REVERSAL DETECTION EA v1.2 - PROFESSIONAL MARKET REVERSAL TRADING SYSTEM CAPTURE MARKET TURNING POINTS WITH PRECISION AND CONFIDENCE In the dynamic world of financial markets, identifying reversal points before they fully develop can be the difference between consistent profitability and missed opportunities. The Reversal Detection EA v1.2 represents a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution engineered to detect, confirm, and execute trades at critical market reversal zones with institutio
Reversal Detection Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Reversal Detection Pro - Professional Trading Indicator REVERSAL DETECTION PRO Advanced Market Turning Point Indicator for MetaTrader 5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Reversal Detection Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability market reversal points with exceptional precision. Built on advanced ZigZag methodology combined with dynamic ATR-based calculations and multiple EMA filters, this professional-grade tool provides traders with acti
Pattern Zone AutoTrading Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro - Complete Analysis & Marketing Guide Professional EA Analysis Core Functionality Overview PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro v3.00 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced candlestick pattern recognition with dynamic support/resistance zone analysis and an intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. This EA represents a comprehensive automated trading solution designed for both novice and experienced traders. Key Technical Features 1
FREE
Advanced Gann Pattern
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттернов Ганна Advanced Gann Pattern - навсегда изменит вашу торговлю Откройте для себя секретную торговую систему с вероятностью выигрыша 70-95%, о которой профессиональные трейдеры не хотят, чтобы вы знали! Устали от индикаторов, которые перерисовываются, дают ложные сигналы или сбивают с толку относительно того, когда входить и выходить из сделки? Индикатор Advanced Gann Pattern изменит все. Созданный на основе легендарной теории паттерна Pattern-123 У. Д. Ганна — той же систем
Gann Triangle Pro Multi Layer Filter System
Nguyen Van Kien
4 (1)
Индикаторы
GANN TRIANGLE PRO v4.0 - OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS REPORT CURRENT VERSION ASSESSMENT (v3.8) Strengths Feature Evaluation Swing Point Detection Clear logic using Left/Right bars Fibonacci/Gann Ratios Properly applied 61.8%, 100%, 161.8% Dashboard Real-time updates with visual indicators Code Structure Clean, maintainable architecture Critical Limitations Issue Impact Win Rate Effect No Trend Filter Signals against major trend -20% to -30% Missing Volume Confirmation False breakouts not filt
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann Ea Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
Эксперты
Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 - Экспертный анализ Профессиональный обзор После тщательного анализа исходного кода Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 оценивается как профессионально созданный Экспертный Советник (Expert Advisor) с надежной архитектурой кода и научно обоснованной торговой логикой. Выдающиеся сильные стороны Интеллектуальная система обнаружения паттернов Использует алгоритм Swing Point для идентификации точек разворота (P1, P2, P3). Рассчитывает коэффициенты Фибоначчи (0.3
Smart Recovery EA Ultimate
Nguyen Van Kien
Утилиты
SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate: Revolutionizing Forex Gold Trading with Intelligent Recovery and Risk Mastery Introduction: Elevate Your Gold Trading Game in the Volatile Forex Arena In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, particularly on the gold market (XAUUSD), where volatility reigns supreme and price swings can make or break fortunes in minutes, having a robust Expert Advisor (EA) is not just an advantage—it's a necessity. Enter SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate v1.0 , a cutting-edge MT5 EA meticulously
FREE
Quantum Price Advanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Professional Analysis: QuantumPriceAdvancedEA - A Critical Evaluation Executive Summary The QuantumPriceAdvancedEA represents an attempt to integrate quantum computing concepts into forex trading automation. While the implementation demonstrates technical competence in MQL5 programming, this analysis reveals significant discrepancies between the marketed quantum computing features and the actual algorithmic implementation. This review provides an objective assessment from both technical and prac
FREE
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA v4.0 AI-Powered Trading System with Groq Integration Overview Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines classical Gann trading principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This revolutionary trading system uses the proven Pattern 123 methodology enhanced with Groq AI analysis and economic news filtering to identify high-probability trade setups. What Makes This EA Special? AI-Powered Decision Making - Integ
FREE
Legacy of Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision. KEY FEATURES Advanced Pattern Recognition Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator Identifies impulse moves and co
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
AI Smart Trader Smart Entry
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Professional Analysis: AI Smart Trader v6.0 EA - A Comprehensive Technical Review Executive Summary After extensive evaluation of the AI Smart Trader v6.0 Expert Advisor, I can confidently say this represents a sophisticated approach to automated forex trading that addresses one of the most critical challenges traders face: recovery from drawdown situations. Having analyzed hundreds of trading systems over my career, this EA stands out for its intelligent state machine architecture and multi-lay
PZ Penta O Pro EA AutoTrader
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
PZ PENTA-O PRO EA AUTOTRADER - PROFESSIONAL HARMONIC PATTERN TRADING SYSTEM PRODUCT OVERVIEW PZ Penta-O Pro EA AutoTrader is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 platform, specializing in the detection and execution of six classical harmonic pattern formations. This sophisticated system combines advanced pattern recognition algorithms with professional-grade money management and comprehensive position management capabilities to deliver consistent trading oppo
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