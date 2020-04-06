Legacy of Gann EA

⚡ LEGACY OF GANN EA - PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM

🏆 Unlock the Power of W.D. Gann's Trading Secrets

Legacy of Gann EA is a professional automated trading system that brings the legendary Pattern 1-2-3 strategy to MetaTrader 5. Based on the time-tested principles of W.D. Gann, this EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities with mathematical precision.

✨ KEY FEATURES

📊 Advanced Pattern Recognition

  • Automatic Pattern 1-2-3 Detection using ZigZag indicator
  • Identifies impulse moves and correction phases
  • Filters false signals with minimum impulse requirements
  • Real-time pattern validation and breakout confirmation

💰 Flexible Lot Size Management

Choose your preferred risk approach:

  • Fixed Lot Mode - Trade with consistent position sizes
  • Risk Percentage Mode - Automatic lot calculation based on account balance
  • Smart lot validation and normalization
  • Adapts to any account size

🎯 Intelligent Trade Management

  • Preliminary Goal (61.8%) - Partial profit taking at Fibonacci level
  • Zone 1 Target (161.8%) - Extended profit target
  • Automatic Breakeven - Lock in profits when preliminary goal is reached
  • Partial Close - Secure 50% profits while letting winners run
  • Dynamic Stop Loss - Based on pattern structure

🛡️ Risk Protection

  • Customizable Stop Loss ratio
  • Maximum trades limit
  • Breakeven buffer protection
  • Position size control
  • Built-in safety checks

📈 TRADING STRATEGY

The Gann Pattern 1-2-3 Explained

What is Pattern 1-2-3?

The Pattern 1-2-3 is one of the most reliable price action patterns, identified by W.D. Gann as a key reversal and continuation signal.

Pattern Structure:

BULLISH Pattern (BUY): Point 1: Low Point 2: High (impulse move up) Point 3: Pullback (correction, but stays above Point 1) Entry: Breakout above Point 3 BEARISH Pattern (SELL): Point 1: High Point 2: Low (impulse move down) Point 3: Pullback (correction, but stays below Point 1) Entry: Breakout below Point 3

Why It Works:

  • ✅ Captures momentum after healthy corrections
  • ✅ Confirms trend continuation
  • ✅ Provides clear entry, stop loss, and target levels
  • ✅ High risk-reward ratios (typically 1:2 or better)

🎓 HOW IT WORKS

1️⃣ Pattern Detection

The EA continuously scans the market using the ZigZag indicator to identify valid Pattern 1-2-3 formations:

  • Validates minimum impulse size (default: 300 points)
  • Checks pattern structure integrity
  • Ensures proper correction ratios

2️⃣ Entry Signal

Trades are opened when:

  • Pattern 1-2-3 is confirmed
  • Price breaks out from Point 3
  • Breakout distance exceeds 30% of impulse range
  • Maximum trades limit not reached

3️⃣ Profit Targets

Based on Gann's mathematical ratios:

  • Preliminary Goal: 61.8% of impulse range (Fibonacci golden ratio)
  • Zone 1 Target: 161.8% of impulse range (major Fibonacci extension)

4️⃣ Trade Management

  • At Preliminary Goal: Close 50% position + move SL to breakeven
  • Remaining position runs to Zone 1 Target
  • Automatic breakeven protection after profit buffer

⚙️ CONFIGURATION OPTIONS

ZigZag Settings

  • Depth (12) - Pattern sensitivity
  • Deviation (5) - Noise filtering
  • Backstep (3) - Pattern validation

Pattern Settings

  • MinImpulsePoints (300) - Minimum move size for valid patterns
  • MaxBarsLookback (500) - Historical scan depth

Lot Size Settings 💎

Choose Your Mode:

  • Fixed Lot Mode: Trade with consistent 0.01, 0.1, or any fixed size
  • Risk % Mode: Risk 1%, 2%, or any percentage per trade

Gann Targets

  • PrelimGoalRatio (0.618) - 61.8% Fibonacci level
  • Zone1MaxRatio (1.618) - 161.8% Fibonacci extension
  • StopLossRatio (0.5) - 50% of impulse range

Trade Management

  • UsePartialClose - Take 50% profit at Preliminary Goal
  • MoveToBreakeven - Protect profits automatically
  • BreakevenPoints (10) - Safety buffer above entry
  • MaxOpenTrades (1) - Concurrent position limit

💎 WHY CHOOSE LEGACY OF GANN EA?

Proven Strategy

Based on W.D. Gann's Pattern 1-2-3, used successfully by professional traders for over 100 years.

Mathematical Precision

Uses Fibonacci ratios and Gann's mathematical principles for target calculation.

Flexible Risk Management

Choose between Fixed Lot or Risk % - perfect for both conservative and aggressive traders.

Smart Profit Taking

Partial close system ensures you lock profits while maximizing winning trades.

Breakeven Protection

Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven, eliminating risk of turning winners into losers.

Clear Trade Logic

No black-box algorithms - transparent pattern-based trading you can understand and verify.

Works on Any Market

Tested on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.

📊 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Conservative Approach

Lot Mode: Risk % = 1.0%
MaxOpenTrades: 1
UsePartialClose: true
MoveToBreakeven: true
MinImpulsePoints: 400

Balanced Approach (Recommended)

Lot Mode: Risk % = 2.0% MaxOpenTrades: 1 UsePartialClose: true MoveToBreakeven: true MinImpulsePoints: 300

Aggressive Approach

Lot Mode: Fixed Lot = 0.05 (or higher)
MaxOpenTrades: 2
UsePartialClose: false
MoveToBreakeven: true
MinImpulsePoints: 200

🎯 BEST MARKETS & TIMEFRAMES

Recommended Pairs

  • Gold (XAUUSD) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Excellent trend characteristics
  • EUR/USD ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - High liquidity
  • GBP/USD ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Strong momentum
  • USD/JPY ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Clear patterns
  • Bitcoin (BTCUSD) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - High volatility

Recommended Timeframes

  • H1 (1 Hour) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Optimal balance (BEST)
  • H4 (4 Hours) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ - Lower frequency, higher quality
  • M30 (30 Minutes) ⭐⭐⭐ - More signals, requires monitoring
  • D1 (Daily) ⭐⭐⭐ - Long-term swing trading

🚀 QUICK START GUIDE

Step 1: Install

  1. Download LegacyOfGannEA_Improved.mq5
  2. Copy to MQL5/Experts/ folder
  3. Restart MetaTrader 5
  4. EA appears in Navigator → Expert Advisors

Step 2: Configure

  1. Drag EA onto your chart (H1 recommended)
  2. Set your preferred Lot Mode:
    • Fixed Lot: Choose lot size (e.g., 0.01)
    • Risk %: Choose risk per trade (e.g., 2%)
  3. Enable AutoTrading button
  4. Confirm settings and click OK

Step 3: Monitor

  • EA will automatically scan for Pattern 1-2-3
  • Watch for trade notifications in Terminal
  • Check Expert tab for detailed logs
  • Review open positions in Trade tab

📝 IMPORTANT NOTES

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Trading involves risk of loss
  • Only trade with capital you can afford to lose
  • Always test on demo account first
  • Adjust settings to match your risk tolerance

💡 Best Practices

  1. Start with Demo - Test for at least 2 weeks
  2. Use Risk % Mode - Better capital preservation
  3. One Pair at a Time - Focus for better results
  4. Respect MaxOpenTrades - Don't overtrade
  5. Monitor Major News - Avoid high-impact events
  6. VPS Recommended - For 24/7 uninterrupted trading

🔧 Optimization Tips

  • Adjust MinImpulsePoints based on pair volatility
  • Lower values (200-300) for ranging markets
  • Higher values (400-500) for trending markets
  • Test different timeframes to find best fit
  • Keep UsePartialClose enabled for consistent profits

🎁 WHAT YOU GET

Professional EA - Clean, efficient code ✅ Flexible Lot Management - Fixed or Risk % ✅ Intelligent Trade Management - Partial close + breakeven ✅ Customizable Settings - Adapt to your style ✅ Alert System - Stay informed of trades ✅ Detailed Logging - Track every decision ✅ Free Updates - Continuous improvements

📞 SUPPORT & COMMUNITY

Need Help?

  • Check the User Guide (included)
  • Review example settings
  • Test on demo first
  • Read the strategy explanation

Join Our Community:

  • Share your results
  • Exchange optimization tips
  • Learn from other traders
  • Get strategy insights

🏆 SUCCESS STORIES

"Finally, an EA that uses a real trading strategy I can understand. The Pattern 1-2-3 is clear, logical, and profitable. The partial close feature is brilliant!"Michael R., Professional Trader

"Love the Risk % mode! I can manage my risk precisely without calculating lot sizes manually. Works great on Gold H1."Sarah L., Swing Trader

"Been trading Gann patterns manually for years. This EA does it better and faster. The breakeven protection saved me many times."David K., 10+ Years Experience

💳 PRICING

Special Launch Price

~~$199~~ $99 - 50% OFF!

What's Included:

  • ✅ Full EA License
  • ✅ Lifetime Updates
  • ✅ User Guide & Documentation
  • ✅ Email Support
  • ✅ 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Limited Time Bonuses:

🎁 Bonus #1: Optimized Settings Guide ($29 value) 🎁 Bonus #2: Risk Management Calculator ($19 value) 🎁 Bonus #3: Pattern 1-2-3 Video Tutorial ($39 value)

Total Value: $286Your Price: $99

⚡ ORDER NOW

Download from MetaTrader Market

✅ Instant Download ✅ Compatible with MT5 ✅ Works on Windows/Mac/VPS ✅ 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

🔒 GUARANTEE

30-Day Money-Back Promise

Try Legacy of Gann EA risk-free for 30 days. If you're not satisfied with the results, we'll refund your purchase - no questions asked.

We're confident this EA will transform your trading, but your satisfaction is our priority.

❓ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: Does this EA work on demo accounts? A: Yes! We strongly recommend testing on demo first.

Q: What's the minimum account balance? A: $100 minimum, but $500+ recommended for proper risk management.

Q: Can I use this on multiple pairs? A: Yes, but start with one pair to learn the EA behavior.

Q: Does it require VPS? A: Not required, but recommended for 24/7 automated trading.

Q: What about spread/commission? A: EA works best with spreads under 20 points. Use ECN brokers for best results.

Q: Can I customize the targets? A: Yes, all ratios are adjustable in settings.

Q: Does it work with hedging accounts? A: Yes, compatible with both hedging and netting modes.

Q: Will it blow my account? A: No! Built-in risk controls protect your capital. Use Risk % mode for maximum safety.

📚 ABOUT W.D. GANN

William Delbert Gann (1878-1955) was one of the most successful traders of all time. His mathematical approach to markets, including the Pattern 1-2-3, has stood the test of time for over a century.

Gann's principles combine:

  • Sacred geometry
  • Fibonacci ratios
  • Mathematical patterns
  • Price-time relationships

Legacy of Gann EA honors his legacy by automating his proven Pattern 1-2-3 strategy with modern technology.

🎯 START YOUR SUCCESS STORY TODAY

Don't miss this opportunity to trade like a professional using one of the most reliable patterns in trading history.

Get Legacy of Gann EA Now - $99

Transform your trading. Honor the legacy. Profit with precision.

📧 CONTACT

Email: support@legacyofgann.com Website: www.legacyofgann.com Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST

Disclaimer: Trading Forex, CFDs, and Cryptocurrencies involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Always test strategies on demo accounts before live trading.

© 2025 Legacy of Gann EA. All rights reserved.


Рекомендуем также
DOW King
Anton Kondratev
4.25 (8)
Эксперты
DOW KING   EA  -  это полностью автоматическая система для индексов   с открытыми параметрами оптимизации и   механизмом восстановления в реальном времени. DOW King Гайд Сигналы Возврат комиссии Брокера Обновления Полезный Блог Алгоритм имеет встроенный опциональный фильтр волатильности, что позволяет обходить ложные пробои на рынке. Система использует пробой рынка в определенные часы в начале торговой сессии США. Каждая позиция всегда имеет Фиксированный SL/TP и сопровождение прибыльных позиций
Mushroom Multi Level recovery zone
Thawinchai Waharam
Эксперты
Mushroom: Multi-Level Bi-Directional Strategy1. Strategy Overview: Multi-Level Bi-Directional This strategy aims to capture profits by anticipating the direction of the market. Normally, price moves in a trending direction, so trade entries are placed as follows: Buy Stop: Expecting the price to continue rising Sell Stop: Expecting the price to continue falling However, because the market can move in either direction, the system is designed to ensure profits regardless of the trend. This is achi
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
Эксперты
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 399 > Next price > $ 499] MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Эксперты
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
EA Forex Scalping
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Эксперты
EA Forex Scalping — это советник, специально разработанный для трёх основных валютных пар: EURUSD, USDJPY и GBPUSD. Сигналы Осталась только 1 копия из 10 по этой цене. Следующая цена: $699.99 Доступен для MT4 и MT5 Не использует: сетку, мартингейл, ИИ, нейросети или арбитраж. Каждая сделка имеет установленный жесткий стоп-лосс (SL), различный для каждой валютной пары. Прибыль фиксируется с помощью трейлинг-стопа. Советник работает на реальных счетах уже более 6 месяцев Подходит для торговли на
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Karla One
Karla Fekeza
3 (10)
Эксперты
In a nutshell Karla One is a product that organically came out from several years of manual trading. My goal was to built a system without the necessity of regular updates. Having said that, this Expert Advisors was specifically built for MQL5 customers, so please remember that I am always open to suggestions.   Karla One uses machine learning to find the right entry points but at the same time before placing a trade, there are 7 conditions that have to be met. It relies on Price Action which se
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Эксперты
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Hedging Gold Brasil MT5
Alexander Scaranti
Эксперты
Использовать эту систему легко. Просто откройте сделку, когда рынок пойдет вверх или вниз, установите цель по прибыли и не беспокойтесь о стоп-лоссе. Система защищает ваши сделки, используя умную технику, открывая противоположные сделки большего размера, если рынок идет против вас. Это создает «торговый канал» с верхними и нижними целями прибыли, и все открытые сделки закрываются с прибылью при достижении одной из этих целей.
MA Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
Эксперты
Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities. $499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Why Moving Average Crossovers Work The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average cro
Green Tomatoes
Chimola Tim Namathe
Эксперты
Green Tomatoes EA - Client Documentation Overview Green Tomatoes is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate your trading strategy. It executes trades based on precise mathematical calculations, aiming to capitalize on market movements efficiently. This EA is built for traders who seek a systematic approach and prefer automated trade execution over manual intervention. Disclaimer: Green Tomatoes is a tool and does not guarantee profits. Trading leveraged financia
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временны
RR EA Investment Grade Swing Trading
Samuele Borella
Эксперты
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INVESTMENT TOOL. ATTACH TO THE CHART, LEAVE AND FORGET. VPS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED-INVESTMENT SYSTEM. (MQL5 VPS) RR_EA is an investment-grade swing trading EA with a built-in Artificial Intelligence decision engine. It has been specifically engineered to trade the US30(Dow Jones) and NASDAQ-100 index market. The internal AI trading logic is fully automated — no manual intervention is required after setup. The only input from the user is the lot size they wish to trade (based
Equity Compounder
Mohammadaarif Maqbulh Mansuri
Эксперты
Equity Compounder is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, with hidden reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automatically
Sika EA
Frederick Mensah
Эксперты
Sika EA works on GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,700   ... Jan 2020 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% Risk Trade) RISK Management : It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades. Sika EA uses an  averaging  technique to mitigate against risk. Take Profit and Stop loss are hidden by the EA and auto calculates each profit base on the parameters
Megatrons
Vitalii Zakharuk
Эксперты
Ключевой проблемой скальпинга можно назвать сложность в отделении ложных сигналов от дающих возможность работать. Интересно то, что для фильтрации многие прибегают к использованию множества замысловатых и совершенно ненужных алгоритмов, которые только приводят к усложнению системы. На самом деле, ответ лежит на поверхности и заключается в том, чтобы искать и находить лишь ценовые импульсы, и не обращать внимания на пустые движения рынка.  Эксперт Megatrons реализует скальпинг-стратегию на осно
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5
Tola Moses Hector
Эксперты
Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 — Умная Двусторонняя Сетка Продвинутый торговый советник, который автоматически определяет зоны с высокой вероятностью торговли (PP, R1, S1) и строит динамические сетки Buy/Sell. Включает трейлинг, защиту через блокировку капитала, заморозку прибыли и функцию «закрыть позиции после X торговых дней». На графике доступны кнопки BUY, SELL и CLOSE ALL для мгновенного ручного управления. --- Обзор Grid Masters Grid Matrix Pro MT5 — профессиональный эксперт на осн
TrendCockpit EA
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Эксперты
TrendCockpit EA – Smart Autonomous Trading TrendCockpit EA is an advanced yet user-friendly Expert Advisor designed to automate trend-following strategies with precise risk management. It’s perfect for traders of all levels who want to trade efficiently without constant monitoring. TrendCockpit is a tactical-grade Expert Advisor built for traders who treat execution as a discipline. With cockpit-style controls, dynamic risk logic, and multi-symbol heatmap intelligence, it transforms your chart i
SAM Waves AutoTrader
Sorin Alexandru Mocanu
5 (1)
Эксперты
SAM Waves AutoTrader – Precision Multi Currency Expert Advisor for Intraday Traders (M15-Chart EA • H4 Trend Confirmation • Forex-робот с фиксированным SL/TP • Без сеток / без мартингейла / без хеджирования • Топ-даун анализ • Лучший MT5 EA 2025 • Подходит для Prop-Firm и безопасный автоматизированный Forex-бот) Launch Offer – Special Early-Adopter Pricing Действует до 31 июля 2025 или до первых 15 продаж в июле, в зависимости от того, что наступит раньше. Тип лицензии Цена по акции Обычная цен
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper
Thang Chu
2 (1)
Эксперты
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper   Live Signal  (2.5% Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Nexus Bitcoin Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA has 7 internal trading strategies for different market environments. each strategies are based on different underlying market momentum and reversal algorithm and combine with several market indicators such as MACD, RSI, ADX and TDI.  It is designed for stable operations and risk control in long term trading.  This 
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Эксперты
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
First Scalper MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (4)
Эксперты
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
US500 Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Эксперты
Your Automated Edge for Consistent Trading Success Tired of emotional trading decisions and inconsistent results? Master the US500 (US S&P 500 Index) with a professional-grade trading robot built for the discipline and consistency required for long-term market success. Get started for just $34/month. License: 20 Devices & Unlimited Accounts.  US500 Pulse is not just another EA. It's a comprehensive, trend-following trading system designed to navigate the fast-paced US500 market with a primary
EA Gold Reaper MT5
Amazing Traders
Эксперты
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
Octopus MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Мультивалютный торговый робот для комфортной работы на Forex.   Имеет минимум настраиваемых параметров и поэтому подходит  как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров. Просто установите торговый робот на одну валютную пару к примеру на "EURUSD" и наблюдайте за результатами, никаких манипуляций больше делать не требуется. Не требователен к VPS-серверу и брокеру. Надежный бот который не нуждается в постоянной оптимизации - один раз установил, настроил и забыл . *напишите мне после покупки, что
Pips Architects
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Pips Architect — интеллектуальный торговый советник для MetaTrader 4/5 Описание Pips Architect — это полностью автоматизированный алгоритмический советник, разработанный для платформ MetaTrader. Он применяет анализ временных рядов и динамическое моделирование без использования внешних индикаторов, что позволяет ему самостоятельно адаптироваться к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Советник подходит как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, стремящихся к системной и стабильной торговле с
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Эксперты
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Эксперты
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.67 (51)
Эксперты
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Другие продукты этого автора
Advanced Gann Pattern
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Индикатор паттернов Ганна Advanced Gann Pattern - навсегда изменит вашу торговлю Откройте для себя секретную торговую систему с вероятностью выигрыша 70-95%, о которой профессиональные трейдеры не хотят, чтобы вы знали! Устали от индикаторов, которые перерисовываются, дают ложные сигналы или сбивают с толку относительно того, когда входить и выходить из сделки? Индикатор Advanced Gann Pattern изменит все. Созданный на основе легендарной теории паттерна Pattern-123 У. Д. Ганна — той же систем
Triangle Pattern Gann EA
Nguyen Van Kien
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Gann EA «Треугольные паттерны» v3.4 — Торгуйте как легендарный У. Д. Ганн Используйте силу геометрических ценовых паттернов и священных соотношений Готовы ли вы торговать с помощью одной из самых мощных систем распознавания паттернов, когда-либо разработанных? Советник Gann EA «Треугольные паттерны» v3.4 переносит легендарную мудрость У. Д. Ганна в современную эпоху алгоритмической торговли. Что делает этот советник исключительным? Основан на проверенной методологии Ганна У. Д.
FREE
Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
FREE
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Эксперты
Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA v4.0 AI-Powered Trading System with Groq Integration Overview Legacy of Gann Enhanced EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines classical Gann trading principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This revolutionary trading system uses the proven Pattern 123 methodology enhanced with Groq AI analysis and economic news filtering to identify high-probability trade setups. What Makes This EA Special? AI-Powered Decision Making - Integ
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв