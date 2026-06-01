Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG

NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity tells you where the stops rest. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic, on forex, gold and metals, indices and crypto across any timeframe.

=== HOW IT WORKS ===

Structure is detected from confirmed fractal swings, not from the live candle and not from a moving average or oscillator. A swing high or low is confirmed only after the required number of bars form on each side of it, and confirmed swings are tagged HH, HL, LH or LL.

BOS (Break of Structure) marks continuation. In an uptrend a bar closes above the most recent confirmed swing high; in a downtrend a bar closes below the most recent confirmed swing low. The trend is extending in its current direction.

marks continuation. In an uptrend a bar closes above the most recent confirmed swing high; in a downtrend a bar closes below the most recent confirmed swing low. The trend is extending in its current direction. CHoCH (Change of Character) marks the first close against the active trend, through the protected counter-swing. This is the structural signal that the trend may be turning.

marks the first close against the active trend, through the protected counter-swing. This is the structural signal that the trend may be turning. A working market bias is derived directly from this sequence. It reads BULLISH, BEARISH or RANGE and flips only on a confirmed CHoCH, so the bias stays anchored to real structure rather than to noise.

Every BOS and CHoCH is labelled on the candle whose close broke the level, closed-bar and non-repainting by design. The past is not redrawn after the fact.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does BOS and CHoCH structure Closed-bar and non-repainting. Continuation breaks are drawn quietly and changes of character stand out, so a shift in the trend is easy to spot. Dual-fractal structure A major SWING structure in bold gives the higher-timeframe skeleton, while a faint optional INTERNAL structure from a smaller fractal shows the moves inside it, each with its own BOS/CHoCH and swing labels, on one chart. Strong / weak swing labels Confirmed swings tagged HH, HL, LH, LL, and graded STRONG or WEAK in the ICT sense. A strong high or low is a protected, defended level; a weak one has had its liquidity taken, so you can read which side is liquidity and which is structure. Premium / discount The current dealing range with a 50% equilibrium line and a panel meter. Premium (upper half) favours the short side, discount (lower half) favours the long side, so entries align with the structural bias. Supply / demand zones (order blocks) The origin order block of each break as a translucent zone extending right: supply above a bearish break, demand below a bullish break. Measured by body or full wick, capped per side, and mitigated on the first tap so an untouched zone looks distinct from a used one. Fair value gaps (FVG) Optional three-candle imbalance boxes that fill forward, marking inefficiencies left by impulsive moves. Higher-timeframe context The same structure engine runs on a higher timeframe and reports its bias in the panel, so you keep the broader read while you work the entry chart. Status panel and visuals A clean panel with the live bias, the last structure event (BOS or CHoCH with price and time), the premium/discount meter and the higher-timeframe read, over a premium neon glow layer (soft halos plus a burst on the latest break). Alerts On a confirmed BOS or CHoCH and on zone taps: pop-up, push and platform email, with one alert per zone.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

Bias first. The panel reads BULLISH, BEARISH or RANGE and only flips on a confirmed CHoCH, so it stays anchored to real structure.

The panel reads BULLISH, BEARISH or RANGE and only flips on a confirmed CHoCH, so it stays anchored to real structure. BOS continues, CHoCH may turn. A Break of Structure extends the trend; a Change of Character is the first close against it.

A Break of Structure extends the trend; a Change of Character is the first close against it. Read strong against weak. A strong high or low is defended structure to hold; a weak one is liquidity that can be swept.

A strong high or low is defended structure to hold; a weak one is liquidity that can be swept. Use premium and discount. Shorts read better in premium, longs in discount, aligned with the bias.

Shorts read better in premium, longs in discount, aligned with the bias. Order blocks are the origin zones. An untouched zone is still live; once price taps it, it is mitigated.

An untouched zone is still live; once price taps it, it is mitigated. Keep the higher-timeframe read in view. The HTF bias in the panel keeps your entry chart in the bigger context.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (starting points) ===

These are starting points to match your style and the market you trade; they are configuration preferences, not performance recommendations. Adjust and test on your own charts.

If you want... Try The classic, balanced read Defaults: swing structure on, swing tags and strong/weak on, premium/discount on, order blocks on, internal structure and FVG off. The moves inside the swing Turn internal structure on to see the minor BOS/CHoCH within the major skeleton. Swings only, cleaner chart Keep internal off, lower the max events shown, turn the glow off. Imbalances marked Turn fair value gaps on, optionally only near a confirmed break, with a minimum-size filter. To keep tapped zones visible Turn the zone-fade option on so mitigated zones stay as a faint spent frame. Larger, rarer structure Raise the swing fractal strength so only bigger swings confirm. More detail Lower the swing and internal fractal strength for finer structure. A different higher-timeframe bias Set the higher timeframe to H4 or D1 for the panel read.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis only) Platform MetaTrader 5, any build Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto Timeframes All Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic Structure BOS / CHoCH from confirmed fractal swings, dual major + internal Bias BULLISH / BEARISH / RANGE, flips only on a confirmed CHoCH Swings HH / HL / LH / LL with strong / weak (ICT) classification Zones Supply/demand order blocks and optional fair value gaps, mitigated on tap Context Premium/discount with equilibrium, plus higher-timeframe bias in the panel Alerts BOS / CHoCH and zone taps via pop-up, push and platform email

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose Structure detection InpSwingN 10 Swing (major) fractal strength Structure detection InpInternalN 4 Internal (minor) fractal strength Structure detection InpLookback 1500 Bars to scan (history depth) Structure detection InpMaxEvents 60 Max recent major breaks drawn Structure detection InpMaxIntEvents 60 Max recent internal breaks drawn Swing structure InpSwingOn true Draw swing BOS / CHoCH Swing structure InpSwingTags true HH / HL / LH / LL tags Swing structure InpStrongWeak true Classify swings Strong / Weak (ICT) Swing structure InpBull / InpBear blue / red Bullish / bearish structure colours Internal structure InpInternalOn false Draw internal BOS / CHoCH (faint) Premium / discount InpPremDisc true Show dealing range + 50% equilibrium MTF context InpShowHTF true Show higher-timeframe structure bias in panel MTF context InpHTF H1 Higher timeframe for the bias read Order blocks InpZonesOB true Supply / demand order-block zones at breaks Order blocks InpOBBody true Zone span = candle body (true) or full wick (false) Order blocks InpMaxOB 3 Max recent unmitigated OB zones per side Order blocks InpOBLookback 12 Bars back from a break to find the origin candle Fair value gaps InpZonesFVG false Fair value gap (imbalance) boxes Fair value gaps InpMaxFVG 2 Max recent unfilled FVG boxes per direction Fair value gaps InpFVGNearBreakOnly false Only FVGs near a confirmed break Fair value gaps InpFVGMinAtr 0.10 Ignore FVGs smaller than this x ATR Mitigation InpZoneFadeMit false Keep tapped zones as a faint spent frame Mitigation InpZoneKeepMit 6 If fading: bars a tapped zone stays Mitigation InpZoneAlert true Alert when price taps an unmitigated zone Mitigation InpZoneTintF 0.22 Zone opacity (higher = more visible) Labels / Panel InpLabels / InpPanel true BOS / CHoCH text labels; status panel Glow overlay InpGlow true Premium glow (neon halos + break burst) Glow overlay InpGlowCoreA / InpGlowBandPx / InpGlowBurstPx 140 / 20 / 36 Halo intensity, halo thickness, burst radius Alerts InpAlertPopup / InpAlertPush / InpAlertEmail true / false / false Alert channels on a new BOS / CHoCH

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

MetaTrader 5, any build.

Any symbol: forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto.

Any timeframe.

Native MQL5, no DLLs and no external dependencies.

Non-repainting closed-bar logic: every event is labelled on the bar that closed it and does not change after the fact.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

NeuronStructure gives you the framework, bias, breaks and order blocks. It is built to bundle with NeuronLiquidity (where the stops rest), and fits alongside the rest of the Neuron suite, NeuronSessions, NeuronSniper, NeuronFlow, NeuronTrend, NeuronCloud, NeuronIchimoku and NeuronQuant (each sold separately). Run them together for the full smart-money read on one chart.

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments tab on this product page.

NOTE: NeuronStructure is an indicator for market-structure analysis only. It draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts, and it makes no claim about future results. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely with you.