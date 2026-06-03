Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System

NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on any symbol (forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto) and any timeframe.

=== HOW IT WORKS ===

The signature feature is the forward probability cone. From the current price, NeuronQuant projects expected-move bands at 1, 2 and 3 sigma forward of the bar (24 bars ahead by default) on a translucent neon back-layer canvas behind the candles, so the candles stay crisp and readable. The cone is built from realized volatility and widens with the square root of time, the standard diffusion shape, and its centre line is drift-adjusted. This is the statistical expected RANGE ahead, roughly how far price tends to travel over that horizon given its recent volatility. It is a statistical expected-move range, not a price prediction and not a guarantee that price stays inside it.

Three quant engines feed that view and the dashboard:

  • Volatility engine. Realized volatility on every closed bar, as an EWMA (RiskMetrics) figure with adjustable decay or a simple standard deviation of log returns, plus an annualized figure and a LOW / NORMAL / HIGH regime versus the long-run volatility.
  • Regime engine. The Hurst exponent (variance-time scaling) labels the market MEAN-REVERTING, RANDOM or TRENDING, with a mean-reversion half-life (Ornstein-Uhlenbeck regression) in bars.
  • Z-score engine. A rolling mean with sigma bands and a standardized gauge show how stretched price is from its own mean, with an adjustable threshold and a clear stretched state.

Statistical mean-reversion read (a study, not a system). When price stretches to your z threshold while the regime read is ranging, NeuronQuant marks a classic, textbook mean-reversion study on the panel and the chart: an entry, a stop at the further sigma extreme, and a target at the mean, drawn as neon lines with an arrow and expressed as distance in pips, with the distance to the mean also shown as a multiple of the stop distance (R) purely as a study measurement. It is descriptive and educational; it is not a signal, it does not promise profit, and it makes no claim of an edge or of future results.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does
Forward probability cone 1 / 2 / 3 sigma expected-move bands projected forward from realized volatility, widening with the square root of time, with a drift-adjusted centre line, on a translucent neon back-layer behind crisp candles. Adjustable horizon and opacity; can be turned off.
Volatility engine Realized volatility per bar (EWMA / RiskMetrics with adjustable decay, or standard deviation of log returns), an annualized figure, and a LOW / NORMAL / HIGH regime versus the long-run.
Regime engine (Hurst) A Hurst exponent (variance-time scaling) labelling the market MEAN-REVERTING, RANDOM or TRENDING, plus a mean-reversion half-life (Ornstein-Uhlenbeck) in bars.
Z-score engine A rolling mean with sigma bands and a standardized z-score gauge, with an adjustable threshold and a stretched state.
Mean-reversion read (study) When price is stretched in a ranging regime, the panel and chart mark a textbook study: entry, stop at the further sigma extreme, target at the mean. Descriptive and educational only.
On-chart history Past study setups marked entry, path line and exit dot, coloured by whether price reached the mean or the stop. A descriptive record, not a prediction.
Statistics panel A descriptive breakdown of how past study setups resolved on this chart and timeframe: how many reached the mean, how many reached the stop, and the average holding time. Descriptive history only.
Dashboard and alerts A clean quant panel with the volatility figure and regime, the Hurst label and half-life, the z-score and stretch state, and the current study read-out. Pop-up, push and platform email alerts on a new stretch.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis only)
Platform MetaTrader 5, any build
Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto
Timeframes All
Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic
Probability cone 1 / 2 / 3 sigma expected-move range, 24 bars forward (adjustable)
Volatility EWMA (RiskMetrics) or standard deviation, plus annualized and a regime read
Regime Hurst exponent and mean-reversion half-life
Z-score Rolling mean, sigma bands and a stretch gauge
Dashboard Regime, volatility, z-score and study read-out
Alerts Pop-up, push and platform email

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose
Volatility InpVolPeriod 100 Volatility / drift lookback (bars)
Volatility InpEWMA true EWMA (RiskMetrics) volatility vs simple standard deviation
Volatility InpLambda 0.94 EWMA decay (RiskMetrics)
Volatility InpUseDrift true Include drift in the cone centre line
Volatility InpHorizon 24 Cone projection horizon (bars forward)
Study InpMeanPeriod 50 Rolling mean / sigma period (z-score)
Study InpZEntry 2.0 Stretch threshold (sigma) that marks a study
Study InpZStop 3.0 Stop sigma, the further extreme
Study InpRegimePeriod 24 Efficiency-ratio regime lookback
Study InpRangeMax 0.40 Mark a study only when the efficiency ratio is at or below this (ranging)
Study InpMaxHold 48 Maximum bars to resolve a study setup (history)
Visuals InpCone true Forward probability cone on / off
Visuals InpConeAlpha 30 Cone opacity (0 to 255)
Visuals InpShowSignal true On-chart entry / stop / target of the live study
Visuals InpShowHistory true Mark past study setups on the chart
Visuals InpHistoryMax 60 Maximum historical setups drawn
Visuals InpShowMean true Rolling mean line
Visuals InpBands true Plus / minus z sigma envelope on price
Visuals InpUp / InpBull / InpBear blue / green / red Cone-entry / target / stop colours
Dashboard InpDashboard true Quant panel on / off
Alerts InpAlertSignal true Alert on a new stretch / study setup
Alerts InpAlertPopup / InpAlertPush / InpAlertEmail true / false / false Alert channels

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

  • MetaTrader 5, any build.
  • Any symbol: forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto.
  • Any timeframe.
  • Native MQL5, no DLLs and no external dependencies.
  • Non-repainting closed-bar logic: values are computed on closed bars and do not change after the fact.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

NeuronQuant fits alongside the rest of the Neuron suite (each sold separately): NeuronTrend, NeuronCloud, NeuronIchimoku, NeuronStructure, NeuronLiquidity, NeuronSessions, NeuronSniper and NeuronFlow. Run them together for a layered read of trend, structure, liquidity, sessions, setups and now volatility and regime.

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments tab on this product page.

NOTE: NeuronQuant is an indicator for chart analysis and decision support only. It does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. The forward cone is a statistical expected-move range, not a prediction, and the mean-reversion read and statistics panel are descriptive study tools, not a profitable system or a forecast. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely with you.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is trading view indicator converted in mql5* The HA Market Bias Indicator is a popular tool used in trading and technical analysis, designed to help traders identify market bias and potential trend reversals. It is commonly used in conjunction with candlestick charts and provides valuable insights into market sentiment. The indicator is based on the Heiken Ashi (HA) candlestick charting technique, which aims to filter out market noise and provide a smoother representation of price action.
Trendlines with breaks
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
The trendlines with breaks indicator return pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to backpainting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. The indicator includes integrated alerts for trendline breakouts. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users
AI Range Breaker
Muhammad Hassaan
Эксперты
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
SMC Flow Cloud
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
SMF Cloud is a clean, lightweight chart indicator that visualizes directional market flow using an adaptive trend “cloud”, dynamic volatility bands, retest markers, and a TradingView-style strength gauge. It is designed for fast decision-making: identify trend shifts, measure trend strength, and spot pullback/retest opportunities at a glance. Key Features Smart Money Flow Trend Cloud Smooth trend baseline (EMA or ALMA) with optional additional smoothing. Clear bullish/bearish flow visualization
Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments , giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing. It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance. Key Features Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-
Neuron Scanner
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5 NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto. HOW IT WORKS For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, be
Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity te
Neuron Sessions
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSessions maps the four trading sessions, Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, directly on your chart and keeps the read honest: a completed session is frozen and never redrawn, only the live one develops. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the sessions companion to NeuronLiquidity and NeuronStructure, and is built to sit alongside them: stru
Neuron Sniper ICT
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSniper is a complete ICT (Inner Circle Trader / smart-money) workspace and setup engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It maps the whole picture, market structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps and premium/discount, and then marks one strict, high-quality reversal setup with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or acc
Neuron Flow SMC
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or a
Neuron PropFirm Gaurd
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
Neuron triple Divergence
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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