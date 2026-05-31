Neuron Liquidity Pools and Sweeps

NeuronLiquidity is a chart-overlay indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems that maps where liquidity rests and marks the exact bar where it is taken. It is an indicator only: it draws on your chart and raises alerts. It does not place trades, it does not send buy or sell orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

Native MQL5, no DLLs, no external dependencies. Works on any symbol (forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto) and any timeframe.

=== HOW IT FINDS LIQUIDITY POOLS ===

A swing high or low is confirmed when a candle is the highest or lowest across a set number of bars on each side; the swing-strength input decides what counts as a real swing. Above each confirmed high it places buy-side liquidity (resting buy stops); below each confirmed low it places sell-side liquidity (resting sell stops). Pools draw as horizontal rays, blue for buy-side, red for sell-side. While a level is untaken it is bold and solid; once price trades through it, the level is reclassified as taken and redrawn thin and dotted, so live draws stay separate from spent ones at a glance.

Equal-level clusters (EQH / EQL). When two or more swings sit within an ATR-based tolerance of each other they merge into one cluster, equal highs or equal lows. Because the tolerance scales with volatility, it adapts per symbol and timeframe instead of using a fixed pip value. A cluster draws as a box across the matched levels, a dashed magnet line at the cluster price, and an EQH xN or EQL xN tag. Stacked stops are the strongest draw on price, so these are the levels to watch.

Confirming a sweep (stop-hunt). A sweep is registered only when a closed bar wicks beyond a pool and then closes back inside it. Detection is non-repainting and closed-bar by design, so a printed sweep does not move or disappear on later ticks. A swept low prints a blue up-arrow (liquidity taken below, bullish intent); a swept high prints a red down-arrow (liquidity taken above, bearish intent). An optional require-close filter keeps the strictest reading.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does
Liquidity pools Swing-based buy-side and sell-side levels drawn as rays; active levels bold and solid, taken levels thin and dotted. Lookback and max-pools inputs keep only the nearest, most relevant.
Equal-level clusters (EQH/EQL) Equal highs and lows merged within an ATR tolerance into stop clusters, shown as a box, a dashed magnet line and a count tag in a deeper shade of the side.
Sweep / stop-hunt detection The precise closed bar where price sweeps a level and closes back inside, marked with a direction arrow. Closed-bar and non-repainting.
Premium glow overlay Soft neon halos on the active levels, a radial burst on the most recent sweep and a highlighted rejection wick, rendered on a full-chart canvas behind price, with adjustable intensity.
Structural levels Previous-day high and low (PDH/PDL), session highs and lows (Asia, London, New York) and an Asian-range box. Broker-time aware with automatic GMT-offset detection or a manual override. Drawn as thin muted lines; sessions and the box are off by default.
Inducement (IDM) The minor bait liquidity that sits just inside the nearest pool and tends to be taken first.
Status panel + HTF read Active buy-side and sell-side pool counts, the last sweep (price and time), the equal-cluster count, and a higher-timeframe read: the HTF bias plus the nearest HTF buy-side pool above price and the nearest HTF sell-side pool below price.
Alerts On a confirmed sweep: pop-up, push and platform email, on the same closed-bar logic as the on-chart arrows.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

  • Pools are where liquidity rests. Blue buy-side above highs, red sell-side below lows. Bold solid means untaken; thin dotted means already taken.
  • Equal highs and lows are the magnets. Stacked stops (EQH/EQL clusters) are the strongest draw on price, so watch how price reacts to them.
  • An arrow is a confirmed sweep. A blue up-arrow means a low was swept (bullish intent); a red down-arrow means a high was swept (bearish intent), each with the rejection wick highlighted.
  • Inducement is taken first. The IDM bait level just inside the nearest pool often goes before the real pool.
  • Use the panel and the HTF read. The panel shows the pool counts, the last sweep, the cluster count, and the higher-timeframe bias with the nearest HTF buy-side pool above and sell-side pool below, so you keep the bigger picture while working your chart timeframe.
  • Add structural context when you want it. PDH/PDL, sessions and the Asian-range box frame the day.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (starting points) ===

These are starting points to match your style and the market you trade; they are configuration preferences, not performance recommendations. Adjust and test on your own charts.

If you want... Try
The classic, clean read Defaults: pools on, equal-level clusters on, PDH/PDL on, inducement on, glow on, sessions and the Asian box off.
Fewer, major pools only Raise the swing strength and lower the max pools per side.
More detail Lower the swing strength and raise the max pools per side.
The strictest sweeps Keep "require close back inside" on so only closed-bar reclaims count.
Looser sweep detection Turn "require close" off to count wick sweeps as well.
Session context Turn structural sessions on (Asia / London / New York) and confirm the GMT offset in the panel; optionally show the Asian-range box.
A specific higher-timeframe read Set the HTF (H4 by default) and the HTF swing strength for the panel's BSL-above / SSL-below read.
Tighter or looser equal-level merging Lower or raise the equal-level ATR tolerance.
A minimal chart Turn structural levels, inducement and the glow off; keep only the pools and sweeps.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis and alerts only)
Platform MetaTrader 5, any build
Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto
Timeframes All
Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic
Pools Swing-based buy-side and sell-side liquidity; active solid, taken dotted
Clusters EQH / EQL merged within an ATR tolerance, with a magnet line
Sweeps Closed-bar wick-beyond-then-close-back-inside, with a direction arrow
Context PDH/PDL, sessions, Asian box, inducement, and an HTF read in the panel
Alerts Confirmed sweep via pop-up, push and platform email

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose
Liquidity detection InpSwing 8 Swing strength (bars each side)
Liquidity detection InpLookback 400 Bars to scan
Liquidity detection InpMaxPools 8 Max active levels shown per side
Liquidity detection InpSweptHistory 18 Keep this many recent swept levels
Liquidity detection InpEqualTolATR 0.12 Equal-level tolerance (x ATR)
Liquidity detection InpRequireClose true Sweep requires close back inside
Style InpBSL / InpSSL blue / red Buy-side / sell-side liquidity colours
Style InpSweepArrowW 2 Sweep arrow size (1 to 5)
Style InpLabels true Right-edge labels
Structural levels InpStructOn true Master: structural levels (PDH/PDL + sessions)
Structural levels InpPDH true Prior-day high / low (PDH/PDL)
Structural levels InpFoldStructIntoCounts false Add unswept structural levels to panel counts
Structural levels InpSessions false Draw session high/low lines
Structural levels InpSessCurrentDayOnly true Sessions: today's session only
Structural levels InpSessAsia / InpSessLondon / InpSessNY true / false / false Show Asia / London / New York session levels
Structural levels InpAsiaBox false Faint Asian-range box (today only)
Structural levels InpStructGMTOffset -99 (auto) Broker GMT offset hours
Structural levels InpStructClr / InpStructWidth slate / 1 Structural line colour and width
Inducement InpInducement true Mark inducement (bait) levels
Inducement InpIdmNearPools 1 Tag IDM inside the nearest N pools per side (0 to 2)
Inducement InpIdmMaxDistATR / InpIdmMinGapATR 1.20 / 0.12 IDM max distance and min gap from the level (x ATR)
Panel InpPanel true Show status panel
MTF context InpMTFPanel true Show the MTF context block in the panel
MTF context InpHTF H4 Higher timeframe for the read
MTF context InpHTFSwing 3 HTF swing strength (bars each side)
Glow overlay InpGlow true Premium glow overlay (halos + sweep burst)
Glow overlay InpGlowCoreA / InpGlowBandPx / InpGlowBurstPx / InpGlowWickPx 150 / 26 / 36 / 7 Halo intensity, halo thickness, burst radius, wick highlight
Alerts InpAlertPopup / InpAlertPush / InpAlertEmail true / false / false Alert channels on a confirmed sweep

=== WHY TRADERS CHOOSE IT ===

  • Non-repainting by design. Sweeps are confirmed on closed bars only, so what you see in the moment is what stays on the chart.
  • Deterministic price-structure logic. Every level comes from defined swing, equal-level and sweep rules you can see and tune. No black box.
  • Clean by default. Sessions, the Asian box and the extra structural lines stay off until you want them; one-click master toggles keep only what you trade.
  • Native and lightweight. Pure MQL5, no DLLs, no external dependencies, on every symbol and timeframe.

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

  • MetaTrader 5, any build.
  • Any symbol: forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto.
  • Any timeframe.
  • Native MQL5, no DLLs and no external dependencies.
  • Non-repainting closed-bar logic: a printed sweep is confirmed on the bar close and does not change after the fact.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

NeuronLiquidity shows you where the stops rest. It is built to bundle with NeuronStructure (the framework, bias and order blocks) and NeuronSessions (the day and the killzones), and fits alongside the rest of the Neuron suite, NeuronSniper, NeuronFlow, NeuronTrend, NeuronCloud, NeuronIchimoku and NeuronQuant (each sold separately). Run them together for the full smart-money read on one chart.

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments tab on this product page.

NOTE: NeuronLiquidity is an indicator for chart analysis and alerts only. It draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts, and it makes no claim about future results. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely with you.

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Cardwell Range
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
Cardwell Range Analyze reads trend from the range the RSI holds, not from a fixed overbought or oversold line. Andrew Cardwell's observation was that in a genuine uptrend the RSI oscillates inside a higher band and rarely breaks below it, while in a downtrend it works a lower band and rarely breaks above — so the band the RSI is respecting is itself the trend signal. This indicator turns that reading into a confirmed regime, colours the chart by it, and projects a full ATR trade the moment the r
Chandelier Exit Pro
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
Chandelier Exit PRO A precise and reliable trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 Chandelier Exit PRO is a professionally engineered implementation of the Chandelier Exit indicator, designed to closely match the original version in both logic and signal behavior. It provides clear trend direction, dynamic stop levels, and well-timed reversal signals, making it suitable for traders who require consistency and accuracy in their decision-making. Core Features Accurate Logic This indicator repli
FREE
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
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Trend Magicc
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql5* The Trend Magic Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify the direction of a market trend and potential trend reversals. It is a versatile indicator that can be applied to various financial instruments and timeframes. The Trend Magic Indicator consists of a combination of moving averages and a volatility-based filter. It aims to smooth out price fluctuations and provide a clearer visualization of the underlying trend. Here
FREE
Dashpro Reborn
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Trade. Allows you to perform basic trading operations in one click directly from the chart. Trading operations: Open Buy and Sell market positions with one click. Specify lot size manually before opening a trade. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as price levels . Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically initialized at a fixed distance from the current market price (default: ±50 pips , symbol-aware). Fully supports Forex, Metals (XAUUSD), Indices, and other MT5 symbols with correct price formatti
FREE
CM SlingShot System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The CM Slingshot System Indicator is a trading tool that aims to identify potential trade setups based on market volatility and price action. It is designed to help traders spot entry and exit points in trending markets. The CM Slingshot System Indicator combines multiple indicators and techniques to generate trading signals. Here are the key features and components of the indicator: Bollinger Bands: The indicator incorporates Bollinger Bands, w
Chandelier Exits
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool developed by Chuck LeBeau. It is designed to help traders identify potential exit points for their trades based on market volatility and the concept of trailing stops. The Chandelier Exit Indicator consists of three main components: Average True Range (ATR): The indicator utilizes the Average True Range, which measures market volatility. The ATR calculates the average range betwe
UT bot alerts
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is tradingview bot converted to mql4* The UT Bot Alert Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance. This innovative indicator is based on the proven UT Bot system, which utilizes multiple indicators to deliver accurate signals that can help traders make better decisions. The UT Bot Alert Indicator provides a range of features that can help you stay on top of market trends and capitalize on opportunities. Here are some of its
UT bot alert
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
UT Bot Alerts is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights potential directional changes based on momentum conditions. The indicator marks signal points directly on the chart and can generate optional notifications for convenience. The signal generation logic can operate in two modes: Closed-bar mode: signals are confirmed only after the bar closes. Live-bar mode: signals are displayed during the formation of the current bar. Both modes are available depending on the user's preferr
HA Market Bias
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
*This is trading view indicator converted in mql5* The HA Market Bias Indicator is a popular tool used in trading and technical analysis, designed to help traders identify market bias and potential trend reversals. It is commonly used in conjunction with candlestick charts and provides valuable insights into market sentiment. The indicator is based on the Heiken Ashi (HA) candlestick charting technique, which aims to filter out market noise and provide a smoother representation of price action.
Trendlines with breaks
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
The trendlines with breaks indicator return pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to backpainting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. The indicator includes integrated alerts for trendline breakouts. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users
AI Range Breaker
Muhammad Hassaan
Эксперты
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
SMC Flow Cloud
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
SMF Cloud is a clean, lightweight chart indicator that visualizes directional market flow using an adaptive trend “cloud”, dynamic volatility bands, retest markers, and a TradingView-style strength gauge. It is designed for fast decision-making: identify trend shifts, measure trend strength, and spot pullback/retest opportunities at a glance. Key Features Smart Money Flow Trend Cloud Smooth trend baseline (EMA or ALMA) with optional additional smoothing. Clear bullish/bearish flow visualization
Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments , giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing. It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance. Key Features Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-
Neuron Scanner
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronScanner - Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5 NeuronScanner is an on-chart scanner and dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It shows a colour-coded grid of confluence scores across many symbols and timeframes on one panel, so you can review a whole watchlist at once. Works on any symbol: forex, metals, gold, indices and crypto. HOW IT WORKS For every symbol and timeframe in the grid, NeuronScanner reads eight indicators and turns each into a simple vote - bullish, be
Neuron Market Structure Order Blocks and FVG
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronStructure reads market structure the way a desk does and labels every event on the exact closed bar that confirmed it, so what you see now is what you would have seen then. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the market-structure companion to NeuronLiquidity, built to sit alongside it: structure tells you the framework and bias, liquidity te
Neuron Sessions
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSessions maps the four trading sessions, Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York, directly on your chart and keeps the read honest: a completed session is frozen and never redrawn, only the live one develops. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. It is the sessions companion to NeuronLiquidity and NeuronStructure, and is built to sit alongside them: stru
Neuron Sniper ICT
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSniper is a complete ICT (Inner Circle Trader / smart-money) workspace and setup engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It maps the whole picture, market structure, liquidity, order blocks, fair value gaps and premium/discount, and then marks one strict, high-quality reversal setup with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or acc
Neuron Flow SMC
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronFlow is a smart-money trend-continuation toolkit for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads market structure and then, on every confirmed break, marks a continuation setup, a pullback into the fresh order block or fair value gap left by the move, in the direction of the trend, with a fixed risk:reward plan. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.
Neuron Super Trend
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronTrend is a premium adaptive trend engine for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws one clean, non-repainting baseline that colours the trend blue (up) or red (down), surrounds it with a translucent neon trend cloud, and reads the trend across timeframes in a live dashboard. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repaint
Neuron Cloud moving average
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronCloud is a premium moving-average cloud for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. A fast and a slow moving average fill a translucent neon cloud behind the candles and colour it blue (up) or red (down), while a multi-MA ribbon between them shows when a trend is fanning out or compressing into a squeeze. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5,
Neuron Ichimoku cloud with confidence meter
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronIchimoku is a premium Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It draws the full classic Ichimoku system, projects the cloud forward of price, and scores every Tenkan/Kijun cross with a transparent five-factor confidence engine so you can see, at a glance, which crosses agree with the bigger picture and which do not. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or a
Neuron Quant Standard Deviation System
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronQuant is a premium quant analytics indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems. It reads the chart with the kind of statistical tools common in quantitative analysis: a forward expected-move range, realized volatility, a market-regime read and a standardized z-score. It is an indicator for chart analysis only: it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts. Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic. Works on a
Neuron PropFirm Gaurd
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronPropGuard — prop-firm rule compliance & trade management for MT5 Most funded accounts are not lost on bad entries — they are lost on a single trade that crosses the daily-loss line or the max-drawdown floor. NeuronPropGuard keeps those rules in front of you in real time, sizes every trade against the room you actually have left, and can step in before a buffer is breached. It reads only your own MetaTrader 5 account — no external feed, no signals, no profit promises. It cannot guarantee co
Neuron triple Divergence
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronDivergence — multi-oscillator confluence divergence engine for MT5 A single oscillator showing divergence is a hint; three agreeing at once is a setup. NeuronDivergence reads RSI, MACD and Stochastic together, finds regular and hidden divergence on each, and only marks a signal when enough of them agree — then scores that agreement 0–100 with a confidence engine and draws it on your chart with entry, stop and target levels, a command dashboard and alerts. It is non-repainting and closed-ba
Neuron Copier and Trade Manager
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronCopier — a local MT5 trade copier that actually thinks Most copiers blindly mirror lots. NeuronCopier verifies the symbol by price, sizes each trade by risk, scores the master it is copying, protects the receiving account against prop-firm and drawdown breaches, and ships with a full on-chart trade manager. It mirrors trades from one MetaTrader 5 account to one or many others running on the same PC , instantly and reliably, through the shared terminal data folder. 100% native MQL5 — no DLL
Neuron Trade Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronReplay — replay each of your closed trades one by one, bar-by-bar, and analyze exactly what happened Your trade history is just a list of numbers. NeuronReplay turns it into film. It lists every closed trade in a dashboard; click any one and it re-plays that single trade candle-by-candle on its own chart , exactly like stepping through the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — but scoped to a real trade you already took. You see the entry, the stop, the target and the exit drawn in, a floating P&
Neuron Trade Journal and Analyst
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
NeuronJournal - Trading Journal and Analytics Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 NeuronJournal reads your own MetaTrader 5 closed-trade history and presents it as an analytics dashboard inside the terminal. It shows your performance metrics, a calendar of daily results, a quant-style score of your trading, and a detailed breakdown of every trade and every day, with a built-in notes journal. It is an analytics and journaling tool only. It reads your account and draws. It does not give trading signals and
Neuron Chart Replay
Muhammad Hassaan
Утилиты
Neuron Replay — Bar Replay & Paper‑Trading Trainer Neuron Replay turns any MetaTrader 5 chart into a TradingView‑style market replay and risk‑free practice simulator . Rewind any symbol to any point in its history, then step through it bar‑by‑bar — or auto‑play it — and practice your entries, exits and trade management on a fully interactive on‑chart panel. Every trade is 100% simulated (paper / "ghost" trading): the tool never sends a single real order to your account, so you can train your str
Supertrend Parameter Sensitivity 3D
Muhammad Hassaan
Индикаторы
NeuronSurface — see which Supertrend settings actually work Stop guessing your ATR length and multiplier. NeuronSurface back-tests 100 Supertrend variants on every bar (10 lengths × 10 multipliers), scores each one on the metric you choose, and shows the result three ways at once — a live 3D surface, a colour-coded matrix and a distribution histogram — with the best and the most stable settings flagged automatically. At a glance: 100 combinations per bar · 10 × 10 length/multiplier grid · 9 scor
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