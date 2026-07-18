Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
- Индикаторы
-
Muhammad HassaanI'm a quant-minded trader and developer. I build MetaTrader tools the way a quant builds models — deterministic, rules-based and non-repainting. No black boxes and no hype: every level and signal comes from defined price-structure logic you can see, tune and verify.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work
Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically.
At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scoring metrics · MetaTrader 5 · indicator only (it does not trade).
One indicator, four synchronised views
Every view is driven by the same engine, so they always agree.
- 3D surface — an isometric height-map of the score across all 100 settings. Peaks are strong settings, valleys are weak ones.
- Heat-map matrix — the same 100 values as a 10×10 grid of exact numbers, coloured low to high, with the best / worst / most-stable cells marked.
- Distribution histogram — how the scores are spread and where the average sits, so you can tell a broad edge from a lucky spike.
- Signal panel — the plotted Supertrend distilled to trend, strength and a ready trade: entry, stop and two targets.
The sensitivity engine
Two ranges define the grid. The Length axis takes 10 ATR periods; the Multiplier axis takes 10 multipliers — 100 Supertrends in total. Each one runs a full closed-bar back-test on your chart history, and the metric you pick becomes its score: the surface height and the matrix colour.
|Axis
|Parameter
|Values
|Default
|Y (depth)
|ATR Length
|10 steps from Length Start by Length Step
|5 to 14
|X (width)
|Multiplier
|10 steps from Mult Start by Mult Step
|1.0 to 1.9
|Z / colour
|Metric score
|chosen statistic per combination
|Win Rate
Best vs. Stable — the important distinction
The single highest-scoring cell is often a fragile spike: nudge a parameter one step and it collapses. NeuronSurface also finds the stable region — the neighbourhood that scores well and holds up when the parameters move. That is the setting you can actually trust out-of-sample.
|Marker
|Meaning
|How it is chosen
|Best (star)
|Highest metric value in the grid
|The single top-scoring cell of the 100
|Worst (cross)
|Lowest metric value in the grid
|The single bottom-scoring cell
|Stable (diamond)
|Most robust region
|Centre of the 3×3 block with the best (average minus 1.5 × standard deviation)
Turn on Auto Apply Stable Parameters and the plotted Supertrend follows the stable cell automatically, bar by bar, instead of a fixed length/multiplier you set by hand.
Nine ways to score a setting
Pick the statistic that matches how you trade. It re-scores all 100 combinations and redraws every view instantly.
|Metric
|Definition
|Reads high when
|Win Rate
|wins / trades × 100
|most signals close in profit
|Net Profit
|gross profit − gross loss
|the setting is net positive overall
|Profit Factor
|gross profit / gross loss
|winners far outweigh losers
|Total Trades
|count of completed signals
|the setting is active / fast
|Average Trade
|net profit / trades
|each signal carries more edge
|Reward/Risk Ratio
|average win / average loss
|wins are bigger than losses
|Gross Profit
|sum of winning-trade returns
|raw upside is large
|Total Wins
|count of winning trades
|many signals land
|Win/Loss Ratio
|wins / losses
|winners outnumber losers
The signal panel
A compact panel mirrors whatever Supertrend is on the chart — your manual line, or the stable one when Auto Apply is on — and distils it into three reads. A sun/moon icon flips the whole tool between light and dark.
|Section
|Shows
|Meaning
|Trend
|Bullish / Bearish + bars
|Direction of the plotted Supertrend and how long it has held
|Strength
|0 to 100%
|How far price has travelled from the trend's start, measured in ATR
|Trade
|Entry / SL / TP1 / TP2
|Market entry, the Supertrend stop, and two R-multiple targets
Inputs
|Setting
|Default
|What it does
|Main Indicator
|Auto Apply Stable Parameters
|false
|Plot the most-stable combination's Supertrend instead of the manual line below.
|ATR Length
|10
|ATR period of the manually-plotted Supertrend.
|Multiplier
|3.0
|ATR multiplier of the manually-plotted Supertrend.
|Sensitivity Ranges
|Length Start
|5
|First ATR length on the depth axis.
|Length Step
|1
|Increment between the 10 lengths.
|Multiplier Start
|1.0
|First multiplier on the width axis.
|Multiplier Step
|0.1
|Increment between the 10 multipliers.
|Optimization
|Metric
|Win Rate
|The statistic that scores every combination (drives surface height and matrix colour).
|3D Surface Style
|High Value Color
|green
|Colour for the highest scores (peaks).
|Low Value Color
|red
|Colour for the lowest scores (valleys).
|Wireframe Color
|grey
|Colour of the surface mesh lines.
|Stable Area Color
|blue
|Highlight colour for the stable region.
|X Spacing / Y Spacing % / Z Height %
|2 / 2.0 / 20.0
|Surface footprint width, depth and peak height.
|Dashboard
|Enable Dashboard
|true
|Show the histogram and 10×10 matrix panel.
|Position
|Top Right
|One of nine chart anchors.
|Size
|Small
|Auto, Nano, Micro, Tiny, Small, Normal, Large or Huge.
|Chart Theme (applied on attach)
|Recolor chart on attach
|true
|Apply the theme to the chart; your original colours are restored on removal.
|Background
|dark grey
|Chart background in dark mode.
|Bull candle
|dark blue
|Up-candle body and wick.
|Bear candle
|black
|Down-candle body and wick.
|Signal Panel
|Show suggested-entry panel
|true
|Show the trend / strength / trade panel.
|Panel position
|Bottom Left
|One of nine chart anchors.
|Start in dark mode
|true
|Initial theme; the sun/moon icon toggles it live.
|TP1 distance in R
|1.0
|First target, in multiples of the entry-to-stop risk.
|TP2 distance in R
|2.0
|Second target, in R.
|Rendering
|Supertrend history (bars)
|500
|How many recent bars the Supertrend line is drawn for.
|Intrabar redraw throttle (ms)
|400
|Minimum interval between live redraws (performance).
Good to know
- Closed-bar committed — historical scores are fixed once a bar closes; only the forming bar updates live. The engine recomputes from full chart history, so more data means more reliable statistics.
- Indicator, not an EA — NeuronSurface analyses and draws. It does not place, modify or close orders; the trade panel is guidance you act on yourself.
- Platform — MetaTrader 5, any symbol and timeframe. Rendered through the built-in Canvas, with no DLLs. The 3D surface sits in its own sub-window; the panels overlay the price chart.
- Light & dark — one click re-themes the chart, the surface and both panels together. Your original chart colours are saved on attach and restored when you remove the indicator.
Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке