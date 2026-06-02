Neuron Flow SMC

NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

It is the continuation companion to NeuronSniper (strict reversal setups). Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic, on forex, gold and metals, indices and crypto across any intraday timeframe.

=== THE SETUP (continuation, closed-bar, non-repainting) ===

After a Break of Structure or Change of Character confirms on a closed bar, NeuronFlow looks at the impulse that caused it and marks the fresh entry zone it left behind: the fair value gap inside the impulse (preferred), or the origin order block, the last opposing candle before the move. It then sets a continuation entry at that zone, in the direction of the break: a pullback into a demand zone for longs, a supply zone for shorts. The stop sits just beyond the far edge of the zone; TP1 and TP2 are a fixed 1:1 and 1:2 reward.

Once the setup is confirmed on a closed bar, its Entry, Stop Loss and Targets are locked and never move, drawn as a clean risk:reward trade box (red risk zone to the stop, blue reward zone to the targets) that begins at the candle the entry actually fills.

=== LIVE TRADE TRACKING ===

The active setup updates on every tick: WAITING ENTRY while the pullback is pending, RUNNING once price fills, then TP1 HIT / TP2 HIT / SL HIT the moment price reaches a level, so the result is always current while the levels stay locked (non-repainting). Optional pop-up, push and email alerts fire on the setup forming, the entry triggering, and each TP or SL.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does
Continuation setup engine After a confirmed BOS or CHoCH, marks a with-trend pullback into the fresh fair value gap or order block, with a locked entry, stop and 1:1 / 1:2 targets. Closed-bar, non-repainting.
Risk:reward trade box A clean box: red risk zone to the stop, blue reward zone to the targets, starting at the candle the entry fills. Locked once the setup forms.
Live trade tracking WAITING ENTRY, RUNNING, then TP1 HIT / TP2 HIT / SL HIT on every tick, so the status is always current while the levels stay fixed.
Command dashboard Market bias and higher-timeframe bias, the last structure event, the nearest buy/sell-side liquidity, a premium/discount meter, and the live setup (direction, type, status, entry, stop and targets as distance %, pips and R, with the overall R:R). Plus a descriptive breakdown of how past setups on this chart and timeframe resolved.
Full ICT map (optional layers) Market structure (BOS / CHoCH with HH/HL/LH/LL tags), liquidity (buy/sell-side levels, equal highs/lows and sweep markers), order blocks and fair value gaps, and premium/discount (dealing range, 50% equilibrium and the OTE zone).
Back-read (optional) Past setups drawn as subtle dark neon boxes, each tagged with its outcome and the percentage move, for a quick visual review.
Alerts Setup formed, entry triggered, TP1, TP2 and SL, via pop-up, push and platform email, with de-duplication.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

  • Wait for a setup on the dashboard. It shows the direction, the zone type (FVG or order block), and the status.
  • Read the trade box. Price pulls back into the zone (entry), the red zone is the risk to the stop, the blue zone is the reward to TP1 and TP2.
  • Follow the status. WAITING ENTRY means the pullback is pending; RUNNING means price filled; then TP1 / TP2 / SL HIT shows the outcome, while the levels stay locked.
  • Check the higher-timeframe bias. A continuation that agrees with the HTF bias row is with the bigger picture.
  • Use the context layers when you want them. Turn on structure, liquidity, OB/FVG and premium/discount to see the full read behind the setup.
  • The levels are study levels, not instructions. Entry, stop and targets frame the idea in pips and R.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (starting points) ===

These are starting points to match your style and the market you trade; they are configuration preferences, not performance recommendations. Adjust and test on your own charts.

If you want... Try
The classic, clean setup Defaults: all extra ICT layers off, dashboard and current setup on, TP1 1.0, TP2 2.0, higher timeframe H4.
The full ICT read Turn on structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps, and premium/discount with OTE.
Fewer, cleaner setups Raise the major swing strength (and minor swing strength) so only larger structure breaks qualify.
A tighter or wider stop Lower or raise the SL buffer (ATR fraction); the pip floor keeps it sensible on quiet symbols.
A different higher-timeframe bias Set the higher timeframe to D1 for swing context or H1 for faster intraday context.
The headline R:R on TP1 Switch the R:R basis from TP2 to TP1.
To review past setups Turn on the history back-read; keep the max-trades count low so the chart stays light.
A minimal chart Keep every context layer off; only the dashboard and the live setup show.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis only)
Platform MetaTrader 5, any build
Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto
Timeframes Any intraday timeframe
Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic
Setup Continuation: pullback into the fresh FVG / order block after a BOS / CHoCH
Targets Locked entry, stop and 1:1 / 1:2 targets, drawn as a risk:reward box
Tracking WAITING / RUNNING / TP1 / TP2 / SL on every tick, levels stay locked
Context layers Structure, liquidity, OB / FVG, premium/discount, OTE (all optional)
Alerts Setup, entry, TP1, TP2, SL via pop-up, push and platform email

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose
Signal engine InpFractalN 2 Minor swing strength
Signal engine InpMajorFractalN 5 Major swing strength (structure / bias)
Signal engine InpLookback 2500 Bars to scan (history depth)
Signal engine InpZoneLookback 14 Bars back from a break to find the OB / FVG
Signal engine InpOBBody true Order-block span = body (true) or full wick (false)
Entry + targets InpUseOrderBlock true Use an order block when there is no clean FVG
Entry + targets InpEquilibriumPct 50.0 Dealing-range split (% for the OTE layer)
Entry + targets InpSLBufferATRfrac 0.10 SL buffer = max(this x ATR, pip floor)
Entry + targets InpATRPeriod 14 ATR period (SL buffer only)
Entry + targets InpMinBufferPips 2.0 SL buffer floor (pips)
Entry + targets InpTP1_R 1.0 TP1 reward multiple (1.0 = 1:1)
Entry + targets InpTP2_R 2.0 TP2 reward multiple (2.0 = 1:2)
Entry + targets InpTargetTolPips 3.0 Equal high/low tolerance (pips)
Entry + targets InpEntryExpiryBars 30 Bars a setup waits for entry before it expires
Entry + targets InpShowHistory false Show historical trades on the chart (back-read)
Entry + targets InpHistoryMax 12 Max historical trades drawn (lower = lighter)
ICT layers InpShowStructure false Market structure: BOS / CHoCH
ICT layers InpShowSwingTags false HH / HL / LH / LL swing tags
ICT layers InpShowLiquidity false Buy/sell-side liquidity lines + EQH/EQL
ICT layers InpLiqPerSide 5 Liquidity lines drawn per side
ICT layers InpShowOB false Order-block zones
ICT layers InpShowFVG false Fair value gap zones
ICT layers InpShowPD false Premium / discount range + equilibrium
ICT layers InpShowOTE false OTE (optimal trade entry) zone
Dashboard InpShowDashboard true Command-center panel
Dashboard InpShowHTF true Higher-timeframe bias row
Dashboard InpHTF H4 Higher timeframe for the bias row
Dashboard InpRR_UsesTP2 true Headline R:R uses TP2 (false = TP1)
Style InpShowOnChart true Master switch for all chart drawings
Style InpBull / InpBear / InpEntryClr blue / red / yellow Profit-TP / risk-SL / entry colours
Style InpZoneAlpha 22 Trade-box fill opacity (0 to 255)
Alerts InpAlertFormed / Entry / TP1 / TP2 / SL true Alert on setup, entry, and each target / stop
Alerts InpAlertPopup / InpAlertPush / InpAlertEmail true / false / false Alert channels

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

  • MetaTrader 5, any build.
  • Any symbol: forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto.
  • Any intraday timeframe.
  • Native MQL5, no DLLs and no external dependencies.
  • Non-repainting closed-bar logic: a setup is confirmed on the bar close and its levels do not change after the fact.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

NeuronFlow trades the continuation; NeuronSniper trades the reversal. Together they cover both sides of the move. NeuronStructure, NeuronLiquidity and NeuronSessions add the deeper structure, liquidity and session context, and NeuronTrend, NeuronCloud, NeuronIchimoku and NeuronQuant add trend, volatility and regime (each sold separately). Run them together for the full smart-money workspace on one chart.

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments tab on this product page.

NOTE: NeuronFlow is an indicator for chart analysis and decision support only. It draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. The dashboard outcome breakdown and the back-read are descriptive history of past behaviour, not a forecast or a profitable system. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely with you.

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5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Cardwell Range
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
Cardwell Range Analyze reads trend from the range the RSI holds, not from a fixed overbought or oversold line. Andrew Cardwell's observation was that in a genuine uptrend the RSI oscillates inside a higher band and rarely breaks below it, while in a downtrend it works a lower band and rarely breaks above — so the band the RSI is respecting is itself the trend signal. This indicator turns that reading into a confirmed regime, colours the chart by it, and projects a full ATR trade the moment the r
Neuron Liquidity Pools and Sweeps
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronLiquidity is a chart-overlay indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems that maps where liquidity rests and marks the exact bar where it is taken. It is an indicator only: it draws on your chart and raises alerts. It does not place trades, it does not send buy or sell orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, no external dependencies. Works on any symbol (forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto) and any timeframe. === HOW IT FINDS LIQUIDITY POOLS === A
Chandelier Exit Pro
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
Chandelier Exit PRO A precise and reliable trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 Chandelier Exit PRO is a professionally engineered implementation of the Chandelier Exit indicator, designed to closely match the original version in both logic and signal behavior. It provides clear trend direction, dynamic stop levels, and well-timed reversal signals, making it suitable for traders who require consistency and accuracy in their decision-making. Core Features Accurate Logic This indicator repli
FREE
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
FREE
Trend Magicc
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql5* The Trend Magic Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify the direction of a market trend and potential trend reversals. It is a versatile indicator that can be applied to various financial instruments and timeframes. The Trend Magic Indicator consists of a combination of moving averages and a volatility-based filter. It aims to smooth out price fluctuations and provide a clearer visualization of the underlying trend. Here
FREE
Dashpro Reborn
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Trade. Allows you to perform basic trading operations in one click directly from the chart. Trading operations: Open Buy and Sell market positions with one click. Specify lot size manually before opening a trade. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as price levels . Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically initialized at a fixed distance from the current market price (default: ±50 pips , symbol-aware). Fully supports Forex, Metals (XAUUSD), Indices, and other MT5 symbols with correct price formatti
FREE
CM SlingShot System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The CM Slingshot System Indicator is a trading tool that aims to identify potential trade setups based on market volatility and price action. It is designed to help traders spot entry and exit points in trending markets. The CM Slingshot System Indicator combines multiple indicators and techniques to generate trading signals. Here are the key features and components of the indicator: Bollinger Bands: The indicator incorporates Bollinger Bands, w
Chandelier Exits
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool developed by Chuck LeBeau. It is designed to help traders identify potential exit points for their trades based on market volatility and the concept of trailing stops. The Chandelier Exit Indicator consists of three main components: Average True Range (ATR): The indicator utilizes the Average True Range, which measures market volatility. The ATR calculates the average range betwe
UT bot alerts
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview bot converted to mql4* The UT Bot Alert Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance. This innovative indicator is based on the proven UT Bot system, which utilizes multiple indicators to deliver accurate signals that can help traders make better decisions. The UT Bot Alert Indicator provides a range of features that can help you stay on top of market trends and capitalize on opportunities. Here are some of its
UT bot alert
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
UT Bot Alerts is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights potential directional changes based on momentum conditions. The indicator marks signal points directly on the chart and can generate optional notifications for convenience. The signal generation logic can operate in two modes: Closed-bar mode: signals are confirmed only after the bar closes. Live-bar mode: signals are displayed during the formation of the current bar. Both modes are available depending on the user's preferr
HA Market Bias
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is trading view indicator converted in mql5* The HA Market Bias Indicator is a popular tool used in trading and technical analysis, designed to help traders identify market bias and potential trend reversals. It is commonly used in conjunction with candlestick charts and provides valuable insights into market sentiment. The indicator is based on the Heiken Ashi (HA) candlestick charting technique, which aims to filter out market noise and provide a smoother representation of price action.
Trendlines with breaks
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
The trendlines with breaks indicator return pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to backpainting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. The indicator includes integrated alerts for trendline breakouts. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users
AI Range Breaker
Muhammad Hassaan
Эксперты
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
SMC Flow Cloud
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
SMF Cloud is a clean, lightweight chart indicator that visualizes directional market flow using an adaptive trend “cloud”, dynamic volatility bands, retest markers, and a TradingView-style strength gauge. It is designed for fast decision-making: identify trend shifts, measure trend strength, and spot pullback/retest opportunities at a glance. Key Features Smart Money Flow Trend Cloud Smooth trend baseline (EMA or ALMA) with optional additional smoothing. Clear bullish/bearish flow visualization
Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments , giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing. It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance. Key Features Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-
Neuron Scanner
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5 NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto. HOW IT WORKS For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, be
Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity te
Neuron Sessions
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSessions maps the four trading sessions, Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, directly on your chart and keeps the read honest: a completed session is frozen and never redrawn, only the live one develops. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the sessions companion to NeuronLiquidity and NeuronStructure, and is built to sit alongside them: stru
Neuron Sniper ICT
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSniper is a complete ICT (Inner Circle Trader / smart-money) workspace and setup engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It maps the whole picture, market structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps and premium/discount, and then marks one strict, high-quality reversal setup with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or acc
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or a
Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron PropFirm Gaurd
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
Neuron triple Divergence
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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