X AI Gold

(X AI Gold) Grok Gold EA: Revolutionary XAUUSD Trading with xAI Artificial Intelligence & Real-Time Macroeconomic Calendar
Greetings to traders and developers on MQL5,

The gold market (XAUUSD) has always been one of the most fiercely contested battlefields in the Forex world. Extreme volatility, high liquidity, and absolute sensitivity to macroeconomic news make traditional Expert Advisors (EAs) based on rigid technical rules (if-else) very susceptible to Stop Loss triggers when the market changes state or during periods of strong news events.

Today, I would like to introduce Grok Gold EA – one of the world's first trading systems to directly integrate Grok's API (xAI) running in real time, combined with MetaTrader 5's internal Economic Calendar filter to make trading decisions with the mindset of a professional analyst.

1. Core Idea: When Technical Analysis Combines with LLM's Qualitative Thinking
Conventional EAs only see the market through lifeless numbers: RSI > 70 means sell, EMA crossing above means buy. However, the real market is much more complex than that.

Grok Gold EA operates according to a completely different process:

Multi-Timeframe Data Collection (3-TF Alignment): The EA calculates technical status on 3 different timeframes: Master TF (D1) identifies the major trend, HTF (H4) finds pullbacks, and LTF (H1) finds trigger points for orders.

Economic Calendar Synchronization: The EA automatically scans the MT5 economic calendar database to find macroeconomic news from the US (USD) or global sources that are likely to cause significant volatility.

Data Transformation into Text Prompt: All detailed technical data (OHLC candlesticks, EMA Alignment, RSI, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, Pivot Points) along with a list of daily news are formatted into a professional prompt sent to Grok's API.
Artificial Intelligence Reasoning & Decision Making: Grok acts as a "Risk Manager" and "Chief Analyst". The AI ​​will read the entire technical and fundamental picture, perform multi-dimensional reasoning, and then return a standard JSON data structure containing: Action (Buy/Sell/Hold), Entry Price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Confidence Level.

2. Outstanding Features
Non-linear analytical thinking: The AI ​​can make decisions to stay out of the market (HOLD) when it detects strongly conflicting technical indicators or when major news events are about to occur – something that conventional robots cannot do. Smart Pullback Strategy: Allows "buy the dip / sell the rally" when the long-term trend (D1) and short-term entry point (H1) are in sync, regardless of a medium-term correction (H4) moving in the opposite direction.

Active News Filter: Automatically locks trades before and after important economic news (e.g., CPI, NFP, FOMC interest rates) to prevent slippage and stop-loss hunting. Simultaneously, news is inserted into the prompt so the AI ​​can automatically decide whether to hold/close the current position.

Multifunctional Capital Management System: Supports Fixed Lot, Risk % (capital management based on a percentage of the account), and a smart Martingale mode (only increasing the lot size after a previous trade incurs a loss to quickly recover capital). 3. In-depth Expert Trading Review
To ensure transparency and help investors understand the product before actual operation, here is a detailed analysis of the system's advantages and disadvantages:

ADVANTAGES (The Strengths)
High adaptability to market structure: XAUUSD frequently changes behavior between trending and ranging phases. Thanks to Grok's comprehensive analysis capabilities, the EA automatically adjusts the TP/SL distance dynamically based on ATR and Pivot resistance levels instead of fixed pip levels.
Extremely effective at avoiding news storms: The integration of the live Economic Calendar helps the EA protect accounts from price swings of hundreds of pips in Gold when strong news is released.
Decoding the black box (Explainable AI): Each Grok signal is accompanied by a short technical explanation in text (reason for entering the trade). You fully understand why the AI ​​executed that order, eliminating the ambiguity often associated with robot trading.

THE CHALLENGES & RISKS
API Latency: Calling third-party APIs takes an average of 1-3 seconds. Therefore, this EA is not suitable for ultra-short-term scalping (M1/M5) or high-speed trading (HFT). It works best on medium-term timeframes (H1, H4).
API Operating Costs: Investors need an API Key from console.x.ai and must pay token fees for each analysis request (although using the grok-3-mini model is extremely inexpensive, costing only a few USD/month for H1 scan frequency).
Backtest Limitations: MT5's Strategy Tester blocks the WebRequest function from connecting to the internet. Therefore, historical backtesting requires the use of simulated data or running a real demo (Forward Test).

Dependent on Broker's Calendar data: If the broker's server does not fully update its Economic Calendar database.

SETUP:

1. Get API key: https://console.x.ai/

2. MT5 -> Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest

     Add URL: https://api.x.ai

3. Attach to XAUUSD chart

4. Set GrokApiKey in Inputs tab


👉 Main cause: The API Key you are configuring for the EA belongs to an x.AI account that has not been topped up or configured with a payment card to purchase Credits. Although newly created accounts usually receive trial credits (if available), this API Key currently has a zero balance, so it cannot perform further analysis.


2. Solution


You can fix this error in the following two ways:


Method 1: Top up your current x.AI account with Credits (Recommended)

Click directly on the link in your log: https://console.x.ai/ (or access the management page https://console.x.ai/).


Log in using the account containing your API Key.


Go to Billing / Funding.


Add an international payment card (Visa/Mastercard) and deposit a small amount (e.g., $5 or $10) into the account.


Once the account has an available balance (Credit balance > 0), the old API Key will automatically become active again without needing to change to a new key.


Method 2: Change to a different API Key (if you already have another account with funds available)

If you have another x.AI account that has been funded and is functioning normally, create a new API Key from that account and update it in the EA in one of two ways:


Method A (Configure directly on the EA): In the EA's input settings window on the MT5 chart, find the === GROK API === section and paste the new API Key into the GrokApiKey field.


Method B (Save to file): Leave the GrokApiKey field blank in the EA's input settings. Next, open the MT5 data folder (File -> Open Data Folder -> go to the MQL5/Files folder), open the grok_key.txt file (create a new one if it doesn't exist), paste the new API Key into it, and save it. The EA will automatically read the key from this file.

Guide Setup

1. The complete operating logic of Hybrid/Multi-Timeframe mode (GrokUseOnlyAPI = false).


When GrokUseOnlyAPI = false, the EA will operate as a 3-timeframe filter system (D1/H4/H1 or your chosen timeframe). The detailed order entry logic for this mode is as follows:


1. Analysis & Data Collection Cycle (OnInit/OnTick)

Indicator Initialization: The EA initializes 18 indicator handles on 2 timeframes, HTF (e.g., H4) and LTF (e.g., H1), including EMA 9/21/50/200, RSI, MACD, ATR, Bollinger Bands, and Stochastic.

Checking historical candlestick count: Before running the analysis, OnTick checks if the Terminal has loaded a minimum of 250 candlesticks for both HTF and LTF. If not, the EA will postpone the analysis and wait 30 seconds for MT5 to load more data.


1. Master Trend Update (EMA D1): The EA automatically retrieves candlestick data from the Master timeframe (GrokMasterTF - default is D1). Master Bias is filtered by comparing EMA50 and EMA200 on D1:


g_masterBias = "UPTREND" (if EMA50 > EMA200 and the closing price is above EMA50).


g_masterBias = "DOWNTREND" (if EMA50 < EMA200 and the closing price is below EMA50).


g_masterBias = "NEUTRAL" (other cases).


2. Create a Prompt combining Local Analysis to Send to Grok API

The EA collects all technical indicators from H4, H1, and SMC structure (BOS, CHoCH, Key Zones) and packages them into a highly detailed JSON prompt to send to the Grok API for decision-making.


After receiving feedback from Grok, the EA forwards the data through the 3-Timeframe Alignment Check filter (GrokCheck3TFAlignment).


3. 3-TF Filter Logic for Entry Decision (GrokCheck3TFAlignment)

This function compares the Master Bias (D1), the HTF trend analysis (H4), and the LTF signal (H1) returned by Grok:


🔹 Scenario 1: Absolute Trend Consensus (Full Alignment)

Decision: Enter the trade immediately with a Market order.


BUY Condition (TREND_BUY):

Grok's suggested signal: BUY

Master D1 Bias: UPTREND

Grok HTF analysis: UPTREND

Grok LTF analysis: BUY_SETUP or BUY

SELL Condition (TREND_SELL):

Grok's suggested signal: SELL

Master D1 Bias: DOWNTREND

Grok HTF analysis: DOWNTREND

Grok LTF analysis: SELL_SETUP or SELL

Reliability Requirement: Exceeds the user's GrokMinConfidence level (default 65%).


🔹 Scenario 2: Pullback Trade (Major D1 trend, Medium H4 trend countertrend)

If the user enables GrokAllowPullback = true (Allows pullback trading):


Meaning: Catching the retracement wave. Example: The long-term trend on D1 is upward, but H4 is undergoing a downward correction (Pullback). When a Buy signal appears on H1, reversing the trend back to the D1 trend → Place a BUY order.

BUY Condition (PULLBACK_BUY):

Grok's suggested signal: BUY

Master D1 Bias: UPTREND

Grok's HTF analysis: DOWNTREND (H4 Pullback)

Grok's LTF analysis: BUY_SETUP or BUY

SELL Condition (PULLBACK_SELL):

Grok's suggested signal: SELL

Master D1 Bias: DOWNTREND

Grok's HTF analysis: UPTREND (H4 Pullback)

Grok's LTF analysis: SELL_SETUP or SELL

Reliability Requirement (Very Important): Pullbacks carry higher risk, so the AI's reliability must meet a minimum of GrokPullbackMinConf (default setting is 75%, higher than the usual 65%).


🔹 Scenario 3: Master Neutral (D1 sideways)

Decision: Short-term trade based entirely on HTF + LTF consensus.


Conditions (HTF_LTF_TRADE):

Master D1 Bias: NEUTRAL

The Grok signal returned has: sig.alignment == "ALIGNED" (HTF and LTF agree in the same direction).


Reliability Requirement: GrokMinConfidence level (65%).


🔹 Scenario 4: Trend Conflict (CONFLICTED)

If it does not match any of the above scenarios, the system assesses this as a noisy area, assigns tradeType = "CONFLICTED" and rejects the order (in log: HOLD: 3-TF conflict [Master = ...]).


4. Order Management after successful entry

Trailing Stop: Update each tick according to the actual ATR of the LTF timeframe (g_market.ltf.atr14) instead of using the fallback point.

Multi-TP: If GrokUseMultiTP = true, the order is divided into 3 equal parts (TP1, TP2, TP3) and the Stop Loss is automatically moved to the Entry point (Breakeven) immediately after TP1 is successfully closed with profit.


2. Overall system logic for the "Only trade using Grok API" (GrokUseOnlyAPI = true) feature, both when running in Text-Only and Vision-Mode.


Below is a detailed logic evaluation report:


🔍 Candlestick cycle & order placement logic sequence (GrokUseOnlyAPI = true)

OnInit()



├── Skip indicator initialization (avoid wasting resources on VPS)


└── g_masterBias = "NONE" (do not calculate local HTF trend)


OnTick()



├── [Passed] Skip checking historical HTF/LTF candlestick count (avoid EA crashing due to missing old data)


└── Trailing Stop: g_market.ltf.atr14 = 0.0 → automatic fallback:


atrVal = GrokTrailingStopATR * Point * 100 (calculates trailing stop loss based on safe point)


GrokRunAnalysis()


├── Populates basic info: bid, ask, spread


├── Call GrokSendRequest()


│ │


│ ├── IF GrokUseVision = true:


│ │ ├── Capture chart PNG -> encode base64


│ │ └── Send Vision prompt + Image to API via model grok-2-vision-1212


│ │


│ └── IF GrokUseVision = false:


│ └── Send text-only prompt (SMC or Analyst)


GrokParseKVResponseContent()



├── Extract: DIRECTION, ENTRY, SL, TPs, CONFIDENCE


└── Extract new fields:


├── RISK_PERCENT (AI suggests risk, e.g., 0.5%)


└── PULLBACK_ENTRY (AI suggests waiting for a pullback to buy at a lower price)


Trading Block



├── IF PULLBACK_ENTRY > 0.0 (and Vision=true):


│ └── Place a LIMIT order (BuyLimit/SellLimit) at that pullback price



└── IF ENTRY has a value (or PULLBACK_ENTRY = 0.0):


└── Enter the trade directly using the Market order


* Lot Size: g_trade.Buy/Sell(lots, ...) with


lots = GrokCalcLot(..., sig.riskPercent)


→ effectiveRisk = min(AI proposed risk%, GrokRiskPercent input) (account protection)

🛡️ EA's Error and Fallback Tolerance

When GrokUseVision is disabled (Text-Only Mode):


The PULLBACK_ENTRY and RISK_PERCENT fields are parsed to 0.0.

The GrokCalcLot function receives the 0.0 parameter and automatically falls back to using the user-defined fixed GrokRiskPercent (e.g., 1.0%).

The GrokRunAnalysis block automatically runs in direct order mode using Market order as before.


No logic conflicts detected.


When Vision is enabled but screenshot capture fails:


The GrokCaptureChartBase64() function automatically frees memory, deletes junk images, and returns an empty string.


GrokSendRequest() detects the faulty image, prints a message to the Journal, and automatically falls back to the normal Text Prompt to send. The EA still runs smoothly, without crashing or interrupting analysis.


When GrokUseOnlyAPI = false (Hybrid/Multi-frame mode):


The entire mechanism for checking HTF/LTF history (250 candles), initializing MT5 Indicator handles, and checking the 3-TF trend filter still works normally as in previous v2.0 versions.

Рекомендуем также
Brahma Jyoti Vedic Multi Symbol Sacred Time Trader
Alisten A
Эксперты
CHECK OUT OUR OTHER PRODUCTS 24-HRS SALES IS ON  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alisten/seller Brahma Jyoti — Советник Священного Времени для Нескольких Символов Brahma Jyoti — это профессиональный мультисимвольный советник для MetaTrader 5, построенный на древнем ведическом принципе времени в сочетании с проприетарным многоуровневым механизмом слияния сигналов. Система торгует только при полном совпадении условий — никогда в условиях рыночного шума. Это не мартингейл. Это не сетка. Brahma Jyo
FREE
Stratagic flow stream
Muhammad Farooq Ahmed
Эксперты
Strategic Flow Stream is a professional-grade interactive Expert Advisor designed to provide a high-performance preview of our elite trading technology. This version features our proprietary Multi-Panel UI and Price Projection Engine , offering traders a deep look into institutional market dynamics in real-time. ### Core Analytical Features: - Interactive Multi-Panel UI : A sleek, data-rich dashboard with five distinct analytical views (Dashboard, Analytics, Projection, Algo Trade, and Stra
FREE
Garuda Gold Sniper MT5
Manish Shrivastav
Эксперты
Garuda Gold AI MT5 – Smart Gold Trading Expert Stop late entries. Avoid wrong trades. Trade Gold smarter. Garuda Gold AI is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor specially designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It uses smart price action logic, trend filtering, and signal confirmation to provide accurate and early entries in fast-moving markets. Unlike random bots, this system focuses on real market behavior, helping traders avoid common mistakes like buying at resistance or selling at suppo
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Эксперты
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Arbitrage Triad Pro
Gabriel Lopes Rocha De Moraes
Эксперты
Arbitrage Triad Pro – Продвинутая система тройной арбитражной торговли на рынке Forex Arbitrage Triad Pro – это современный экспертный советник, использующий интеллектуальную систему тройного арбитража для быстрого обнаружения и использования прибыльных возможностей между различными валютными парами в полностью автоматическом режиме. Разработан для трейдеров, которые ценят точность, стабильность и эффективность . Робот сочетает продвинутый статистический анализ, мониторинг цен в реальном времени
Xauusd PropFirm
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Эксперты
Настройка времени торговли для XAUUSD Перед использованием EA XAUUSD PropFirm проверьте время открытия рынка XAUUSD у вашего брокера в MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . Параметр ВРЕМЯ НАЧАЛА (START TIME) должен быть установлен на 1 час позже открытия рынка . Пример Брокер Hantec Время открытия XAUUSD: 01:00 Установите параметр ВРЕМЯ НАЧАЛА (START TIME) на: 02:00 Важно: Каждый брокер может использовать собственное серверное время. Поэтому перед началом торговли проверьте время открытия XAUUSD в вашем MT5 и ус
SL Gold Scalper
Chriscane Lucius J Manthando
Эксперты
SL Gold Scalper EA is optimized to trade GOLD (XAUUSD) asset. Based on the analysis of the market behavior a strategy that minimizes loss trades to successfully implement the martingale method. Multi-time frame analysis included for higher percentage of safe entries avoiding stop loss (SL) hunting from the market makers.  Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines ================================================ Input Settings: MagicNumber => (Unique number per chart e.g 34505) XAUUSD =>  4 Hour Ch
Lironmaster Ultimate Gold
Syaeful Handy Arifin
Эксперты
Since I was scammed by several expensive 5-star EAs, which only resulted in losses, I'm giving away my EA for free warning ! 1. Disclaimer! Profit is not guaranteed 2. Use RAW ECN account type only. 3. You INSTALL this EA, mean you UNDERSTAND the risk This EA is calculate the high and low price  in Timeframe 4 Hour and set 1 Buy Order and 1 Sell Order. just simple like that When it hit, open position will trigger and after that if the price is on way profit the trail stop will activated. simpl
FREE
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Эксперты
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
BLao Gold
Quang Thi Dinh
Эксперты
BLao Gold is the latest version of the gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with significant drawdown. It works on all timeframes, delivers high performance and maintains a simple configuration. It is better to control the EA semi-manually, for example, when the market is in an uptrend, it is better to turn off "Auto Sell" and the EA only executes "BUY". In addition, it has a trend recognition function according to EMA to automatically "BUY" or "SELL" or both. The results obtaine
Aud Algo
Jaron Clegg
Эксперты
AUD Algo – Precision Grid Trading for AUDCAD AUD Algo   is a   refined grid expert advisor   meticulously optimized for the   AUDCAD   pair. Built on years of research and forward-tested for stability, it delivers consistent performance under varying market conditions — without the aggressive risk of typical grid systems. Core Concept AUD Algo uses a   controlled, adaptive grid system   that works on AUDCAD’s natural range movements and mean-reversion tendencies. Each grid layer is dynamically m
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Эксперты
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Tortuga Loonie Raider MT5
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Эксперты
Tortuga Loonie Raider is an advanced adaptive grid system engineered specifically for the Canadian Dollar crosses AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is not a blind "hit and miss" grid that only survives by stacking averaging orders. It enters on real market structure and manages every basket with adaptive logic and several independent layers of protection. How it works On the M15 timeframe the EA looks for statistically stretched, mean-reverting conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI. When price is over
Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
Roman Protsak
Эксперты
Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
VJX Gold MT5
Jhad
Эксперты
VJX GOLD MT5 VJX Gold — это экспертный советник, разработанный для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Цена: 99$ → 149$ Он основан на многолетнем опыте трейдинга и разработки, с акцентом на долгосрочную стабильность и адаптивный анализ рынка. Ключевые преимущества Собственный алгоритм, ориентированный на глобальные рыночные тенденции Адаптивное управление рисками для защиты капитала во время волатильности Умная логика исполнения сделок, настроенная под различные рыночные условия Интегрированная панель пр
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Rola Scalper
Luciano Cabral Rola Neto
5 (3)
Эксперты
Profitable Scalper EA - Rôla Scalper! Tested on EURUSDm Symbol on Micro Account created in XM Broker, but you can try it in any market or broker, any way I recommend that you use it on markets with volatility similar to EURUSD. This EA can open a lot of positions, so I recommend that you use a broker that don't have comission fee and provide low spread. You can use settings on 5 minutes timeframe, since I started to use it, and in tests, the maximum drawdown with this settings and M5 timefram
FREE
King Strategies Empire
DRT Circle
Эксперты
King Strategies – Экспертное консультационное руководство. King Strategies — это многофункциональный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (золото), сочетающий структурированный анализ рынка с несколькими независимыми торговыми системами. Советник построен на основе пяти уникальных механизмов, каждый из которых работает по своей собственной торговой логике и подходу к поведению рынка. Такая модульная структура позволяет стратегиям функционировать независимо, одновременно способ
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Оптимизирован для EURUSD Запускать на М5 Внутридневная торговля. разработан для работы с движениями цены на TimeFrame Н1 (торговля даже в отсутствие глобальной тенденции цены). Анализирует 2 или 3 TimeFrame-а. На каждом TF ЕА анализирует взаимоположение цены и средних скользящих MovingAvarage (МА) (одна или две на каждом TF). Алгоритм работы показан на скриншоте Сеты в комментах Преимущества хорошо оптимизируется для любого инструмента в любой момент рынка Возможность гибкой настройки конкретн
SF90 Scuderia
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Эксперты
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена со скидкой. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов за каждые 10 покупок. Окончательная цена: 4999 долларов. Для трейдеров, которые ищут профессиональный и дисциплинированный подход к торговле золотом, SF90 Scuderia был разработан исключительно для торговли XAUUSD, используя передовое сочетание количественного анализа, математических моделей, определения трендов и
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Эксперты
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Автоматический советник для торговли по индикатору Hull Moving Average (HMA) на MetaTrader 5 КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ HMA Scalper Pro EA — это профессиональный торговый робот (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, работающий по направлению скользящей средней Hull (Hull Moving Average, HMA). Индикатор HMA определяет текущее направление тренда, а советник открывает сделки в его сторону, дополняя вход управлением капиталом Smart Risk, адаптивной сеточной торговлей, трейлинг-стопом, безубыт
Hidden TP and SL Manager
Antonio Franco
Эксперты
Hidden TP и SL Manager – Продвинутое невидимое управление сделками Hidden TP и SL Manager – это мощный и инновационный советник, разработанный для управления видимыми и невидимыми уровнями Take Profit и Stop Loss совершенно новым и интуитивно понятным способом. В отличие от традиционных решений, требующих постоянного ручного ввода номеров ордеров в настройках советника, эта переработанная версия предлагает полностью интерактивную работу на основе графика . Каждый открытый или отложенный ордер уп
Gbpjpy Macd Trader
Tomas Vanek
Эксперты
The GJ_H1_220100009_S_HD_CF_SQX_SL20 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on GBPJPY using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gbpjpy-macd-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 220100009 Main Chart: Cu
FREE
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
Karla Three
Karla Fekeza
2 (2)
Эксперты
Karla Three is the final piece of the Karla series. It differs from Karla One & Karla Two in the strategy and symbols that it trades. It is a very complex piece of software that analyses each H1 candle of every symbol from the list and is capable of identifying rare patterns which are usually too difficult to spot for a human eye. Because such patterns have a high probability of repeating themselves, this EA will try to repeatedly catch them and monetize on them. To get the best results I traine
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Эксперты
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Эксперты
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
RealCostXauBasketQualityMT5
Song Bo Zhong
Эксперты
RealCost XAU 一篮子质量 MT5 — 由 MetaTrader 5、MetaTrader 5 和 MT5 组成。 Советник разработан для инструментов XAUUSD-ECN、XAUUSD 和 GOLD на таймфрейме M1。在 VTMarkets-Demo（以及 XAUUSD-ECN，Tаймфрейм M1）上下载условиях торговли золотом с низким спредом。 Это не универсальный робот, подходящий для любых условий。 Он предназначен для работы с брокерами, обеспечивающими стабильное исполнение ордеров по золоту, низкий спред и надежные тиковые данные。 Результаты торговли золотом могут существенно различаться у разных бр
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Другие продукты этого автора
TrianglePatternGannEA Pro Standalone
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
Эксперты
TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 Standalone - Полное руководство по анализу и оптимизации Обзор TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 - это продвинутый все-in-one Экспертный Советник, который объединяет обнаружение паттернов Ганна Треугольник с интеллектуальной системой анти-экстремальной фильтрации. Этот EA работает полностью автономно без необходимости внешних индикаторов, что делает его эффективным и надежным для автоматизированной торговли. Анализ основных функций 1. Система обнаружения паттернов Рас
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Gann EA «Треугольные паттерны» v3.4 — Торгуйте как легендарный У. Д. Ганн Используйте силу геометрических ценовых паттернов и священных соотношений Готовы ли вы торговать с помощью одной из самых мощных систем распознавания паттернов, когда-либо разработанных? Советник Gann EA «Треугольные паттерны» v3.4 переносит легендарную мудрость У. Д. Ганна в современную эпоху алгоритмической торговли. Что делает этот советник исключительным? Основан на проверенной методологии Ганна У. Д.
FREE
Radar Signal EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
RadarSignal EA — Multi-Timeframe S/R Breakout & Range Engine with Grok AI Co-Pilot RadarSignal EA is a fully automated trading system built around a multi-timeframe Support/Resistance zone engine. Instead of firing market orders on a simple crossover, it maps out real S/R zones across three chained timeframes (e.g. M15 → M30 → H1, or higher, depending on your chart period), waits for price to approach those zones at the right distance — not too early, not too late — and then chooses between a Li
FREE
Radar Signals
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
RadarSignal XAUUSD — Multi-Timeframe Radar Dashboard for Gold Trading Stop guessing where Gold is heading. Let the Radar scan it for you. RadarSignal XAUUSD is a multi-timeframe technical dashboard built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a single, clean, visual answer to three questions every trade requires: Where do I enter? Where is my safe invalidation zone? Where is my realistic target? Instead of flipping between five indicators on three charts, RadarSignal fuses ADX, RSI, CCI
FREE
Radar Signal MT4
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
RadarSignal XAUUSD — Multi-Timeframe Radar Dashboard for Gold Trading Stop guessing where Gold is heading. Let the Radar scan it for you. RadarSignal XAUUSD is a multi-timeframe technical dashboard built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a single, clean, visual answer to three questions every trade requires: Where do I enter? Where is my safe invalidation zone? Where is my realistic target? Instead of flipping between five indicators on three charts, RadarSignal fuses ADX, RSI, CCI
FREE
Supper Trend
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Supertrend Hybrid EA — Trend Following + Sideway Scalping (AI-Assisted Regime Filter) A multi-strategy EA that automatically switches between trend-following via Supertrend and scalping during sideways markets, with an optional AI confirmation layer. Overview Most trend-following EAs (including the original Supertrend) share the same weakness: they perform great in a clear trending market but bleed losses repeatedly during sideways conditions , because reversal signals get whipsawed back and fo
FREE
Gold Easy Professional
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
GoldEasy MT5 - Professional DCA & Hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview GoldEasy MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD). This Expert Advisor combines intelligent entry signals with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) and optional hedging strategies to manage risk while maximizing profit potential in the volatile gold market. Key Features Smart Entry System Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) with 1.618 extension for precise overbought/ov
FREE
Harmonacci Pattern AI
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Harmonacci Pattern EA — Review & Parameter Guide Overview Harmonacci Pattern EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates harmonic (XABCD) price pattern trading. It scans price swings using a faithful port of MetaQuotes’ own ZigZag indicator, matches the swing points against 19 harmonic pattern templates (Fibonacci ratio tables), constructs a Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) for each candidate, and only opens a trade after price breaks out of that zone in the expected direction
FREE
Legacy Of Gann Multi Ai Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
3 (2)
Эксперты
Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Revolutionary AI-Powered Trading System for MT5 Transform your XAUUSD (Gold) trading with the most advanced multi-AI Expert Advisor available. Legacy of Gann Multi-AI Pro v6.7 combines classical Gann pattern recognition with cutting-edge artificial intelligence from multiple providers, creating a powerful automated trading solution that adapts to market conditions in real-time. CORE FEATURES Multi-AI Integration with A
FREE
EA Copy Telegram Signal
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
# CopyTele WebRequest EA - The Ultimate Telegram Signal Copier Are you looking for a reliable, ultra-fast, and secure way to copy signals directly from Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal without installing complex software, extensions, or risky external DLLs?  **CopyTele WebRequest EA** is a professional and fully automated utility that fetches trading signals from PUBLIC Telegram channels using standard HTTP requests (WebRequest) directly from t.me/s/ websites. It is engineered with robu
FREE
Reversal Detection Ea
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
REVERSAL DETECTION EA v1.2 - PROFESSIONAL MARKET REVERSAL TRADING SYSTEM CAPTURE MARKET TURNING POINTS WITH PRECISION AND CONFIDENCE In the dynamic world of financial markets, identifying reversal points before they fully develop can be the difference between consistent profitability and missed opportunities. The Reversal Detection EA v1.2 represents a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution engineered to detect, confirm, and execute trades at critical market reversal zones with institutio
Reversal Detection Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Reversal Detection Pro - Professional Trading Indicator REVERSAL DETECTION PRO Advanced Market Turning Point Indicator for MetaTrader 5 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Reversal Detection Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability market reversal points with exceptional precision. Built on advanced ZigZag methodology combined with dynamic ATR-based calculations and multiple EMA filters, this professional-grade tool provides traders with acti
Pattern Zone AutoTrading Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro - Complete Analysis & Marketing Guide Professional EA Analysis Core Functionality Overview PatternZoneAutoTrading DCA Pro v3.00 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced candlestick pattern recognition with dynamic support/resistance zone analysis and an intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. This EA represents a comprehensive automated trading solution designed for both novice and experienced traders. Key Technical Features 1
FREE
Advanced Gann Pattern
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттернов Ганна Advanced Gann Pattern - навсегда изменит вашу торговлю Откройте для себя секретную торговую систему с вероятностью выигрыша 70-95%, о которой профессиональные трейдеры не хотят, чтобы вы знали! Устали от индикаторов, которые перерисовываются, дают ложные сигналы или сбивают с толку относительно того, когда входить и выходить из сделки? Индикатор Advanced Gann Pattern изменит все. Созданный на основе легендарной теории паттерна Pattern-123 У. Д. Ганна — той же систем
Gann Triangle Pro Multi Layer Filter System
Nguyen Van Kien
4 (1)
Индикаторы
GANN TRIANGLE PRO v4.0 - OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS REPORT CURRENT VERSION ASSESSMENT (v3.8) Strengths Feature Evaluation Swing Point Detection Clear logic using Left/Right bars Fibonacci/Gann Ratios Properly applied 61.8%, 100%, 161.8% Dashboard Real-time updates with visual indicators Code Structure Clean, maintainable architecture Critical Limitations Issue Impact Win Rate Effect No Trend Filter Signals against major trend -20% to -30% Missing Volume Confirmation False breakouts not filt
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann Ea Pro
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
Эксперты
Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 - Экспертный анализ Профессиональный обзор После тщательного анализа исходного кода Triangle Pattern Gann EA Pro v5.2.5 оценивается как профессионально созданный Экспертный Советник (Expert Advisor) с надежной архитектурой кода и научно обоснованной торговой логикой. Выдающиеся сильные стороны Интеллектуальная система обнаружения паттернов Использует алгоритм Swing Point для идентификации точек разворота (P1, P2, P3). Рассчитывает коэффициенты Фибоначчи (0.3
Smart Recovery EA Ultimate
Nguyen Van Kien
Утилиты
SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate: Revolutionizing Forex Gold Trading with Intelligent Recovery and Risk Mastery Introduction: Elevate Your Gold Trading Game in the Volatile Forex Arena In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, particularly on the gold market (XAUUSD), where volatility reigns supreme and price swings can make or break fortunes in minutes, having a robust Expert Advisor (EA) is not just an advantage—it's a necessity. Enter SmartRecoveryEA Ultimate v1.0 , a cutting-edge MT5 EA meticulously
FREE
Quantum Price Advanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Professional Analysis: QuantumPriceAdvancedEA - A Critical Evaluation Executive Summary The QuantumPriceAdvancedEA represents an attempt to integrate quantum computing concepts into forex trading automation. While the implementation demonstrates technical competence in MQL5 programming, this analysis reveals significant discrepancies between the marketed quantum computing features and the actual algorithmic implementation. This review provides an objective assessment from both technical and prac
FREE
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA v4.0 AI-Powered Trading System with Groq Integration Overview Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines classical Gann trading principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This revolutionary trading system uses the proven Pattern 123 methodology enhanced with Groq AI analysis and economic news filtering to identify high-probability trade setups. What Makes This EA Special? AI-Powered Decision Making - Integ
FREE
Legacy of Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision. KEY FEATURES Advanced Pattern Recognition Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator Identifies impulse moves and co
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
AI Smart Trader Smart Entry
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Professional Analysis: AI Smart Trader v6.0 EA - A Comprehensive Technical Review Executive Summary After extensive evaluation of the AI Smart Trader v6.0 Expert Advisor, I can confidently say this represents a sophisticated approach to automated forex trading that addresses one of the most critical challenges traders face: recovery from drawdown situations. Having analyzed hundreds of trading systems over my career, this EA stands out for its intelligent state machine architecture and multi-lay
PZ Penta O Pro EA AutoTrader
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
PZ PENTA-O PRO EA AUTOTRADER - PROFESSIONAL HARMONIC PATTERN TRADING SYSTEM PRODUCT OVERVIEW PZ Penta-O Pro EA AutoTrader is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 platform, specializing in the detection and execution of six classical harmonic pattern formations. This sophisticated system combines advanced pattern recognition algorithms with professional-grade money management and comprehensive position management capabilities to deliver consistent trading oppo
Pattern123
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Pattern123 EA — Reversal Trading on the Classic "1-2-3" Price Formation Introduction The "1-2-3" pattern is one of the oldest and most reliable reversal formations in technical analysis: it marks the point where an existing trend runs out of steam and a new one begins. Pattern123 EA automates the detection of this formation and manages the full trade lifecycle around it — from signal recognition to entry, stop-loss placement, take-profit, and an optional loss-recovery mechanism for advanced tra
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв