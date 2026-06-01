Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG

NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity tells you where the stops rest. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic, on forex, gold and metals, indices and crypto across any timeframe.

=== HOW IT WORKS ===

Structure is detected from confirmed fractal swings, not from the live candle and not from a moving average or oscillator. A swing high or low is confirmed only after the required number of bars form on each side of it, and confirmed swings are tagged HH, HL, LH or LL.

  • BOS (Break of Structure) marks continuation. In an uptrend a bar closes above the most recent confirmed swing high; in a downtrend a bar closes below the most recent confirmed swing low. The trend is extending in its current direction.
  • CHoCH (Change of Character) marks the first close against the active trend, through the protected counter-swing. This is the structural signal that the trend may be turning.
  • A working market bias is derived directly from this sequence. It reads BULLISH, BEARISH or RANGE and flips only on a confirmed CHoCH, so the bias stays anchored to real structure rather than to noise.

Every BOS and CHoCH is labelled on the candle whose close broke the level, closed-bar and non-repainting by design. The past is not redrawn after the fact.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does
BOS and CHoCH structure Closed-bar and non-repainting. Continuation breaks are drawn quietly and changes of character stand out, so a shift in the trend is easy to spot.
Dual-fractal structure A major SWING structure in bold gives the higher-timeframe skeleton, while a faint optional INTERNAL structure from a smaller fractal shows the moves inside it, each with its own BOS/CHoCH and swing labels, on one chart.
Strong / weak swing labels Confirmed swings tagged HH, HL, LH, LL, and graded STRONG or WEAK in the ICT sense. A strong high or low is a protected, defended level; a weak one has had its liquidity taken, so you can read which side is liquidity and which is structure.
Premium / discount The current dealing range with a 50% equilibrium line and a panel meter. Premium (upper half) favours the short side, discount (lower half) favours the long side, so entries align with the structural bias.
Supply / demand zones (order blocks) The origin order block of each break as a translucent zone extending right: supply above a bearish break, demand below a bullish break. Measured by body or full wick, capped per side, and mitigated on the first tap so an untouched zone looks distinct from a used one.
Fair value gaps (FVG) Optional three-candle imbalance boxes that fill forward, marking inefficiencies left by impulsive moves.
Higher-timeframe context The same structure engine runs on a higher timeframe and reports its bias in the panel, so you keep the broader read while you work the entry chart.
Status panel and visuals A clean panel with the live bias, the last structure event (BOS or CHoCH with price and time), the premium/discount meter and the higher-timeframe read, over a premium neon glow layer (soft halos plus a burst on the latest break).
Alerts On a confirmed BOS or CHoCH and on zone taps: pop-up, push and platform email, with one alert per zone.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

  • Bias first. The panel reads BULLISH, BEARISH or RANGE and only flips on a confirmed CHoCH, so it stays anchored to real structure.
  • BOS continues, CHoCH may turn. A Break of Structure extends the trend; a Change of Character is the first close against it.
  • Read strong against weak. A strong high or low is defended structure to hold; a weak one is liquidity that can be swept.
  • Use premium and discount. Shorts read better in premium, longs in discount, aligned with the bias.
  • Order blocks are the origin zones. An untouched zone is still live; once price taps it, it is mitigated.
  • Keep the higher-timeframe read in view. The HTF bias in the panel keeps your entry chart in the bigger context.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (starting points) ===

These are starting points to match your style and the market you trade; they are configuration preferences, not performance recommendations. Adjust and test on your own charts.

If you want... Try
The classic, balanced read Defaults: swing structure on, swing tags and strong/weak on, premium/discount on, order blocks on, internal structure and FVG off.
The moves inside the swing Turn internal structure on to see the minor BOS/CHoCH within the major skeleton.
Swings only, cleaner chart Keep internal off, lower the max events shown, turn the glow off.
Imbalances marked Turn fair value gaps on, optionally only near a confirmed break, with a minimum-size filter.
To keep tapped zones visible Turn the zone-fade option on so mitigated zones stay as a faint spent frame.
Larger, rarer structure Raise the swing fractal strength so only bigger swings confirm.
More detail Lower the swing and internal fractal strength for finer structure.
A different higher-timeframe bias Set the higher timeframe to H4 or D1 for the panel read.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis only)
Platform MetaTrader 5, any build
Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto
Timeframes All
Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic
Structure BOS / CHoCH from confirmed fractal swings, dual major + internal
Bias BULLISH / BEARISH / RANGE, flips only on a confirmed CHoCH
Swings HH / HL / LH / LL with strong / weak (ICT) classification
Zones Supply/demand order blocks and optional fair value gaps, mitigated on tap
Context Premium/discount with equilibrium, plus higher-timeframe bias in the panel
Alerts BOS / CHoCH and zone taps via pop-up, push and platform email

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose
Structure detection InpSwingN 10 Swing (major) fractal strength
Structure detection InpInternalN 4 Internal (minor) fractal strength
Structure detection InpLookback 1500 Bars to scan (history depth)
Structure detection InpMaxEvents 60 Max recent major breaks drawn
Structure detection InpMaxIntEvents 60 Max recent internal breaks drawn
Swing structure InpSwingOn true Draw swing BOS / CHoCH
Swing structure InpSwingTags true HH / HL / LH / LL tags
Swing structure InpStrongWeak true Classify swings Strong / Weak (ICT)
Swing structure InpBull / InpBear blue / red Bullish / bearish structure colours
Internal structure InpInternalOn false Draw internal BOS / CHoCH (faint)
Premium / discount InpPremDisc true Show dealing range + 50% equilibrium
MTF context InpShowHTF true Show higher-timeframe structure bias in panel
MTF context InpHTF H1 Higher timeframe for the bias read
Order blocks InpZonesOB true Supply / demand order-block zones at breaks
Order blocks InpOBBody true Zone span = candle body (true) or full wick (false)
Order blocks InpMaxOB 3 Max recent unmitigated OB zones per side
Order blocks InpOBLookback 12 Bars back from a break to find the origin candle
Fair value gaps InpZonesFVG false Fair value gap (imbalance) boxes
Fair value gaps InpMaxFVG 2 Max recent unfilled FVG boxes per direction
Fair value gaps InpFVGNearBreakOnly false Only FVGs near a confirmed break
Fair value gaps InpFVGMinAtr 0.10 Ignore FVGs smaller than this x ATR
Mitigation InpZoneFadeMit false Keep tapped zones as a faint spent frame
Mitigation InpZoneKeepMit 6 If fading: bars a tapped zone stays
Mitigation InpZoneAlert true Alert when price taps an unmitigated zone
Mitigation InpZoneTintF 0.22 Zone opacity (higher = more visible)
Labels / Panel InpLabels / InpPanel true BOS / CHoCH text labels; status panel
Glow overlay InpGlow true Premium glow (neon halos + break burst)
Glow overlay InpGlowCoreA / InpGlowBandPx / InpGlowBurstPx 140 / 20 / 36 Halo intensity, halo thickness, burst radius
Alerts InpAlertPopup / InpAlertPush / InpAlertEmail true / false / false Alert channels on a new BOS / CHoCH

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

  • MetaTrader 5, any build.
  • Any symbol: forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto.
  • Any timeframe.
  • Native MQL5, no DLLs and no external dependencies.
  • Non-repainting closed-bar logic: every event is labelled on the bar that closed it and does not change after the fact.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

NeuronStructure gives you the framework, bias, breaks and order blocks. It is built to bundle with NeuronLiquidity (where the stops rest), and fits alongside the rest of the Neuron suite, NeuronSessions, NeuronSniper, NeuronFlow, NeuronTrend, NeuronCloud, NeuronIchimoku and NeuronQuant (each sold separately). Run them together for the full smart-money read on one chart.

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments tab on this product page.

NOTE: NeuronStructure is an indicator for market-structure analysis only. It draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts, and it makes no claim about future results. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely with you.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql5* The Trend Magic Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify the direction of a market trend and potential trend reversals. It is a versatile indicator that can be applied to various financial instruments and timeframes. The Trend Magic Indicator consists of a combination of moving averages and a volatility-based filter. It aims to smooth out price fluctuations and provide a clearer visualization of the underlying trend. Here
FREE
Dashpro Reborn
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Trade. Allows you to perform basic trading operations in one click directly from the chart. Trading operations: Open Buy and Sell market positions with one click. Specify lot size manually before opening a trade. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as price levels . Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically initialized at a fixed distance from the current market price (default: ±50 pips , symbol-aware). Fully supports Forex, Metals (XAUUSD), Indices, and other MT5 symbols with correct price formatti
FREE
CM SlingShot System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The CM Slingshot System Indicator is a trading tool that aims to identify potential trade setups based on market volatility and price action. It is designed to help traders spot entry and exit points in trending markets. The CM Slingshot System Indicator combines multiple indicators and techniques to generate trading signals. Here are the key features and components of the indicator: Bollinger Bands: The indicator incorporates Bollinger Bands, w
Chandelier Exits
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool developed by Chuck LeBeau. It is designed to help traders identify potential exit points for their trades based on market volatility and the concept of trailing stops. The Chandelier Exit Indicator consists of three main components: Average True Range (ATR): The indicator utilizes the Average True Range, which measures market volatility. The ATR calculates the average range betwe
UT bot alerts
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview bot converted to mql4* The UT Bot Alert Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance. This innovative indicator is based on the proven UT Bot system, which utilizes multiple indicators to deliver accurate signals that can help traders make better decisions. The UT Bot Alert Indicator provides a range of features that can help you stay on top of market trends and capitalize on opportunities. Here are some of its
UT bot alert
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
UT Bot Alerts is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights potential directional changes based on momentum conditions. The indicator marks signal points directly on the chart and can generate optional notifications for convenience. The signal generation logic can operate in two modes: Closed-bar mode: signals are confirmed only after the bar closes. Live-bar mode: signals are displayed during the formation of the current bar. Both modes are available depending on the user's preferr
HA Market Bias
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is trading view indicator converted in mql5* The HA Market Bias Indicator is a popular tool used in trading and technical analysis, designed to help traders identify market bias and potential trend reversals. It is commonly used in conjunction with candlestick charts and provides valuable insights into market sentiment. The indicator is based on the Heiken Ashi (HA) candlestick charting technique, which aims to filter out market noise and provide a smoother representation of price action.
Trendlines with breaks
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
The trendlines with breaks indicator return pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to backpainting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. The indicator includes integrated alerts for trendline breakouts. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users
AI Range Breaker
Muhammad Hassaan
Эксперты
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
SMC Flow Cloud
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
SMF Cloud is a clean, lightweight chart indicator that visualizes directional market flow using an adaptive trend “cloud”, dynamic volatility bands, retest markers, and a TradingView-style strength gauge. It is designed for fast decision-making: identify trend shifts, measure trend strength, and spot pullback/retest opportunities at a glance. Key Features Smart Money Flow Trend Cloud Smooth trend baseline (EMA or ALMA) with optional additional smoothing. Clear bullish/bearish flow visualization
Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments , giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing. It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance. Key Features Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-
Neuron Scanner
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5 NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto. HOW IT WORKS For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, be
Neuron Sessions
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSessions maps the four trading sessions, Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, directly on your chart and keeps the read honest: a completed session is frozen and never redrawn, only the live one develops. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the sessions companion to NeuronLiquidity and NeuronStructure, and is built to sit alongside them: stru
Neuron Sniper ICT
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSniper is a complete ICT (Inner Circle Trader / smart-money) workspace and setup engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It maps the whole picture, market structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps and premium/discount, and then marks one strict, high-quality reversal setup with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or acc
Neuron Flow SMC
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or a
Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron PropFirm Gaurd
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
Neuron triple Divergence
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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Findolin
2670
Findolin 2026.07.24 13:19 
 

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Muhammad Hassaan
7975
Ответ разработчика Muhammad Hassaan 2026.07.24 16:00
Thanks for appreciation, i am on mission to provide good UI systems to mql5 community
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